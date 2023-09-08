Food

Appetizers

Baked Goat Cheese

$14.00

Sliced goat cheese baked in marinara, with roasted garlic & fresh basil, served with a toasted baguette

Bourbon Smoked WIngs

$16.00

Sweet & smokey chicken wings drenched in warm honey bourbon glaze

Chicken Skewers

$14.00

Six chicken skewers marinated in sesame soy dipping sauce

Chimichurri Shrimp

$16.00

Six large shrimp marinated & grilled, served on a bed of greens with chimichurri sauce

Filet Mignon Slider

$11.00

Bleu cheese crusted 3oz filet, topped with crispy onions & horseradish cream sauce

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Battered & fried, served with fresh lemon wedges & marinara dipping sauce

Prosciutto & Burrata

$19.00

Shaved prosciutto with heirloom tomatoes, burrata cheese, pesto, evoo, & sweet balsamic glaze

Salmon Bites

$16.00

Deep fried salmon bites with sriracha aioli & sesame soy dipping sauce

Wood-Fired Mushrooms

$14.00

Baby Bellas stuffed with mild sausage, basil, pesto & grated pecorino, served in a cast iron skillet with marinara sauce

Extra Baguette

$2.00

Soup & Salad

Cream of Chicken

Carrot Ginger

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Caesar Salad Small

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, cracked black pepper, & caesar dressing

Caesar Salad Large

$15.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, cracked black pepper, & caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, bell peppers & red onions, with italian dressing

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avocado, and bacon

Classic Wedge Small

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing & crumbles, bacon, cherry tomatoes & cracked black pepper

Classic Wedge Large

$16.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing & crumbles, bacon, cherry tomatoes & cracked black pepper

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$19.00

Iceberg and mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, black bean relish, avocado, tortilla strips, queso fresco, blackened chicken & rancho verde

Grilled Salmon Salad

$22.00

Napa cabbage, romaine lettuce, grilled hearts of palm, mango medley, cherry tomatoes, topped with wontons, and sesame soy vinaigre

Wild Rice & Quinoa Bowl

$19.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, avocado, picode gallo, queso fresco, with tortilla strips

Sub Cup Soup

$2.00

Sub House Salad

$4.00

Sub Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sub Baked French Onion

$4.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

129 Prime Cheeseburger

$17.00

8oz grilled patty with cheddar, roasted mushrooms, and carmelized onions on a toasted pretzel bun

Classic Prime Cheeseburger

$16.00

8oz grilled patty with american cheesem lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle aioli

California Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

8oz grilled chicken, honey mustard, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, on an artisan roll

Big Texas Burger

$18.00

8oz grilled patty with cheddar, grilled poblana pepper, onion ring, bacon jam, bbq sauce, on a brioche bun

Prime Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Bleu cheese crusted prime long island steak strip with lettuce, tomato, red onion, horseradish cream, on toasted french bread

French Dip

$17.00

Thinly shaved prime rib, sweet peppers, grilled onions, melted provolone cheese on a french roll, served with au jus

Entrees

Chicken Saltimbocca

$28.00

Prosciutto stuffed chicken breast, green beans, roasted potatoes, mozzarella, in a sage au jus

Miso Salmon

$28.00

Pan seared salmon in lemon burre blanc sauce served with marbled potatoes and miso green beans

Braised Short Rib

$38.00

Pinot noir braised short rib with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day

Halibut

$36.00

Seared halibut served with saffron risotto, charred asparagus, lemon thyme butter & parsely oil

14oz Bone-In Porkchop

$34.00

Double cut pork chop served with yukon gold mashed potatoes, sweet potatoe puree, sauteed spinach, and apple chutney

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Two 8oz beer battered Cod fillets served with french fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce

Fish Special

To Be Determined

Steak

6oz Filet

$41.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

9oz Filet

$44.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

6oz Bison Filet

$52.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

10oz Argentinian Skirt

$38.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

12oz Prime New York Strip

$48.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

16oz Prime Bone-In Ribeye

$49.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

12oz Prime Rib

$34.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

16oz Prime Rib

$38.00

Steaks served with vegetable of the day, yukon gold mashed potatoes,and a house salad

Trio Filet

$42.00

3 - 3oz Filets each individually crusted with bleu cheese, parmesan, and horseradish, topped with a bordelaise sauce with truffle mash and grilled asparagus

Steak Special

$140.00

Sub Sml Wedge

$4.00

Sub Sml Cesar

$4.00

Surf & Turf

$50.00

Pizzas

Italian

$15.00

Pomadoro, garlic, prosciutto, mozzarella, topped with arugala and balsamic glaze

Tarte Flambe

$16.00

Creme fraiche base with slab bacon, spanish onions an gruyere cheese

Big Mike's Beef

$16.00

Italian beef, onions, peppers, giardinara and cheese

Bbq Chicken

$15.00

Sweet homemade BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, and smoked mozzarella

Spicy Soppressata

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, soppressata, banana peppers, and cheese

Chicago Style Sausage

$15.00

Tomato sauce, crumbled mild sausage, chopped onion, spicy giardinera and cheese

Margherita

$14.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, red chili flakes, garlic, mozzarella, and basil

Farmers Market Pizza

$15.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Bacon, Balsamic Glaze

Custom Pizza

$14.00

Comes with sauce, cheese, and two toppings (extra toppings $2 each)

Pasta

Surf & Turf Mac & Cheese

$29.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in a four cheese sauce with chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, and asparagus

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with diced garlic chicken breast, roasted broccoli, cream, and shaved parmesan

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Pasta Special

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$9.00

Two 3oz patties with american cheese served with choice of side

Kids Pasta

$10.00

5oz of cavatappi pasta with choice of marinara, cheese sauce, alfredo, butter, or plain

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Choice of cheese, sausage, or pepperoni

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$18.00

8oz of popcorn shrimp with choice of side

Kids 5oz Prime Strip Steak

$18.00

5oz prime strip steak with choice of side

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

Three breaded chicken and deep fried chicken strips served with choice of side

Kids Classic Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled cheese with choice of side

Kids 4oz Salmon

$16.00

4oz salmon with choice of side

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Served with creme anglaise, dark chocolate chips and peanut butter whiskey

Tiramisu

$10.00

With espresso mascarpone and lady fingers

Creme Brulee

$10.00

With burnt sugar topping and powdered sugar

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

With mixed berry compote and whipped cream

Petite Sweet

$7.00

rotating mini dessert, ask server for details

Irish cream Coffee

$7.00

with whipped cream

Salted Caramel Whiskey & Coffee

$7.00

with cream and brown sugar

Birthday Dessert

Gelato

$5.00

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Baked Potato w/ Butter

$5.00

Sauteed Garlic Spinach

$6.00

Steamed Broccoli

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Hash Brown Potatoes

$7.00

Parmesan Asparagus

$7.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Vegetable of the Day

$6.00

Sub Cup Soup

$2.00

Sub House Salad

$4.00

Sub Caesar Salad

$4.00

Sub Baked French Onion

$4.00

Sd Reg Mash

$5.00

Beverages

Liquor

Angels Envy

$11.00

Angels Envy Rye

$12.00

Bakers

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$11.00

Blade and Bow

$13.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Brothers Bond

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Buskers Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Cody Road Bourbon

$10.00

Cody Road Maple

$11.00

Cody Road Rye

$10.00

Cody Road Seasonal

$10.00

Colonel Eh Taylor

$16.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dickel 10 Year

$10.00

Duke

$11.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$12.00

Etesia Bourbon

$11.00

Etesia Rye

$11.00

Evan Williams 1786

$9.00

Evan Williams Honey

$9.00

Ezra Brooks

$10.00

Few

$12.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Heavens Door

$13.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

High West Rye

$12.00

Horse Soldier

$11.00

Hudson Rye

$11.00

Hudson Small Batch Bourbon

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jefferson's

$14.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Kikori Japanese Whiskey

$12.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Laws

$11.00

Legent

$10.00

Lexington

$10.00

Maker's 46

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Mellow Corn

$9.00

Milam & Greene Bourbon

$12.00

Milam & Greene Rye

$12.00

Milam & Greene Single Barrel

$12.00

Noble Oak Bourbon

$11.00

Noble Oak Sherry Finish

$13.00

Oak + Eden Rye Rumba

$11.00

Old Forester Statesman

$12.00

Rough Rider

$10.00

Ruddell's Mills

$10.00

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Shanky's Whip

$10.00

Shunka Japanese Whiskey

$13.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Teeling Black Pitts

$13.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Treaty Oak

$11.00

Whistle Pig 6 Year Piggyback

$14.00

Widow Jane 10 Year Applewood Rye

$12.00

Wiseman Rye

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Yellowstone Bourbon

$11.00

Ltd Edt OLD FITZGERALD

$30.00

Thomas H. Moore

$18.00

Weller 12

$21.00

Weller Antique 107

$21.00

Weller Special Reserve

$19.00

DBL Angels Envy

DBL Angels Envy Rye

DBL Bakers

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye

DBL Brothers Bond

DBL Buffalo Trace

DBL Buskers Irish Whiskey

DBL Cody Road Bourbon

DBL Cody Road Rye

DBL Cody Road Maple

DBL Cody Road Seasonal

DBL Dickel 10 Year

DBL Duke

DBL Elijah Craig Bourbon

DBL Elijah Craig Rye

DBL Etesia Bourbon

DBL Etesia Rye

DBL Eagle Rare

DBL Ezra Brooks

DBL Four Roses

DBL Few

DBL Heavens Door

DBL High West Bourbon

DBL High West Rye

DBL Horse Soldier

DBL Hudson Small Batch Bourbon

DBL Hudson Rye

DBL Jefferson's

DBL Kikori Japanese Whiskey

DBL Laws

DBL Legent

DBL Lexington

DBL Mellow Corn

DBL Milam & Greene Bourbon

DBL Milam & Greene Rye

DBL Milam & Greene Single Barrel

DBL Noble Oak Bourbon

DBL Noble Oak Sherry Finish

DBL Oak + Eden Rye Rumba

DBL Old Forester Statesman

DBL Teeling Irish Whiskey

DBL Teeling Black Pitts

DBL Rough Rider

DBL Ruddell's Mills

DBL Treaty Oak

DBL Shanky's Whip

DBL Shunka Japanese Whiskey

DBL Skrewball

DBL Whistle Pig 6 Year Piggyback

DBL Widow Jane 10 Year Applewood Rye

DBL Wiseman Rye

DBL Yellowstone Bourbon

DBL Woodford Reserve

DBL Woodford Rye

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

DBL Bulleit Rye

DBL Maker's Mark

DBL Maker's 46

DBL Seagram's 7

DBL Canadian Club

DBL Jack Daniel's

DBL Jim Beam

DBL Evan Williams 1786

DBL Evan Williams Honey

DBL Colonel Eh Taylor

DBL Blanton's

DBL Thomas H. Moore

DBL Blade and Bow

DBL Weller Special Reserve

DBL Weller 12

DBL Weller Antique 107

Deep Eddy Vodka

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Cranberry

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Lemon

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Lime

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Orange

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Ruby Grapefruit

$9.50

Deep Eddy Vodka Sweet Tea

$9.50

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's

$10.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Cranberry

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Lemon

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Lime

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Orange

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Ruby Grapefruit

DBL Deep Eddy Vodka Sweet Tea

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Ketel One

DBL Tito's

DBL Smirnoff

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

$10.00

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

$10.00

Nordes

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Sapphire

DBL Tanqueray

DBL Hendrick's

DBL Empress 1908

DBL Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

DBL Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

DBL Nordes

Bacardi White Rum

$9.00

Bacaradi Chili Mango White Rum

$9.00

Admiral Nelson Spiced Rum

$9.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$9.00

Bumbu Island Rum

$10.00

Santa Theresa *Sherry Finish* 1776

$14.00

Meyers Dark Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi White Rum

DBL Bacaradi Chili Mango White Rum

DBL Admiral Nelson Spiced Rum

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

DBL Bumbu Island Rum

DBL Santa Theresa *Sherry Finish* 1776

DBL Meyers Dark Rum

Corazon Silver

$9.00

Corazon Reposado

$10.00

Corazon Anejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Tanteo Jalapeño Reposado

$11.00

Tanteo Habanero Reposado

$11.00

Peleton Mezcal Blanco

$11.00

Illegal Mezcal Reposado

$12.00

DBL Corazon Silver

DBL Corazon Reposado

DBL Corazon Anejo

DBL Patron Silver

DBL Patron Reposado

DBL Tanteo Jalapeño Reposado

DBL Tanteo Habanero Reposado

DBL Peleton Mezcal Blanco

DBL Illegal Mezcal Reposado

129 Manhattan

$12.00

Amaretto & Sour

$8.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$8.00

Blazin Margarita

$12.00

Bourbon Ol Fashioned

$11.00

Brandy Manhattan

$11.00

Brandy Ol Fashioned

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Coffee Martini

$12.00

Cognac Sidecar

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Cranberry Mule

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Drunken Mermaid

$12.00

Frenchtini

$12.00

G&T

$10.00

Gibson Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

L.I. Iced Tea

$10.00

Lavender Haze

$11.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Marg w/ Sea Salt

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Must've Been The Roses

$12.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$5.00

N/A Mocktail

$5.00

Not Your Mama's Sangria

$11.00

Paradiso Martini

$13.00

Peachy Green

$10.00

Rail Shot

$5.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Rye Ol Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on The Beach

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Sweet Like Texas Tea

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Honey Hat

$12.00

The Smokin Widow

$16.00

Three Pepper Bloody Mary

$8.50

Tiramisu Tini

$12.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Top Shelf Shot

$7.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Blue Curaçao

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Black Raspberry

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Mandarin

$6.00

Crème De Cocoa

$6.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Egg Nog Cream

$8.00

Bourbon Cream

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Brandy

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cinnamon Schnapps

$6.00

Pomegranate N/A Syrup

$4.00

DBL Apple Pucker

DBL Amaretto

DBL Blue Curaçao

DBL Triple Sec

DBL Black Raspberry

DBL Butterscotch

DBL Mandarin

DBL Crème De Cocoa

DBL Irish Cream

DBL Egg Nog Cream

DBL Bourbon Cream

DBL Kahlua

DBL Tiramisu

DBL Brandy

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Cinnamon Schnapps

DBL Pomegranate N/A Syrup

Tonic Water Can

$3.00

Soda Water Can

$3.00

Ginger Beer Can

$4.00

Bloody Mary Mix Can

$5.00

Pomegranate Basil SF Soda

$5.00

Espresso Martini Can

$6.00

Spiritless Whiskey NA

$8.00

Seedlip Vodka Citrus NA

$8.00

Seedlip Vodka Herbaceous NA

$8.00

Clean Co Tequila NA

$8.00

Clean Co Gin NA

$8.00

Cocktails

Sweet Like Texas Tea

$10.00

Blazin Margarita

$12.00

Peachy Green

$10.00

Lavender Haze

$11.00Out of stock

Paradiso Martini

$13.00

Must've Been The Roses

$12.00

The Honey Hat

$12.00

Not Your Mama's Sangria

$11.00

The Smokin Widow

$16.00

Drunken Mermaid

$12.00

Rail Shot

$5.00

Top Shelf Shot

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Cranberry Mule

$12.00

L.I. Iced Tea

$10.00

Long Beach

$10.00

Bourbon Ol Fashioned

$11.00

Rye Ol Fashioned

$12.00

Brandy Ol Fashioned

$11.00

129 Manhattan

$12.00

Brandy Manhattan

$11.00

Marg w/ Sea Salt

$11.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Three Pepper Bloody Mary

$8.50

Amaretto Stone Sour

$8.00

Amaretto & Sour

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on The Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Vodka Martini

$12.00

Gin Martini

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Gibson Martini

$12.00

Frenchtini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Coffee Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cognac Sidecar

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Tiramisu Tini

$12.00

N/A Mocktail

$5.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$5.00

G&T

$10.00

French 75

$12.00

Boulvardier

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

True Irish Coffee

$8.00

Baileys & Coffee

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cream & Coffee

$8.00

Bourbon Cream & Coffee

$8.00

Peppermint Cream & Coffee

$8.00

Kahlua & Coffee

$8.00

Eggnog Cream & Coffee

$8.00

Nuts & Berries Coffee

$8.00

Draft

16oz Allagash White

$7.50

16oz Anti-Hero

$7.50

16oz Blue Moon

$7.50

16oz Catharina Sour

$7.50

16oz Coors Light

$4.50

16oz Ecto Cooler

$7.50

16oz Fox Rocker

$7.50

16oz Guinness

$7.50

16oz Krombacher

$7.50

16oz M43

$7.50

16oz Miller Lite

$4.50

16oz Oberon

$7.50

16oz Palm Shade

$7.50

16oz Pixel Density

$7.50

16oz Reign of Hera

$7.50

16oz Stella Artois

$7.50

16oz Summer Shandy

$7.50

16oz Summerly

$7.50

16oz Todd the Axe Man

$7.50

8oz Bourbon County

$12.00

16oz Bourbon County

$18.00

23oz Allagash White

$9.75

23oz Anti-Hero

$9.75

23oz Blue Moon

$9.75

23oz Catharina Sour

$9.75

23oz Coors Light

$6.50

23oz Ecto Cooler

$9.75

23oz Fox Rocker

$9.75

23oz Guinness

$9.75

23oz Krombacher

$9.75

23oz M43

$9.75

23oz Miller Lite

$6.50

23oz Oberon

$9.75

23oz Palm Shade

$9.75

23oz Pixel Density

$9.75

23oz Reign of Hera

$9.75

23oz Stella Artois

$9.75

23oz Summer Shandy

$9.75

23oz Summerly

$9.75

23oz Todd the Axe Man

$9.75

Bottles

3 Floyds Cat Date

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Guinness 0.0

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin Sumpin

$6.00

All American Burger

$7.00

MGD

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Off Color April Rain

$6.00

Phase 3 Lyrical Rampage

$6.00

Pollyana Kiwi Allure

$6.00

Sketchbook Amitosa

$6.00

Sketchbook Orange Door

$6.00Out of stock

Whirlycaster

$7.00

Two Brothers Prarie Path

$6.00

Deep Eddy Vodka & Tea Seltzer

$5.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka & Soda

$5.00

High Noon Tequila Seltzer

$5.00

High Noon Vodka Seltzer

$5.00

Onda Tequila Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw

$4.00

Red Wine

Sea & Sun Pinot Noir

$11.00

Inscription Pinit Noir

$11.00

Martin Ray Cabernet

$12.00

Double Canyon Cabernet

$11.00

Ringbolt Cabernet

$12.00

Cantena Malbec

$11.00

Dancing Crow Zin

$11.00

Dirty Pure Red Blend

$10.00

White Wine

Sauvetage Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Dashwood Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Noah Chardonnay

$11.00

Heritage Chardonnay

$11.00

Kris Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Noble House Reisling

$10.00

Bex Reisling

$11.00

Browne Rose

$11.00

Pajot White Blend

$10.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Reserves

Martha Stoumen

$48.00

San Giorgio

$82.00

Dancing Crow

$54.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Spirte

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Water

Arnold Plamer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00