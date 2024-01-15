1418 Coffee Satellite #1 - Hilti Corp Plano
Coffee Menu
Espresso
- The Purple Haze$5.25
Café latte with lavender and vanilla
- The Beez Kneez$5.25
Café latte or cappuccino with honey and cinnamon
- The David Mason$5.25
Café latte with maple and brown sugar
- The Sgt. Pepper$4.25
White hot chocolate with cayenne pepper
- Americano$3.00
- Espresso$2.75
- Macchiato$3.00
- Cortado$3.75
- Cappuccino$4.00
- Latte$4.75
- Mocha Latte$5.25
- Caramel Macchiato$5.50
NonCoffee
Grab n' Go
Grab & Go
- Sandwich$5.50
- Chips$1.75
- Small Salad$3.99
- Large Salad$7.49
- Weekly Featured Meal$5.95
- Cookies$2.99
- Muffins$3.50
- Lemon Blue Berry Scone$4.99
- Triple Berry Tart$4.99
- Cinnamon Roll$3.99
- 1418 Trail Mix$2.50
- Kind or Fig Bar or Mini Granola$1.50
- FitTrix$4.50
- Biscotti$1.50
- Protein Bars$2.35
- Chobani Yogurt$2.00
- Pie or Cake Slices$5.95
- Cheese or PB Ritz Crackers$1.50
- Oatmeal$3.25
- Oh Snap Pickles$2.95
- Fruit Cup$3.50
- Veggie Cup$3.75
- Pretzels and Mustard$1.00
- Salami/ Cheese/ Crackers$3.95
- Chicken Salad$5.95
- Nuts$1.75
- Candy$2.00
- Apple$0.95
- Dessert Breads$2.50
- Canned Soda$1.35
- Waterloo$1.35
- Juice$2.00
- Perrier$1.65
- Bottle Water$1.35
- Topo Chico$2.00
- Jarritos$1.50
- Mexican Coke 500 ML$2.50
- Mexican Coke$2.25
- Energy Drink$3.00
1418 Coffee Locations and Ordering Hours
Satellite #2 - Hilti Coffee Shop Tulsa
(214) 738-5664
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM
Satellite #1 - Hilti Corp Plano
(972) 839-5692
Closed • Opens Monday at 7:30AM
Satellite #3 - Hilti Cafeteria - Tulsa
(972) 839-5692
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM