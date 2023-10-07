Ice Cream

Small Regular Cup

$4.00

Large Regular Cup

$6.50

Small Waffle Cone

$6.00

Large Waffle Cone

$8.00

Breakfast

Standard Menu

Breakfast Items

Butter Milk Pancakes

$12.00+

Sunrise Breakfast Wrap

$13.50

All-American Breakfast

$15.00

14 Below Breakfast Bagel

$8.50

Omelets

Bacon, Green Onion & Cheddar Omelete

$16.50

Pacific NW Smoked Salmon Omelete

$19.00

Dungeness Crab Omelete

$19.50

Veggie Omelete

$13.50

2 - GO

Breakfast Combo

$8.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

Sunrise Breakfast Wrap

$7.50

A la Carte / Sides Menu

Thick Duroc Bacon

$6.50

Sausage Patties

$6.00

Home Style Fries

$5.50

Toast (SD, Marb, Muffin) w/ Preserves

$4.00

One Egg

$3.50

Two Eggs

$6.50

1 Pancake

$4.50

Old-Fashioned Ham

$6.50

Hash Browns

$4.50

Drinks

Soft Drinks (Soda)

Pepsi

$1.50+

Diet Pepsi

$1.50+

Dr. Pepper

$1.50+

Mug Root Beer

$1.50+

Starry

$1.50+

Unsweet Brisk Iced Tea

$1.50+

Brisk Lemonade

$1.50+

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Macchiato

$4.00+

Breve

$4.00+

Affogato

$6.00

Americano

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Peppermint Tea

$3.00+

Green Tea

$3.00+

Decaf Green Tea

$3.00+

Earl Grey Black

$3.00+

Chalmomile Tea

$3.00+

Juice

Orange Juice (Small)

$4.00

Orange Juice (Large)

$6.00

Milk

Whole Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Pepsi Fridge

Starbucks Nitro Black

$4.00

Starbucks Nitro Splash

$4.00

Starbucks Nitro Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Water (Large)

$3.00

Water (Small)

$3.00

Aloe Vera Juice Blueberry

$4.00

Aloe Vera Juice Regular

$4.00

Starbucks Nitro Dark Cacoa Sweet Cream

$4.00

Gatorlyte (Any Color)

$4.00

Celsius White Peach

$4.00

Celsius Orange

$4.00

Celsius Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear

$4.00

Rockstar Regular

$4.00

Rockstar Zero

$4.00

Rockstar Sugar Free

$4.00

Rockstar Organic

$4.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet

$4.00

Pure Leaf Lemon

$4.00

Apple Juice (Dole)

$4.00

Orange Juice (Dole)

$4.00

Cranberry Juice (Ocean Spray)

$4.00

Italian Sodas

Desert Pear Italian Soda

$3.00+

Peach Italian Soda

$3.00+

Raspberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

White Peach Italian Soda

$3.00+

Orange Italian Soda

$3.00+

Cherry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Strawberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Watermelon Italian Soda

$3.00+

Vanilla Chai Tea

Vanilla Chai Tea

$4.00+

Lunch

Main Menu

Steak & Frites

$23.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$19.50

Pacific Salmon Burger

$23.00

Pacific Cod Fish n' Chips

$21.50

Pesto Panini

$14.50

Organic Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Seared Cod Burger

$18.50

Appetizers

Calamari

$6.50

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Stone Fired Pizza

Margherita

$14.00

Prosciutto

$15.00

Capricciosa

$16.00

Quattro Fomaggi (4 Cheese Pizza)

$18.00

Veggie Pizza

$12.50

Geno Salami / Pepperoni

$14.50

Calzone Classic

$12.50

Build Your Own Pizza

$3.00

Gourmet Salads

Tangy Cilantro Lime Salad

Burgers

Alaska Burger

$18.00

Kids Alaska Burger

$10.50

Pacific Northwest Wagyu Burger

$20.00

A La Carte

A Side of Tangy Cilantro Salad

$6.00

Extra Side of Fries

$3.50

Special Of The Day

Current Special

The International Special

$18.95

Dessert

Main Menu

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00

Egg Cartons

Egg Carton w/ Breakfast

Farmers Mix

$5.50

Jumbo Mix

$6.50

Egg Carton No Meal Cost

Farmers Mix

$6.50

Jumbo

$7.50