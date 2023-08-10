1808 American Bistro - New 29 E Winter St
Dinner Menu
Food
Bread Service
$5.00
Roasted Cauliflower
$12.00
Summer Cheese Dip
$16.00
Crab Stuffed Artichoke
$18.00
Beef Tartare
$16.00
Tomato Soup
$4.00+
Soup Of The Day
$4.00+
1808 House Salad
$9.00
Spring Salad
$10.00
Caesar Salad
$9.00
Watermelon Tomato Salad
$10.00
1808 Smash Burger
$17.00
48-House Short Rib
$28.00
Almond Chicken Salad
$16.00
Double-Bone Pork Chop
$30.00
Braised Beef Lasagna
$26.00
Filet Medallions
$36.00
Grilled Cheese
$15.00
Ribeye Frites
$42.00
Shrimp & Grits
$27.00
Miso Carrot Salmon
$28.00
Branzino
$30.00
Grouper Feature
$34.00Out of stock
Monkfish Feature
$24.00
Lamb Feature
$24.00
Wed Steak Frites Feature
$20.00
Brussels Diane
$8.00
Asparagus
$6.00
Broccolini
$5.00
House Fries
$5.00
Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Kids Steak
$12.00
Kids PB&J
$4.00
Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Kids Grilled Chicken Salad
$5.00
Beignets
$9.00
Bread Pudding
$7.00
Chocolate Cheesecake
$9.00
Creme Brûlée
$9.00
Drink
Inti's Summer
$12.00
Chupacabra
$12.00
Aviation
$12.00
Count Camillo Negroni
$12.00
Lavender Lemonade
$12.00
Blueberry Garden
$12.00
Watermelon Ginger Daquiri
$12.00
Yuzu Watermelon Margarita
$12.00
GLS sauvignon blanc, angeline
$9.00
GLS sauvignon blanc, totara
$12.00
GLS pinot gris, hess select
$9.00
GLS pinot grigio, due torri
$10.00
GLS riesling, dr. loosen
$9.00
GLS moscato, vietti
$10.00
GLS chardonnay, matthew joseph.
$10.00
BTL sauvignon blanc, angeline
$34.00
BTL sauvignon blanc, totara
$46.00
BTL pinot gris, hess select
$34.00
BTL pinot grigio, due torri
$38.00
BTL riesling, dr. loosen
$34.00
BTL moscato, vietti
$38.00
BTL chardonnay, matthew joseph
$38.00
BTL sauvignon blanc, duckhorn
$40.00
BTL sauvignon blanc, long meadow ranch
$35.00
BTL pinot grigio, marco felluga
$42.00
BTL albariño, torres 'pazo do bruxas'
$35.00
BTL chardonnay, failla
$65.00
BTL chardonnay, rombauer
$55.00
GLS pinot noir, substance 'pn'
$12.00
GLS red blend, indie wine project
$12.00
GLS malbec, ruca malen
$9.00
GLS cabernet sauvignon, angeline
$12.00
BTL pinot noir, substance 'pn'
$46.00
BTL red blend, indie wine project
$46.00
BTL malbec, ruca malen
$34.00
BTL cabernet sauvignon, angeline
$46.00
BTL pinot noir, raeburn
$50.00
BTL pinot noir, gachot-monot
$65.00
BTL pinot noir, stoller dundee hills
$45.00
BTL red blend, hess 'lion tamer'
$70.00
BTL red blend, prisoner
$65.00
BTL cabernet sauvignon, scattered peaks
$65.00Out of stock
BTL cabernet sauvignon, quilt
$75.00
BTL cabernet sauvignon, alexander's crown
$95.00
BTL cabernet sauvignon, rodney strong
$100.00
GLS prosecco, acnium
$9.00
BTL prosecco, acnium
$34.00
BTL brut rosé, pierre sparr
$35.00
BTL cava, casteller
$27.00
BTL blanc de blancs, schramsberg
$50.00
BTL champagne, laurent-pierre
$60.00
Diet Pepsi
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Pepsi
$3.00
Sierra Mist
$3.00
Soda Water
Coffee
$4.00
Decafe Coffee
$4.00
Ice tea
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$4.00
Milk
$3.00
Brunch Menu
Food
yuzu pea hummus
$12.00
1808 Parfait
$12.00
1808 House Salad
$9.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Our House Biscuit
$4.00
Brunch Potatoes
$4.00
Pork Sausage Links
$4.00
Bacon
$5.00
Egg
$2.00
Sourdough Toast
$3.00
Almond Chicken Salad
$16.00
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
$12.00
French Omelet
$14.00
Shakshouka
$15.00
Pancakes
$8.00
Full English Breakfast
$20.00
1808 Biscuits + Gravy
$14.00
Pork Hash
$18.00
Shrimp + Grits
$27.00
Steak + Eggs
$26.00
Grilled Chz & Potatoes
$5.00
Pb&J & Oranges
$5.00
Eggs & Toast potatoes
$5.00
Grilled Chix Salad
$6.00
Pancakes
$5.00
Drink
1808 Bloody Mary
$10.00
Guavalini
$10.00Out of stock
1808 Old Fashioned
$10.00
Breakfast Paloma
$10.00
White Cranberry Bellini
$10.00
French 75
$10.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Drink Menu
Draft List
(1) saugatuck neapolitan milk stout
$7.00
(2) Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus
$8.00
(3) Urban Artifact Nitro Peaches & Cream
$7.00
(4) Nocterra "Cali Swell" Berry Gose
$7.00
(5) Thirsday Dog "Blood Hound" Orange IPA
$7.00
(6) Scrimshaw Pilsner
$6.00
(7) prairie artisan rainbow sherbert
$7.00
(8) Ommegang Rare Vos Belgian Pale
$7.00
(9) Ace pineapple Cider
$6.00
(10) Jackie O's Ricky
$6.00
(11) Homestead Sunkissed Wheat
$6.00
(12) saucy hefeweizen
$7.00
(13) Homestead Hacienda Lager
$6.00
(14) Heartstate Sona Wheat
$6.00
(15) Boulevard Bourbon Quad
$8.00
(16) masthead ipa
$6.00
(17) 21st amendment watermelon wheat
$7.00
(18) Jackie O's Mystic Mama IPA
$6.00
(19) abita amber ale
$7.00
(20) kentucky bourbon ale
$8.00
(21) Three Floyds Gumball Head Wheat
$8.00
(22) wiedemann blood orange blonde
$6.00
(23) white rajah
$8.00
(24) Hi-Wire Bed of Nails Brown Ale
$7.00
Bourbon & Whiskey
angel's envy
$16.00
basil hayden's
$11.00
buffalo trace
$14.00
elijah craig small batch
$8.00
jefferson's reserve
$12.00
jefferson's ocean
$14.00
knob creek 9
$11.00
larceny
$10.00
new riff 'bottled in bond'
$12.00
old forrester 1897
$10.00
old forrester 1920
$12.00
watershed 4 yr
$12.00
watershed 'bottled in bond' 4 yr
$14.00
widow jane
$17.00
woodford reserve
$12.00
woodford reserve double oaked
$14.00
Scotch & Irish & Canadian
ardbeg
$14.00
balevenie 12yr
$18.00
balvenie 14 yr
$23.00
bushmills
$8.00
chivas regal
$9.00
crown royal
$8.00
dewar's
$7.00
glenfiddich 12 yr
$15.00
glenfiddich 16 yr
$16.00
glenfiddich 18 yr
$35.00
glenlivet 12 yr
$14.00
Glenlivet 14
$15.00
glenmorangie 10 yr
$12.00
jameson
$8.00
johnnie walker red
$7.00
laphroig
$15.00
oban 14
$20.00
tullamore dew
$7.00
Rye
Gin
Tequila & Mezcal
1808 American Bistro - New 29 E Winter St Location and Ordering Hours
(740) 417-4373
Closed • Opens Thursday at 5PM