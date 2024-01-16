1759 Grille 45 Whittemore Road
1759 Grille Food Menu
Appetizers
- Cup Clam Chowder$8.00
- Bowl Clam Chowder$12.00
- French Onion Crock$10.00
- Cup Soup Special$5.00
- Bowl Soup Special$9.00
- Nachos$9.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
- Truffle Fries$14.00
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip$12.00
- Chicken Tender Starter$9.00
- Shrimp Tostada$14.00
- Crab Cakes$15.00
- Chicken Wings$15.00
- Pretzel Sticks$9.00
- Fried Mozzarella$12.00
- Chicken Empanadas$12.00
- Steak Empanadas$15.00
- Sharable French Fries$10.00
- Sharable Sweet Potato Tots$12.00
- Sharable Onion Rings$12.00
Sandwiches & More
- B Mac's Grilled Cheese$12.00
- French Dip Au Jus$18.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
- Chicken Tenders$16.00
- Steak 'N Cheese$17.00
- Reuben$16.00
- Grilled Tuna Melt$15.00
- Classic BLT$13.00
- Turkey Club$16.00
- Fish Grilled Tacos$16.00
- Steak Grilled Tacos$18.00
- Grilled Hot Dog$8.00
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken$16.00
- 1759 Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
- Fish 'N Chips$23.00
- Grilled Hot Dog No Side$5.00
Entrees
Desserts
Sides
- Side French Fries$5.00
- Side Onion Rings$7.00
- Side Sweet Potato Tots$7.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side House Rice Pilaf$4.00
- Side Broccoli$4.00
- Side Asparagus$4.00
- Side Coleslaw$4.00
- Side Garden$6.00
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Side Greek$8.00
- Side Spicy Fries$5.50
- Side Truffle Fries$7.00
- Side Spicy Onion Rings$7.50
- Side Spicy Sweet Potato Tots$7.50
- Side Mac N Cheese$4.00
- Side Potato Salad$4.00
Kids Menu
1759 Specials
Grab N' Go
1759 Dessert Specials
1759 Beverages
Beer
- Angry Orchard Bottle$6.00
- Blue Moon Bottle$6.00
- Bud Light Bottle$5.00
- Budweiser Bottle$5.00
- Coors Light Bottle$5.00
- Corona Extra Bottle$6.00
- Corona Light Bottle$6.00
- Heineken Bottle$6.00
- Michelob Light Bottle$5.00
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$5.00
- Miller Lite Bottle$5.00
- Modelo Bottle$6.00
- Pabst Blue Ribbon Bottle$4.00
- Sam Adams Lager Bottle$6.00
- Stella Artois Bottle$7.00
- Tuckerman's Pale Ale Bottle$7.00
- 603 Black Cherry Seltzer$6.00
- Alexandr Czech Pilsner$7.00
- Athletic Lite N/A$5.00
- Athletic Run Wild N/A$5.00
- Guiness$7.00
- High Noon Pineapple$7.00
- Long Drink Peach$7.00
- Nutrl Orange$7.00
- Sam Adams Just the Haze$5.00
- 603 Winni Amber Draft$7.00
- Blue Moon Draft$7.00
- Bud Light Draft$5.00
- Concord Craft Pandora's Kettle Ras/Blue Sour$7.00
- Coors Light Draft$5.00
- Fiddlehead IPA Draft$9.00
- Great North Tie Dyed Draft$7.00
- Kona Big Wave Draft$7.00
- Lawsons Sip of Sunshine Draft$11.00
- Maine Lunch Draft$12.00
- Oddball Mango Tango Cream Ale Draft$8.00
- Pembroke Pines Pale Ale Draft$9.00
- Rotating IPA Draft$10.00
- Sam Adams Boston Lager Draft$6.00
- Sam Adams Summer Draft$7.00
- Stoneface IPA Draft$9.00
- TL Bud Light Draft Special$3.00
- TL Coors Light Draft Special$3.00
Employee Beverage
Liquor
- Beefeater$9.00
- Collective Arts J&L$10.00
- Collective Arts R&H$10.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Martin Miller's$9.00
- New Amsterdam - House$8.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- 1921 Cream$8.00
- Amaretto$7.00
- Bailey's$7.00
- Disoranno$7.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Khalua$7.00
- Licor 43$7.00
- Limoncello$7.00
- Mario's hard Espresso$10.00
- Metcalfe's$7.00
- Montenegro$8.00
- Sambvca$6.00
- Wicked Mint$7.00
- Bacardi - House$9.00
- Barcelo Imperial$9.00
- Barcelo Imperial Onyx$9.00
- Captain Morgan$9.00
- Diplimatico$11.00
- Myers's Rum$9.00
- RumChata$7.00
- RumHaven$9.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$11.00
- Chivas Regal$15.00
- Dalmore 14 years$20.00
- Dalmore Cigar Malt$30.00
- Dewars - House$9.00
- High West Double Rye$11.00
- Horse Soldier$15.00
- Jim Beam - House$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00
- Woodford Double Barrel$16.00
- Wooford$12.00
- Buffalo Trace$12.00
- Eagle Rare$17.00
- Blanton's$30.00
- E.H. Taylor$23.00
- 123 Organic$14.00
- 1921 Reposado$13.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$17.00
- Ghost Tequila$12.00
- Herradura$12.00
- Hornitos$11.00
- Mi Campo - House$9.00
- Patron$14.00
- Absolute Citron$10.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Ice Pik - House$8.00
- Ice Pik Blueberry$8.00
- Ice Pik Blood Orange$8.00
- Kettle One$12.00
- Stoli Blueberry$10.00
- Stoli Orange$10.00
- Stoli Raz$10.00
- Stoli Vanilla$10.00
- Titos$10.00
- Canadian Club - House$8.00
- Cask & Crew Walnut Toffee$12.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Crown Royal Apple$10.00
- Green Spot$12.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Jameson Orange$11.00
- Jo Jo Chocolate Chip$11.00
- Maker's Mark$10.00
- Rocky Peak Cinnamon$9.00
Margarita Monday
NA Drinks
Signature Cocktails
- Amaro Cranberry Spritz$14.00
- Berry Lemonade Birdie Juice$12.00
- Classic Espresso Martini$15.00
- Double Oaked Cafe Manhattan$18.00
- Ginger Pear Sangria$11.00
- Kentucky Buck$14.00
- Lavender & Juniper Gin Fizz$13.00
- Mulligan Mai Tai Martini$15.00
- Rhubarb and Hibiscus Gin Fizz$13.00
- Spicy Bloody Maria$13.00
- Summer In France$13.00
- Tequila Negroni Colada$15.00
- The Espresso Martinez$16.00
- The Hibiscus Margarita$14.00
- The Hole In One$15.00
- The Sazerac$16.00
- Walnut Toffee Spiked Iced Coffee$13.00
Soda
Traditional Cocktails
Wine
- GLS Benziger - Merlot$9.00
- GLS Chop Shop - Cabernet$12.00
- GLS Don Miquel Gascon - Malbec$13.00
- GLS Estanacia - Cabernet$10.00
- GLS Josh Reserve - Cabernet$12.00
- GLS Justin - Cabernet$13.00
- GLS Mark West - Pinot Noir$9.00
- GLS Meiomi - Pinot Noir$10.00
- BTL Meiomi - Pinot Noir$36.00
- BTL Earthquake - Cabernet$44.00
- BTL Justin - Cabernet$48.00
- GLS Bartenura - Moscato$9.00
- GLS Benziger - Chardonnay$10.00
- GLS Bonterra - Chardonnay$10.00
- GLS Kim Crawford - Sauv Blanc$12.00
- GLS La Crema - Chardonnay$11.00
- GLS Las Lilas - Vinho Verde$10.00
- GLS Maso Canali - Pinot Grigio$10.00
- GLS Toi Toi - Sauv Blanc$13.00
- GLS Whitehaven - Sauv Blanc$11.00
- BTL La Crema - Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Toi Toi - Sauv Blanc$48.00
- GLS Beringer - White Zin$8.00
- GLS La Jolie Fleur - Rose$9.00
- GLS Summer Water - Rose$12.00
- GLS Ruffino - Prosecco$11.00
- GLS La Marca - Prosecco$12.00
- GLS Wycliff - Brut$8.00
- BTL Mark West - Pinot Noir$32.00
- BTL Meiomi - Pinot Noir$36.00
- BTL Estancia - Cabernet$36.00
- BTL Chop Shop - Cabernet$44.00
- BTL Josh Reserve - Cabernet$44.00
- BTL Justin - Cabernet$48.00
- BTL Benziger - Merlot$32.00
- BTL Don Miquel Gascon - Malbec$48.00
- BTL Bartenura - Moscato$32.00
- BTL Benziger - Chardonnay$32.00
- BTL Bonterra - Chardonnay$36.00
- BTL Kim Crawford - Sauv Blanc$44.00
- BTL La Crema - Chardonnay$40.00
- BTL Las Lilas - Vinho Verde$36.00
- BTL Maso Canali - Pinot Grigio$36.00
- BTL Toi Toi - Sauv Blanc$48.00
- BTL Whitehaven - Sauv Blanc$40.00
- BTL Beringer Main & Vine - White Zin$32.00
- BTL La Jolie Fleur - Rose$32.00
- BTL Luc Belaire - Rose$58.00
- BTL Summer Water - Rose$44.00
- BTL La Marca - Prosecco$44.00
- BTL Wycliff - Brut$28.00
- BTL Moet & Chandon Imp - Brut$102.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot - Brut$120.00
1759 Grille Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 210-1365
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM