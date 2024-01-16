Skip to Main content
MP Catering Company - Food Truck
8091 Balfour Road, Brentwood, CA 94513
Starters
Seafood Sampler
$15.00
Fried Calamari
$15.00
Coconut Prawns
$14.00
Caesar Salad
$10.00
Crab n Avocado Salad
$15.00
Bowl - Boston Clam Chowder
$8.00
Cup - Boston Clam Chowder
$6.00
Entrees
Orange & Bourbon Salmon
$18.00
Grilled Salmon
$18.00
Grilled Chicken
$16.00
Prawn Pasta
$20.00
Pasta Primavera
$18.00
Out of stock
Fish n Chips
$14.00
Butter Noodles
$15.00
Sides
Mashed Potatoes
$6.00
Au Gratin Potatoes
$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts
$5.00
Out of stock
Onion Rings
$7.00
Seasore Fries
$5.00
Sandwiches
Crab Sandwich
$18.00
Lobster Roll
$20.00
Steak Sandwich
$18.00
Calamari Sandwich
$15.00
Chicken Sandwich
$17.00
Beverages
Bottled Water
$1.00
Out of stock
Sparkling Water
$2.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Specials
Prime Rib Dinner
$18.00
French Dip Sandwich
$16.00
Prawn Pasta Special
$12.00
Fish n Chips Special
$12.00
MP Catering Company - Food Truck Location and Ordering Hours
(925) 506-8300
8091 Balfour Road, Brentwood, CA 94513
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 5PM
All hours
Order online
