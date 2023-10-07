1607 Coffee Company
Drinks
Espresso
Fall Specials
1607 Specialty Drinks
Almond Joy Latte
Cherry Amaretto Mocha
Coconut Caramel Latte
Cookie Butter Latte
Honey & Lavender Latte
Honey & Rose Latte
Honey Spiced Latte
Irish Cream Latte
Lucky Charms Latte
Pistachio Matcha
Pistachio White Mocha
Raspberry White Mocha
Reese's Latte
Rose White Mocha
Salted Caramel Macchiato
Smores Latte
Snickers Latte
Toffee Nut Latte
Caramel craz
Tea
Smoothies & More
Breakfast/Brunch
1607 Breakfast Specials
Avocado Toast
Avocado spread, sliced heirloom tomato, crushed red pepper flakes
Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, & choice of bread
Stuffed Crepes
2 stuffed crepes with choice of 2 fillings
Fig-cotta Toast
Whipped Ricotta, Fig confit, toasted pistachios, honey drizzle
Stuffed GF Crepes
The Bear
2 eggs, sausage, hash brown, & topped with American cheese. Served on an English Muffin.
Crepe-dilla *GF
Our savory breakfast crepe stuffed full with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, & melted cheddar. The ultimate breakfast experience! *GF
1607 Breakfast Sides
1607 Lunch Favorites
Sandwiches
Blueberry Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with Field greens, Provolone and our mayo-lemon based sauce
Heirloom Caprese Sandwich
Layers of fresh mozzarella & fresh basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, garlic aioli & drizzled with a balsamic reduction.
Not Yo Momma's BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, Avocado spread, & Tomato Bacon Jam, choice of bread
Roast Beef Melt
Roast Beef, Melted Cheddar, Caramelized onions with a horseradish aioli.
Sweet & Salty Melt
Italian Meats, Arugula, Pear, Brie, & Fig Confit, on choice of bread
The Godfather
Italian Meats, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions, Provolone, Tomato, & Pesto Aioli
Turkey & Cranberry *Seasonal*
Oven roasted turkey, whipped cream cheese, homemade cranberry sauce, and field greens.
Soup and Salad
Soup of the Day - Butternut Squash Bisque
Made daily & Gluten Free while supplies last!
House Salad
Cobb Salad
Field Greens with Grilled Chicken, bacon, heirloom tomato, egg & crumbled blue cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, topped with grated parmesan, & croutons.
Pear & Field Greens
FIeld Greens, Pear & crumbled Goat Cheese
Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, Roasted Beets, Toasted pistachios, sliced pear, goat cheese