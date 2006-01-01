Welcome to 140 Kitchen
140 Kitchen 911 South St
Appetizers
Starters
- Broccoli Tempura$14.00
Honey Gochujang / Sesame Seed / Pickled Daikon / Scallions
- Crispy Calamari$18.00
Pickled Thai Chilis / Miso Yuzu Aioli
- Brussels
Onion Jam / Pork Belly / Pickled Pomegranate / Toasted Pepitas
- Crispy Truffle Potatoes$16.00
Umami Cured Egg Yolk / Black Garlic Truffle Oil / Shaved Truffle / Microgreens
- Soup of Day$8.00
Bao
Wings
Main
Entrée
Handhelds
Salads
Add Brisket, Slab Bacon, BBQ Lions Mane
Drinks
Specialty Sodas
Wine
White Wine
Red Wine
Dessert Wine
Liquor
Vodka
Whiskey
Brandy
140 Kitchen 911 South St Location and Ordering Hours
(914) 707-4111
Closed