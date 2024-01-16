Online Ordering Coming Soon!
1750 Taphouse Bedford 170 State Route 101
Food
Shareables
- Balls of the Week$12.00
- Brew Pub Pretzels$12.00
- Truffled Brussel Sprouts$13.00
- Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$13.00
- Cauli Wings$13.00
- Garlic Knots$9.00
- Loaded Tots$16.00
- Poutine Quebecoise$16.00
- Skillet Cornbread$8.00
- Stacked Steak Fries$14.00
- Sticky Licky Ribs$18.00
- Taphouse Nachos$13.00
- Taphouse Wings
- Tuna Tartare$19.00
Salads & Soups
Entrees
Burgers
Handhelds
Sides
Desserts
BYO Pizza
Small Specialty Pizza
- Small Buffalo Bill$13.50
- Small Cheese$9.00
- Small Cheeseburger in Paradise$14.50
- Small Cluck Cluck Que$13.50
- Small Figgy Piggy$14.50
- Small Hail Caesar$13.50
- Small Hawaii 5-O$13.50
- Small Hot Honey Roni$14.50
- Small Mac & Cheese$14.50
- Small Mamas Meatball Pizza$14.50
- Small Margherita$12.50
- Small Motor City$23.00
- Small Taphouse Special Pizza$14.50
- Small Tree Hugger$15.50
- Small Truffle Shuffle$14.50
Large Specialty Pizza
- Large Buffalo Bill$23.00
- Large Cheese$14.00
- Large Cheeseburger in Paradise$24.00
- Large Cluck Cluck Que$23.00
- Large Figgy Piggy$24.00
- Large Hail Caesar$23.00
- Large Hawaii 5-O$23.00
- Large Hot Honey Roni$24.00
- Large Mac & Cheese$24.00
- Large Mamas Meatball Pizza$24.00
- Large Margherita$18.00
- Large Taphouse Special Pizza$24.00
- Large Tree Hugger$25.00
- Large Truffle Shuffle$24.00
- Motor City$23.00
Kids Menu
Specialty Cocktails
Specialty Cocktail
- Feelin' Spritzy$13.00
- South of the Border$13.00
- Spiced Cider Margarita$13.00
- Caramel Apple Mimosa$12.00
- Filthy Cosmo$13.00
- Apple Alexander$12.00
- White Lies$12.00
- Espresso Martini$13.00
- Creamy Espresso Martini$13.00
- Shakerato$13.00
- Toasted Marshmallow$13.00
- Taphouse Marg$12.00
- Lemondrop Martini$12.00
- Aviation$12.00
- Bees Knees$12.00
- Seasonal Mule$12.00
- Kristalyn's Smoked Maple Old Fashioned$13.00
- Bacon Washed Old Fashioned$13.00
- Alpine Brew$14.00
- Raspberry Truffle Cocktail$14.00
- Watermelon French 75$14.00
- Orange Ya Peachy$14.00
- Drivin me Coconuts$14.00
Mocktail
Beer
Draft
- 603 Livin' La 'Rita Gose$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- 603 Scenic Session$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- 603 Summatime Session Ale$6.00
- Austin St Patina Pale Ale 12oz$8.00
- Banded Brewing Zealot DIPA$9.75
- Barreled Souls Blue Steel Sour 12oz$10.00
- Belleflower Wild Winds DIPA$10.25OUT OF STOCK
- Blue Comet Widowmaker IPA$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Bud LIght$5.00
- Burlington Beer Co. Dank Wizard Dbl IPA 12oz$10.00
- Downeast Cider Guava Passion Fruit$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fiddlehead IPA$7.00
- Founders All Day Haze IPA$5.00
- Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale$7.00
- Guinness$8.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale$11.00
- Kona Big Wave Golden Ale$5.00
- Leininkugel Brewing Co Summer Shandy$7.00
- Maine Beer Co. Lunch$10.00
- Other Half Brewing Co. Broccoli Dipa 12oz$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy IPA$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sam Seasonal$6.00
- Stoneface Green Duct Tape DIPA$11.00OUT OF STOCK
- Taphouse IPA$7.50
- To Share Gold Civic IPA$9.00
- Upper Pass Upper Valley Lager$7.00
- Von Trapp Radler$7.50
- Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier$7.00
- Wormtown Beach Fix Summer Kolsch$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Electric Brewing Chapters of Repugnance DIPA 12oz$11.75
Bottle
- 603 IPA$8.00
- 603 Seltzer Black Cherry Pomegranate$7.00
- 603 Seltzer Mango$7.00
- 603 Seltzer Raspberry Lime$7.00
- 603 Seltzer Tangerine$7.00
- 603 Seltzer Tropical Punch$7.00
- Baby Leprechauns Fat Orange Cat$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Greater Good Big Thaw$9.00
- Bud Light Bottle$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- DownEast lemon italian ice 12oz can$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Corona Light$5.00
- Narragansett Del's Shandy$5.00
- E09 Ecto-9$8.50
- Battery Steele Flume$9.50
- High Noon Black Cherry$8.00
- High Noon Peach$8.00
- Honeycrisp Cider$6.00
- La Fin du Monde$8.00
- Let the Field Go Fallow$9.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Modestman Mega: the empire edition dipa$9.50
- Oak HIll Blend Cider$6.00
- Wicked Weed Perni-Haze$5.50
- Sour Face Blackberry$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Sunny D Vodka Seltzer$7.00
- Teddie Beer$8.00
- Tote Road$8.50
- Grapefruit IPA - Ghostfish GF$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Shrouded Summit White Ale - Ghostfish GF$7.00
- Vanishing Point Pale Ale GF$7.00
- Watchstander Stout - Ghostfish GF$7.00
- Heineken 0.0 NA$6.00
- Pointer IPA NA$6.00
- Upside Dawn Golden NA - Athletic$6.00
1750 Taphouse Bedford Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 488-2564
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM