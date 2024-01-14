Avery
Drinks
Coffee
- Batch Brew 12 oz$3.50
- Batch Brew 16 oz$4.00
- Double Espresso$3.00
- Americano 8 oz$3.75
- Americano 12 oz$3.75
- Americano 16 oz$4.75
- Latte 8 oz$4.00
- Latte 12 oz$5.00
- Latte 16 oz$6.00
- Mocha 8 oz$4.75
- Mocha 12 oz$6.00
- Mocha 16 oz$7.00
- Macchiato$4.00
- Cortado$4.00
- Flat White$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Cold Brew 12 oz$4.00
- Cold Brew 16 oz$5.00
N/A
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Boylan's Root Beer$3.00
- The Bumble$6.00
- New Delhi Delight$7.00
- Shrub a Dub Dub$6.00
- Old Town Seoul$7.00
- It's One O'Clock Somewhere$7.00
- hot tea$3.75
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- iced tea$4.00
- lemonade$4.00
- Arnold palmer$4.00
- coke$3.00
- hot chocolate$4.00
- milk$3.50
- topo chico
- booch$6.00
- Oh Mai$4.00
Beer
Cocktails
Wine BTG
Calls
Wine Bottle
Food
Pastries
- ham & cheese croissant$7.00
- croissant$6.00
- cookie$3.00
- morning bun$5.50
- danish$6.00
- scone$5.00
- donut$5.00
- muffin$5.00
- gluten free muffin$5.00
- meringue$2.00
- vegan babka$6.00
- croquant$10.00
- bonaffee$10.00
- brigadeiro cake$10.00
- brownie$3.00
- dream bread$5.00
- almond croissant$7.00
- monkey bread$5.00
- boston cream pie donut$5.00
- brazillian carrot cake$7.00
- flan$5.00
- pavlova$7.00
- chocolate croissant$5.50
- pastelito$6.00
Breakfast
Sandwiches/Burgers
Sides
Breakfast Sides
Avery Location and Ordering Hours
(970) 893-0186
Closed