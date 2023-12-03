1418 Coffee Satellite #2 - Hilti Coffee Shop Tulsa
Espresso
- The Purple Haze$5.25
Café latte with lavender and vanilla
- The Beez Kneez$5.25
Café latte or cappuccino with honey and cinnamon
- The David Mason$5.25
Café latte with maple and brown sugar
- The Sgt. Pepper$4.25
White hot chocolate with cayenne pepper
- Americano$3.00
- Espresso$2.75
- Macchiato$3.00
- Cortado$3.75
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Latte$4.75
- Mocha Latte$5.25
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
Grab & Go
- Fiji 1 Liter$2.65
- Bottle Water 16.9 oz$1.35
- Topo Chico/Rain Water$2.00
- Sa Pellegrino/Perrier$1.65
- Jarritos$1.75
- Canned Soda$1.35
- Energy Drink$3.00
- Juice$2.00
- Kombucha$3.00
- Protein Shake$3.25
- Belvita$0.95
- Muffins$3.50
- Chef's Cookie$2.50
- Dessert Breads$2.50
- 1418 Trail Mix$2.50
- Breakfast Burritos$2.50
- FitTrix$4.50
- Candy$2.00
- Protein Bars$2.00
- Chips$1.75
- Chicken Salad$4.99
- Eggs$1.50
- Fruit Salad$3.75
- Parfait$4.00
1418 Coffee Satellite #2 - Hilti Coffee Shop Tulsa Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 738-5664
Closed