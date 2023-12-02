1848 BBQ & Beer Garden 5 AVALON DR
Beer
Canned Beer
- Ace Perry Cider$6.50
- Alesmith Speedway Affogato$14.00
- Alesmith Speedway Coffee Stout$10.00
- Alpine Nelson$7.00
- Bell's Two Hearted Ale$5.00
- Bishop Crackberry$5.50
- Bishop Mai Tai$6.00
- Blue Owl Bob's Great Porter$5.00
- Blue Owl Tangerina$7.00
- Bud Light$4.50
- Burlington Fourth Colour$13.50
- Burlington Martian Dawn$11.50
- Burlington Vaporwave$13.50
- Chimay Blue$22.00
- Cigar City Florida Man$6.50
- Cliche Mirabelle Plum & Hibiscus$5.00
- Community Honey Citrus Blonde$5.00
- Corkage Fee$10.00
- De La Senne Taras Boulba$13.50
- Decadent Snowball$16.75
- Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde$5.00
- Delirium Tremens$21.00
- Dogfish 90 Min$8.00
- Dutchess Mantic Kolsch$7.00
- Duvel 6.66$10.00
- El Segundo Broken Skull IPS$8.00
- Equal Parts Kaisen Japanese Lager$5.00
- Equal Parts Loggerbier$5.00
- Equilibrium Double Fractal Penrose Tile$15.75
- Fair State Hack The Gibson$8.00
- Family Business Golden Age$6.00
- Garden Path The Easygoing Drink$12.00
- Garden Path The Little Horse Around$21.50
- Garden Path The Vinaceous Endeavor Forth$35.00
- Hofbrau Hefe$7.00
- Jester King Atrial Rubicite 500ml$55.00
- Jester King Citrus Froot Direct 750ml$28.00
- Jester King Final Entropy$28.00
- Jester King Hazy IPA$11.50
- Jester King Hibernal Dichotomous$28.00
- Jester King Le Petit Prince 16oz$9.50
- Jester King Nocturn Chrysalis 500ml$55.00
- Jester King Raspberry Vanilla Mr. Mingo$28.00
- Jester King Sing-Along Deathmatch$28.00
- Karbach Love Street Citrus$5.00
- Lagunitas Island Beats$6.00
- Left Hand Milk Stout$7.00
- Martin House Me Gusta$7.00
- Maui Coconut Hiwa$7.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- New Belgium Cryo Ranger$5.00
- New Belgium Fat Tire$5.50
- New Belgium Juice Force$6.00
- Nueces Hefeweizen$3.00
- Nueces Supremo$3.00
- O'Dell Lugene Chocolate Milk Stout$6.00
- O'Douls$4.00
- Panther Island IPF'NA$7.25
- Pohjala Orange Gose$9.50
- Prairie Slush$5.00
- Real Ale Crispy Business$5.00
- Spindletap Local Lager$5.00
- Stiegl Grapefruit Radler$8.00
- Thistly Cross Cider$5.00
- Thistly Cross Elderflower Cider$5.00
- Thistly Cross Whiskey Cask Cider$5.00
- Toppling Goliath Pseudo Sue$8.00
- Untitled Art Choco Graham Cracker Stout$14.00
- Untitled Art Juice Drops Kiwi$14.00
- Untitled Art NA Juicy IPA$7.50
- Warsteiner Dunkel$6.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Peach$5.00
- White Claw Watermelon$5.00
Draft Beer
- Burlington Riverboat Racketeer$6.50+
- Cigar City Jai Alai$6.50+
- Equilibrium Fluctuation$9.00+
- Four Corners Local Buzz$5.50+
- Franziskaner Hefe$5.00+
- Jester King Atrial Rubicite$20.00+
- Jester King Black Metal$10.50+
- Jester King Grim Harvest$12.50+
- Lone Pint Gentleman's Relish$5.00+
- Lone Pint Zythophile$8.50+
- Maine Beer Co. Lunch IPA$8.00+
- Other Half Double Mosaic Dream$6.50+
- Other Half Mylar Bags$6.50+
- Real Ale Coffee Porter$6.50+
- Rebel Toad Bionic Blonde$6.00+
- Saint Arnold Fancy Lawnmower$5.00+
- Spaten Oktoberfest$4.00+
- The Veil Ergonomic Gaming Mouse$9.00+
- Toppling Goliath King Sue$6.50+
- Untitled Art Mango Lassi a la Mode$7.00+
Wine
Red Wine
White Wine
Sparkling Wine
