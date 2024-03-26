Ashers famous pizza 1700 Oak Tree RD
Appetizer online order
Mozzarella Sticks
Jalapeno Poppers
Garlic Bread
Calzones online order
Calzones
Veggie Specialties online order
VEGGIE SPECIALTIES
- Paneer Tikka$10.50
Fresh paneer with homemade tikka sauce Cooked with our fresh Sauce and Cheese
- Margarita$10.50
Fresh, Mozarella cheese and sliced tomatoes finished with Extra-virgin Olive oil and fresh basil
- Vodka Margarita$10.50
Vodka sauce, base with fresh mozzarella Cheese and Sliced Tomatoes finished with Extra-virgin Olive oil, and Fresh basil
- Grandma$10.50
Cheese throughout with dollops of our Pizza Sauce finished with Parmesan Cheese and fresh
- Vodka Grandma$10.50
- Spicy Vodka Grandma$11.50
Cheese throughout with dollops of sauce, and Jalapeño finished with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh basil
- Fresca$11.50
Fresh Mozzarella Roasted red Peppers Balsamic Glaze
- Mediterranean$12.50
Fresh Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Olives and Roasted Red Peppers
- Veggie Special$12.50
Spinach, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Olives, and Garlic
- Greek$10.50
- Penne Vodka$10.50
Meat Specialties online order
MEAT SPECIALTIES
- Chicken Tikka$10.50
Grilled or breaded Chicken with homemade Tikka Sauce, Cooked with our Fresh Sauce and Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$10.50
Grilled or breaded chicken marinated in Spicy Buffalo Sauce
- Chicken Vodka Parmesan$10.50
Grilled or breaded chicken cooked on top of our Fresh Homemade Vodka Sauce
- Tropical Heat$10.50
Jalapeño, Pineapple and Hot Honey
- Spicy Rony$11.50
Jalapeño and pepperoni finished with Hot Honey
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.50
Grilled or breaded chicken topped with our Signature turkey bacon
- BBQ Bacon Blast$12.50
BBQ Chicken pizza topped with turkey bacon Finished with drizzles of hot honey and ranch
- Meat Lover$14.50
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, green Pepper, and Jalapeño
- Grilled Chicken$10.50
- Buffalo Chicken$10.50
- Buffalo Alfredo Chicken$10.50
Online ordering
Pizza
Meat specialties
- Chicken Tikka$10.50
Grilled or breaded Chicken with homemade Tikka Sauce, Cooked with our Fresh Sauce and Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$10.50
Grilled or breaded chicken marinated in Spicy Buffalo Sauce
- Chicken Vodka Parmesan$10.50
Grilled or breaded chicken cooked on top of our Fresh Homemade Vodka Sauce
- Buffalo Chicken$13.13
- Buffalo Alfredo Chicken$13.13
- Tropical Heat$10.50
Jalapeño, Pineapple and Hot Honey
- Spicy Rony$11.50
Jalapeño and pepperoni finished with Hot Honey
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.63
Grilled or breaded chicken topped with our Signature turkey bacon
- BBQ Bacon Blast$15.63
BBQ Chicken pizza topped with turkey bacon Finished with drizzles of hot honey and ranch
- Meat Lover$18.13
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, onion, green Pepper, and Jalapeño
- Grilled Chicken$13.13
Calzones
Veggie specialties
- Paneer Tikka$13.13
Fresh paneer with homemade tikka sauce Cooked with our fresh Sauce and Cheese
- Vodka Margarita$13.13
Vodka sauce, base with fresh mozzarella Cheese and Sliced Tomatoes finished with Extra-virgin Olive oil, and Fresh basil
- Vodka Grandma$13.13
- Spicy Vodka Grandma$14.38
Cheese throughout with dollops of sauce, and Jalapeño finished with Parmesan Cheese and Fresh basil
- Fresca$14.38
Fresh Mozzarella Roasted red Peppers Balsamic Glaze
- Mediterranean$15.63
Fresh Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Olives and Roasted Red Peppers
- Veggie Special$15.63
Spinach, Broccoli, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Olives, and Garlic
- Greek$13.13
- Penne Vodka$13.13
- Grandma$13.13
Cheese throughout with dollops of our Pizza Sauce finished with Parmesan Cheese and fresh
- Margarita$13.13
Fresh, Mozarella cheese and sliced tomatoes finished with Extra-virgin Olive oil and fresh basil