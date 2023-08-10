Dinner Menu

Food

Bread Service

$5.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Summer Cheese Dip

$16.00

Crab Stuffed Artichoke

$18.00

Beef Tartare

$16.00

Tomato Soup

$4.00+

Soup Of The Day

$4.00+

1808 House Salad

$9.00

Spring Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Watermelon Tomato Salad

$10.00

1808 Smash Burger

$17.00

48-House Short Rib

$28.00

Almond Chicken Salad

$16.00

Double-Bone Pork Chop

$30.00

Braised Beef Lasagna

$26.00

Filet Medallions

$36.00

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Ribeye Frites

$42.00

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

Miso Carrot Salmon

$28.00

Branzino

$30.00

Grouper Feature

$34.00Out of stock

Monkfish Feature

$24.00

Lamb Feature

$24.00

Wed Steak Frites Feature

$20.00

Brussels Diane

$8.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Broccolini

$5.00

House Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Kids Steak

$12.00

Kids PB&J

$4.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Salad

$5.00

Beignets

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.00

Creme Brûlée

$9.00

Drink

Inti's Summer

$12.00

Chupacabra

$12.00

Aviation

$12.00

Count Camillo Negroni

$12.00

Lavender Lemonade

$12.00

Blueberry Garden

$12.00

Watermelon Ginger Daquiri

$12.00

Yuzu Watermelon Margarita

$12.00

GLS sauvignon blanc, angeline

$9.00

GLS sauvignon blanc, totara

$12.00

GLS pinot gris, hess select

$9.00

GLS pinot grigio, due torri

$10.00

GLS riesling, dr. loosen

$9.00

GLS moscato, vietti

$10.00

GLS chardonnay, matthew joseph.

$10.00

BTL sauvignon blanc, angeline

$34.00

BTL sauvignon blanc, totara

$46.00

BTL pinot gris, hess select

$34.00

BTL pinot grigio, due torri

$38.00

BTL riesling, dr. loosen

$34.00

BTL moscato, vietti

$38.00

BTL chardonnay, matthew joseph

$38.00

BTL sauvignon blanc, duckhorn

$40.00

BTL sauvignon blanc, long meadow ranch

$35.00

BTL pinot grigio, marco felluga

$42.00

BTL albariño, torres 'pazo do bruxas'

$35.00

BTL chardonnay, failla

$65.00

BTL chardonnay, rombauer

$55.00

GLS pinot noir, substance 'pn'

$12.00

GLS red blend, indie wine project

$12.00

GLS malbec, ruca malen

$9.00

GLS cabernet sauvignon, angeline

$12.00

BTL pinot noir, substance 'pn'

$46.00

BTL red blend, indie wine project

$46.00

BTL malbec, ruca malen

$34.00

BTL cabernet sauvignon, angeline

$46.00

BTL pinot noir, raeburn

$50.00

BTL pinot noir, gachot-monot

$65.00

BTL pinot noir, stoller dundee hills

$45.00

BTL red blend, hess 'lion tamer'

$70.00

BTL red blend, prisoner

$65.00

BTL cabernet sauvignon, scattered peaks

$65.00Out of stock

BTL cabernet sauvignon, quilt

$75.00

BTL cabernet sauvignon, alexander's crown

$95.00

BTL cabernet sauvignon, rodney strong

$100.00

GLS prosecco, acnium

$9.00

BTL prosecco, acnium

$34.00

BTL brut rosé, pierre sparr

$35.00

BTL cava, casteller

$27.00

BTL blanc de blancs, schramsberg

$50.00

BTL champagne, laurent-pierre

$60.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Soda Water

Coffee

$4.00

Decafe Coffee

$4.00

Ice tea

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Brunch Menu

Food

yuzu pea hummus

$12.00

1808 Parfait

$12.00

1808 House Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Our House Biscuit

$4.00

Brunch Potatoes

$4.00

Pork Sausage Links

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Egg

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Almond Chicken Salad

$16.00

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

French Omelet

$14.00

Shakshouka

$15.00

Pancakes

$8.00

Full English Breakfast

$20.00

1808 Biscuits + Gravy

$14.00

Pork Hash

$18.00

Shrimp + Grits

$27.00

Steak + Eggs

$26.00

Grilled Chz & Potatoes

$5.00

Pb&J & Oranges

$5.00

Eggs & Toast potatoes

$5.00

Grilled Chix Salad

$6.00

Pancakes

$5.00

Drink

1808 Bloody Mary

$10.00

Guavalini

$10.00Out of stock

1808 Old Fashioned

$10.00

Breakfast Paloma

$10.00

White Cranberry Bellini

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Drink Menu

Draft List

(1) saugatuck neapolitan milk stout

$7.00

(2) Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus

$8.00

(3) Urban Artifact Nitro Peaches & Cream

$7.00

(4) Nocterra "Cali Swell" Berry Gose

$7.00

(5) Thirsday Dog "Blood Hound" Orange IPA

$7.00

(6) Scrimshaw Pilsner

$6.00

(7) prairie artisan rainbow sherbert

$7.00

(8) Ommegang Rare Vos Belgian Pale

$7.00

(9) Ace pineapple Cider

$6.00

(10) Jackie O's Ricky

$6.00

(11) Homestead Sunkissed Wheat

$6.00

(12) saucy hefeweizen

$7.00

(13) Homestead Hacienda Lager

$6.00

(14) Heartstate Sona Wheat

$6.00

(15) Boulevard Bourbon Quad

$8.00

(16) masthead ipa

$6.00

(17) 21st amendment watermelon wheat

$7.00

(18) Jackie O's Mystic Mama IPA

$6.00

(19) abita amber ale

$7.00

(20) kentucky bourbon ale

$8.00

(21) Three Floyds Gumball Head Wheat

$8.00

(22) wiedemann blood orange blonde

$6.00

(23) white rajah

$8.00

(24) Hi-Wire Bed of Nails Brown Ale

$7.00

Bourbon & Whiskey

angel's envy

$16.00

basil hayden's

$11.00

buffalo trace

$14.00

elijah craig small batch

$8.00

jefferson's reserve

$12.00

jefferson's ocean

$14.00

knob creek 9

$11.00

larceny

$10.00

new riff 'bottled in bond'

$12.00

old forrester 1897

$10.00

old forrester 1920

$12.00

watershed 4 yr

$12.00

watershed 'bottled in bond' 4 yr

$14.00

widow jane

$17.00

woodford reserve

$12.00

woodford reserve double oaked

$14.00

Scotch & Irish & Canadian

ardbeg

$14.00

balevenie 12yr

$18.00

balvenie 14 yr

$23.00

bushmills

$8.00

chivas regal

$9.00

crown royal

$8.00

dewar's

$7.00

glenfiddich 12 yr

$15.00

glenfiddich 16 yr

$16.00

glenfiddich 18 yr

$35.00

glenlivet 12 yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 14

$15.00

glenmorangie 10 yr

$12.00

jameson

$8.00

johnnie walker red

$7.00

laphroig

$15.00

oban 14

$20.00

tullamore dew

$7.00

Rye

angel's envy

$22.00

Elijah craig Rye

$10.00

knob creek rye

$10.00

russel's 6 yr

$8.00

templeton

$9.00

rittenhouse

$8.00

Michters rye

$12.00

Gin

beefeater

$6.00

bombay sapphire

$7.00

Empress

$10.00

hendrick's

$9.00

New Amesterdam

$5.00

nolet's

$11.00

tanqueray

$7.00

Vim & Patel

$7.00

watershed 'four peel'

$8.00

Watershed 4 peel bourbon barrel

$12.00

watershed guild series

$10.00

Tequila & Mezcal

casamigos blanco

$14.00

herradura anejo

$16.00

herradura reposado

$14.00

herraduraa silver

$14.00

patron silver

$14.00

El jimador

$5.00

El Silenico Mezcal

$9.00

Del Maguy Vida

$12.00

Macchu Pisco

$8.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$6.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Watershed

$6.00

Oyo

$7.00