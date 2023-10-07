1738 Restaurant & Bar
N/A Beverages
Liquor Bottles
Remy 1738
$225.00
1800
$180.00
Absolut
$120.00
Bacardi
$120.00
Belvedere
$180.00
Casamigos
$225.00
Ciroc
$180.00
Courvoisier
$180.00
Don Julio
$200.00
Dusse
$200.00
Glenfiddich
$225.00
Grey Goose
$150.00
Hennessy
$180.00
Hennessy VSOP
$225.00
Jack Daniel Small bottle
$100.00
Jack Daniels Big Bottle
$200.00
Jameson
$150.00
Jim Beam
$150.00
Johnny Walker
$150.00
Jose Cuervo
$150.00
Ketel One
$150.00
Malibu
$150.00
Martell
$200.00
Parrot Bay
$150.00
Patron
$200.00
Remy VSOP
$200.00
Smirnoff
$150.00
Tito's
$180.00
1738 Restaurant & Bar Location and Ordering Hours
(678) 324-6747
Closed • Opens Saturday at 2PM