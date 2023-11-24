1 smokin ash hole 100 s cooper ave.
1 Smokin' Ash Hole
Appetizers
- (6) Smoked Wings$6.00
Delicious smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- (10) Smoked Wings$10.00
- (20) Smoked Wings$20.00
- (30) Smoked Wings$30.00
Delicious smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Smoked Wings$0.80
30 or more
- Texas fries$13.00
Choose 1 protein (pork or brisket) topped with pickled red onions, jalapenos, parskley, melted cheese & jack ash sauce)
- Street Corn$4.00
Tossed in may, lime juice, cotija cheese, spices & cilantro
- Deluxe Bake Potato$13.00
Choose 1 protein (pork, lamb or brisket) topped with garlic butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, jack ash sauce & parsley)
- Brisket Burger$8.00
On brioche, bacon, tomato, pickled red onions, pimento cheese & smoked serrano mayo)
- Lamb Burger$8.00
On brioche, arugula, pickled red onions, feta, mint & tzatziki sauce)
- Smoked Turkey Burger$8.00
On brioche, smoked to perfection, tomato, picked red onions, & topped with our signature chipotle slaw
- Pulled Pork Burger$8.00
On brioche, with picked red onions, bacon, pimento cheese & truffle mayo
- Rib Tips$15.00+
- Rib Tip Plates$24.00
- Jalapeno Cornbread Mini loaf$1.50
- Water$1.00
- Soda$1.50
- french fries$4.00
- student Fries$3.00
- impossible brikst burger$8.00
Plates
- 4 Bones$14.00
- Half Slab$30.00
- Rib Combo$36.00
includes 1/2 slab & a portion of another meat
- Whole Slab$42.00
- Oxtails$26.00
- Brisket$26.00
- Texas Style Turkey$24.00
- Pulled Pork$14.00
- Pulled Lamb$14.00
- Dino Beef Rib$28.00
- Impossible Brisket$24.00
- half chicken$14.00
- beef rib tips$14.00
- pork chops$14.00
- lamb chops$14.00
- black sea bass$16.00Out of stock
- red snapper$17.00
- walleye$17.00Out of stock
- catfish plate$16.00
- salmon plate$17.00
- orange roughy plate$19.00
- whiting$14.00
- crab cakes plate$14.00Out of stock
- shrimp plate$15.00
- crab boil$17.00Out of stock
Drinks
Sides
Additional sides
- Mac & Cheese$4.00+
- Red Beans & Rice$4.00+
- Bake Beans with Brisket$4.00+
- Collard Greens$4.00+
- Green Beans with Turkey$4.00+
- Butter Beans$4.00+
- Pinto Beans$4.00+
- Dirty Rice$4.00+
- Fried Cabbage (no meat)$4.00+
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes with brisket gravy$4.00+
- Potato Salad$4.00+
- Smoked Jalapeno & Roasted Pineapple Slaw$4.00+
- yams
- hush puppies (4)
- hush puppies (8)
- onion rings
- macaroni salad