1418 Kitchen Satellite #3 - Hilti Cafeteria - Tulsa
Main Menu
Hot Sandwich
- 1/2 Pound Ashley Burger$7.99
A full 1/2 pound mix or our House made Italian Sausage and Beef, topped with grilled onions and mayo.
- Pub Burger$6.99
1/3 pound of House ground Beef served up Pub Style.
- Smash Burger$5.99
Classic ¼ pound house ground Beef Burger!
- Buffalo and Blue Cheese Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Chicken tossed with Buffalo sauce, with blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese or Ranch dressing topper
- Shredded Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Shredded chicken with double Swiss, our own apricot Dijon mayo, with lettuce and tomato
- Sourdough Grilled Cheese$6.99
Sourdough bread grilled with Cheddar and American cheeses, tasty golden brown
- Corned Beef and Swiss$7.99
House made Corned Beef with Swiss cheese toped with 1000 island dressing
- Veggie Sandwich$5.99
Grilled Onion, Mushroom, Red and Yellow Peppers with Spinach, Swiss cheese. Topped with Mayo and Tomato
- Imposible Burger$7.99
Classic ¼ pound Impossible Beef Burger!
Daily Special
Soup, Salads, and Sides
- House Made Chips$1.99
Hand cooked Idaho Golden Potato Chips
- French Fries$1.99
Golden brown shoestring fries
- Sweet Potato Fries$1.99
Sweet Potatoes sliced & flash fried
- veggie$1.99
- Potato$2.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$4.99
Potato with All the FIXINGS
- Salad Bar$0.55
- Soup of the Day$4.99
A delightful melody of ingredients from around the world. To give you the taste and feel of something special, and a warm belly for those cold office days
Cold Sandwich
- Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$6.99
Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and Romano cheese, Caesar dressing and crouton garnish
- Turkey and Swiss Sandwich$6.99
House cooked turkey with real Swiss cheese and lettuce and tomato
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
House sliced ham with American cheese on sourdough, lettuce and tomato
- FlatBread Turkey Club$7.99
House cooked turkey and bacon on Rich’s flatbread with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise
- Tuna Sandwich$6.99
House made Tuna Salad on wheat bread with lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Waldorf Salad Sanwich$7.99
House made chicken Waldorf (Chicken, grape, walnuts, apple, celery) on wheatberry bread
- cold sandwich$7.99
Grab & Go
- 1/4 Loaf French Bread$1.99
1/4 Loaf of our House made French Pullman Loaf
- 1418 Trail Mix$2.50
- Bottle Soda$2.00
A 20oz. ice cold Pop direct form the manufacture with all of the factory specs that make the taste like perfection
- Bottle Water$1.35
- Candy$2.00
- Chef's Cookies$2.49
A tradition that just goes with everything
- Chips$1.75
- Dessert Breads$2.50
- Energy Drink$3.00
- FitTrix$4.50
- Fruit Cup$3.50
- Jarritos$1.50
- Juice$2.00
- Muffins$3.50
- Perrier$1.65
- Popcorn$2.00
- Topo Chico$2.00
- Yogurt Parfait$4.00
Fountain
Catering
Itailan
- Itailan Fried Rice
Orzo pasta, Italian Sausage, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Diced Tomato or Marinara
- Lasagna
Cheese, Meat, Veggie, or Chicken and Veggie
- Chicken Alfredo
- Pasta Bolognese
- Spaghetti and Meatballs
- Turkey Tetrazzini
Turkey with a mushroom cream sherry cream sauce
- Italian Sausage Sandwich
- Meatball Sandwich
- Cheese Tortellini Gratin
- Pork Scallopini
French
- Chicken Marsala
Italian Wine w/ mushroom
- Beef Bourguignon
Classic French Red Wine Beef Stew
- Chicken Florentine
- Roast chicken Beurre Blanc
French White Wine Sauce
- Roast Pork with Sauce Charcuterie
Brown Sauce with hint of Dijon and Cornichon
- Chicken, Fish, or Pork Al Meuniere
Lightly floured and sauteed
- Stuffed Flounder
Crab and shrimp w/ white wine sauce or Beurre Blanc
- Pork Roulade
Butterflied pork stuffed and rolled
American
- Grilled Stuffed Flank Steak
Grilled onions, blue cheese, walnuts
- Chicken Pot Pie
- Hand Pulled Roast Pork with Gravy
- Ham and Cheese Gratin
- Lemon Tilapia
- Beef Stew
- BBQ
Pork, Brisket, Ribs, Chicken and Sausage
- House made bacon BLT’s
- House made Corned beef sandwich or Rueben
- Shepard’s Pie
- Grilled Chicken Breast
- Deli Sandwich"s