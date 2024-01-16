1852 Grill Room 1852 Grill Room
Breakfast
Main Dish
- Sunrise Sampler
Two Eggs Any Style, Your Choice of Smoked Bacon, Sausage Links, Grilled Ham or Chicken Sausage, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast and Jam$22.00
- Classic Eggs Benedict
Two Poached Eggs, Toasted English Muffin, Grilled Ham and Hollandaise. Served with Breakfast Potatoes$24.00
- Red Flannel Hash and Eggs
House Made Corned Beef Hash, Topped with Two Poached Eggs and Hollandaise. Served with Toast and Jam$23.00
- Pitmaster's Benny
Two Poached Eggs, Smoked Pork Cakes, Buttermilk Biscuit, Hollandaise and Breakfast Potatoes$22.00
- Stuffed French Toast
Cranberry Raisin Focaccia, Stuffed with Nutella, Mascarpone Cheese and Fig Jam, Grilled In Honey-Vanilla Batter, Topped with Powdered Sugar and Served with Local Maple Syrup$20.00
- Buttermilk Pancakes
Three Buttermilk Pancakes, Your Choice of Smoked Bacon, Sausage Links, Grilled Ham or Chicken Sausage, Butter And Local Maple Syrup. Add Blueberries or Chocolate Chips $3$18.00
- Four Egg Cheese Omelet
Breakfast Potatoes, Toast and Jam$19.00
- Avocado Toast
Fresh Avocado, Grilled Ciabatta Baguette, Blistered Balsamic Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Breakfast Potatoes, And Two Eggs, Any Style$21.00
- OUT OF STOCKBelgian Waffle
Michigan Strawberry Compote, Local Syrup Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar and Your Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Smoked Ham or Chicken SausageOUT OF STOCK$19.00
- Steel Cut Oats
Butter, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar, Candied Walnuts and Dried Michigan Cherries$14.00
- Michigan Strawberry and Banana Smoothie
Made with Greek Yogurt, Almond Milk, Vanilla and Local Amish Honey$12.00
- Smoked Salmon
House Smoked Norwegian Salmon, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chopped Eggs and Capers. Served with a Toasted Bagel and Cream Cheese$24.00
- Seasonal Fruit Plate
Sliced Melon, Fresh Berries, Orange-Honey Dipping Sauce and Sweet Breakfast Breads$17.00
Sides
- Breakfast Potatoes$7.00
- Skillet Cinnamon Roll$7.00
- Blueberry Muffin$7.00
- Gluten-Free Chocolate Muffin$7.00
- Gluten-Free Toast$6.00
- Sourdough White Toast$5.00
- Whole Grain Toast$5.00
- Smoked Bacon$7.00
- Sausage Links$7.00
- Smoked Ham$7.00
- Smoked Chicken Sausage$7.00
- Toasted English Muffin$5.00
- Fruit Cup$5.00
- Avocado$5.00
Children's Classics
Dinner
Starters
- Chef's Tower
Ideal Sharing Sampler Featuring Veal Short Ribs, Shrimp Cocktail, Lollipop Wings and Seared Ahi Tuna$100.00
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail
Poached Shrimp, Lemon, Horseradish Cocktail Sauce$26.00
- Glazed Veal Short Ribs
Grilled and Basted with Thai Chili Barbecue Sauce, Crispy Fried Leeks, Jalapeno-Cheddar Cornbread$22.00
- Lamb Meatballs
Fresh Lamb, Combined with Cumin, Cinnamon and Red Pepper Flakes. Served with Spicy Pomodoro$14.00
- Lollipop Chicken Wings
Marinated in House-Made Barbecue Sauce and Apple Juice, Flash Fried and Served with BBQ Dipping Sauce and Bleu Cheese Dressing$25.00
- Maryland Crab Cakes
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, Microgreens, Key Lime Vinaigrette, Remoulade Sauce$29.00
- Seared Ahi Tuna
Coated with Sesame Seeds, with Seaweed Slaw, Flying Fish Roe, Wasabi, Mango Salsa, Chili-Lime Sauce and Wonton Crisps$19.00
- Steamed Mussels
Prince Edward Mussels, Simmered In White Wine, Garlic and Fresh Parsley. Served with Grilled Baguette$21.00
Bread, Soups, Salads
- Artisan Bread Board
Warm, Crusty Sourdough Loaf, European Butter, Boursin Cheese and Roasted Garlic$12.00
- New England Clam Chowder
Grill Room Signature Soup. Cup $10 or Bowl $12$10.00
- Soup Du Jour
Chef's Daily Whim. Cup $10 or Bowl $12$10.00
- French Onion Gratinee'
Rich Beef and Onion Broth, Sourdough Crouton, Gruyere, Provolone and Parmesan Cheeses$18.00
- Iceberg Wedge
Applewood Smoked Bacon Lardons, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Bleu Cheese Dressing$17.00
- Martha's Vineyard Salad
Bibb Lettuce, Spring Greens, Toasted Pine Nuts, Shaved Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Maple-Raspberry Vinaigrette. Full $17 or Half $10$10.00
- Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, Roasted Beets, Fried Goat Cheese Medallion, Herb Vinaigrette and Candied Walnuts. Full $17 or Half $10$10.00
- 1852 Chopped Salad
Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Chickpeas, Avocado, Heirloom Grape Tomatoes, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Sunflower Nuts, Sweet Corn, Scallions, Applewood Smoked Bacon Lardons, Crispy Onion Straws and Creamy Garlic Dressing. Full $17 or Half $10$10.00
- Classic Caesar
Romaine Hearts, Grated Parmesan, Sourdough Croutons and Creamy Caesar Dressing. Full $17 or Half $10 Add Grilled Amish Chicken Breast $12, Grilled Scottish Salmon $17, Garlic Shrimp $18$10.00
Entrees
- 1852 Prime Rib
12 to 14 oz., Slow Roasted In Our Signature Rub. Served with Natural Juices and Horseradish Cream$59.00
- Grilled Skirt Steak
Ten Ounce, Choice, Lime, Soy and Brown Sugar Marinade, Slice Thinly and Served with Chimichurri Sauce$48.00
- Filet Mignon
Eight Ounce, Choice Angus, Béarnaise Sauce$65.00
- Tomahawk Steak
Perfect for sharing. 32 oz. Long Boned Ribeye, Grilled and Finished with Rosemary Falk Salt$135.00
- Kobe Burger
Kobe Brisket, Chuck and Sirloin Tip Blend, Onion Marmalade, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato On A Toasted Brioche Roll, Truffle Fries and Garlic Aioli$28.00
- Chicken Under a Brick
Skin-on, Semi Boneless Half Chicken, Java Rubbed and Pan Seared. Glace du Poulet$45.00
- Planked Whitefish
Locally Wild Caught Fillet, Oven Roasted On A Maple Plank with Duchesse Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus$44.00
- Sauteed Lake Huron Walleye
Lobster Beurre Blanc$45.00
- Chilean Sea Bass
Miso-Soy Marinade, Pan Roasted$60.00
- Linguini ai Frutti di Mare
Shrimp, Salmon, Whitefish, Mussels And Clam, Sautéed In White Clam Sauce, with Squid Ink Linguini$40.00
- White Clam Linguini
Baby Clams Sautéed In White Clam Sauce with Garlic-Herb Linguini And Shaved Parmesan$38.00
- Faroe Island Salmon
Pan Roasted, Lemon-Caper Beurre Blanc$48.00
- Morel Medley
Morel Mushrooms, Wild Ramps, and Risotto Simmered in Vegan Vegetable Broth$45.00
Sides
Dessert
- Signature Sweet - Ryba's S'more for two
Ryba's Mackinac Island Fudge, Graham Crackers, Toffee, Toasted Meringue, Chocolate Drizzle$19.00
- Key Lime Pie
Graham Cracker Crust And Fresh Whipped Cream$15.00
- Classic Crème Brulee
Turbinado Sugar Crust, Chantilly Cream, Fresh Raspberries$17.00
- Affogato
Two Scoops Guernseys Vanilla Ice Cream with A Shot Of Hot Espresso$13.00
- Chocolate Mousse
Fresh Raspberry And Whipped Cream. Dark Chocolate Shavings$17.00
- Peanut Butter Pie
Cookie Crust, Ryba's Hot Fudge Sauce$15.00
- Hot Fudge Sundae
Mackinac Island Fudge Ice Cream, Ryba's Hot Fudge Sauce, Whipped Cream$15.00
- Blood Orange Sorbet
Premium Italian Dairy-Free Ice$11.00
Children's Menu
Wine Menu
Red Wine
- GLS- Erath PN
ripe with juicy black cherry, fig -smooth and satisfying$12.00
- GLS - Benton-Lane PN
Easy going red with forest berries, mild spices and hint of flowers on nose. medium body with fresh acidity. Straightforward with a fruity finish$16.00
- GLS - Bianchi Cabernet$15.00
- GLS- Bonanza Cabernet
Flavors of luscious fruit, dark chocolate and silky tannins$12.00
- GLS - Faust Cabernet
Layers of savory cherry, earth, cedar and graphite rounded out by long finish with hints of dark chocolate, balanced acidity and minerality$32.00
- GLS - Robert Mondavi Cabernet
Dark plum and black fruit. Fresh and lively with plush tannins and polished structure.$25.00
- GLS - Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet$40.00
- GLS - Daou Pessimist
powerful, intensely aromatic, fragrances of blueberry, boysenberry and black plum. Broad and expansive on the palate, flavors of black cherry, blueberry crème de cassis and damp forest floor. rich, ripe fruit flavors. Massive in weight yet elegantly structured, this wine is a powerhouse that reveals itself gradually yet deliberately. finishes smoothly$12.00
- GLS - Decoy
Luxurious berry notes, refined tannins and an energetic mouthfeel that carries the wine to a long, lush finish$14.00
- GLS - Prisoner
Persistent flavors of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate and vanilla linger harmoniously for a smooth and luscious finish$25.00
- GLS - Domaine Couron Merlot$10.00
- GLS - Mission de Picpus Malbec$13.00
- GLS- Salus Sangiovese$12.00
- BTL - Benton Lane PN$64.00
- BTL - Erath PN$48.00
- BTL - Flowers PN$79.00
- BTL - Four Graces PN$60.00
- BTL - Golden Eye (Duckhorn) PN$75.00
- BTL - Bianchi Cabernet$59.00
- BTL - Bonanza Cabernet$48.00
- BTL - Carpe Diem Cabernet$60.00
- BTL - Caymus Cabernet$150.00
- BTL - Caymus Special Selection$275.00
- BTL - Duckhorn Cabernet$85.00
- BTL - Far Niente Cabernet$200.00
- BTL - Faust Cabernet$105.00
- BTL - Groth Cabernet$110.00
- BTL - Heitz Martha's Vineyard Cab$340.00
- BTL - Joseph Phelps Cabernet$135.00
- BTL - Justin Isosceles Cabernet$135.00
- BTL - Kathryn Kennedy Cabernet$295.00
- BTL - Nickel & Nickel Cabernet$220.00
- BTL - Quilt Cabernet$75.00
- BTL - Robert Mondavi Cabernet$95.00
- BTL - Simi Cabernet$55.00
- BTL - Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet$160.00
- BTL - Stag's Leap Reserve Cabernet$145.00
- BTL - Trefethen Cabernet$89.00
- BTL - Daou Pessimist$48.00
- BTL - Decoy$56.00
- BTL - Opus One$499.00
- BTL - Orin Swift Papillon$105.00
- BTL - Prisoner$100.00
- BTL - Sans Liege$48.00
- BTL - Trefethen Dragon's Tooth$68.00
- BTL - CH Couronneau Bordeaux$72.00
- BTL - Collazzi Super Tuscan$95.00
- BTL - Domaine Couron Merlot$40.00
- BTL - Duckhorn,Merlot$75.00
- BTL - Louis Jadot Burgandy$128.00
- BTL - Mission de Picpus Malbec$52.00
- BTL - Numanthia Termes$65.00
- BTL - Seghesio Zinfandel$60.00
- BTL - Stag's Leap Winery Petite Sirah$75.00
- BTL - Stolpman Syrah$60.00
- BTL- Salus Sangiovese$48.00
- BTL- Sanetti Livio Brunello$142.00
- BTL- St. Francis Zinfandel$42.00
- BTL- Terra D'Oro Zinfandel$65.00
White Wine
- GLS - Chat Grand Traverse Riesling$12.00
- GLS - Chat Moncontour Vouvray Chenin Blanc
Dry wine brings out the acidity of the Chenin as well as its nutty character. Fresh fruit, underpinned by ripe apples and spice$14.00
- GLS - Fog Mountain Chardonnay$12.00
- GLS - Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blan
Fresh, juicy wine with vibrant acidity and plenty of weight and length on the palate. Ripe, tropical fruit flavor with passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit.$14.00
- GLS - Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
Fruit forward wine, flavors shine through with crisp, zesty lemon, green melon, Bosc pear and minerality a light mid-palate creaminess offers bright acidity balanced with a long juicy, velvet finish$16.00
- BTL - Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc$60.00
- BTL - Cakebread Chardonnay$75.00
- BTL - Chat Grand Traverse Riesling$40.00
- BTL - Chat Moncontour Vouvray Chenin Blanc$56.00
- BTL - Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc$57.00
- BTL - Far Niente Chardonnay$95.00
- BTL - Fog Mountain Chardonnay$48.00
- BTL - Fournier Sancere$60.00
- BTL - Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc$56.00
- BTL - Maso Canali Pinot Grigio$40.00
- BTL - Maso Canali, Pinot Grigio, Trentino, IT 2018$40.00
- BTL - Moscato d'Asti$40.00
- BTL - Roger Lassarat Chard Pouilly Fuisse$76.00
- BTL - Rombauer Chardonnay$90.00
- BTL - Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay$64.00
- BTL - Trefethen Chardonnay$70.00
Rose
- GLS - Jean Luc Columbo
Strawberry, bing cherry and raspberry accented by subtle herbaceous notes and classic watermelon. The wine is full bodied with a long finish.$12.00
- BTL - Chateau Grand Traverse$42.00
- BTL - Jean Luc Columbo$40.00
- Dow's 10 Port$15.00
- Dow's 20 Port$20.00
- Pedro Ximenez Sherry$10.00
- Olorosso Don Muno Sherry$10.00
Sparkling
- GLS - Ca' Furlan$12.00
- GLS -Mawby Blanc de Blanc$14.00
- GLS -Mawby Sex Rose$12.00
- GLS- Maria Copinet Blanc de Blanc$25.00
- GLS- Maria Copinet Rose$25.00
- GLS- Chandon Brut$16.00
- BTL - Ca' Furlan$40.00
- BTL - Chandon Brut$64.00
- BTL - Mawby Blanc de Blanc$52.00
- BTL - Mawby Sex Rose$48.00
- BTL- Maria Copinet Blanc de Blanc$99.00
- BTL- Maria Copinet Rose$99.00
- BTL - Perrier-Joulet Belle Epoque$200.00
- BTL - Ruinart Blanc de Blanc Brut Reims, FR$145.00
- BTL - Veuve Clicquot$115.00
Beer Menu
Bottle Beer
Draft Pint
Cocktail Menu
House Cocktails
- 007 Vesper$18.00
- 1852 Old Fashioned$21.00
- Breakfast Bellini$12.00
- Breakfast Bloody$16.00
- Breakfast Mimosa$12.00
- Breakfast Prosecco$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$18.00
- Grasshopper$17.00
- Hummer$17.00
- Island House Mule$17.00
- Mudslide$17.00
- Pablo's Feature$21.00
- Ryba's Fudge Martini$21.00
- Sapphire 75$18.00
- Sazerac$19.00
- Special Virgin$14.00
- The Pain Killer$19.00
- Yachter's Manhattan$21.00
- The Island's Transfusion$21.00