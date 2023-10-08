1855 Saloon & Grill Cottage Grove, WI
Starters
1855 Chips
Hand-cut potato chips, served with chipotle aioli
1855 Nachos
Jalapeño queso, black olives, salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole. Grilled chicken or ground beef 5
Baked Brie
French brie, bacon jam, pear compote, arugula, and crostini
Cheese Curds
Hand-breaded real Wisconsin cheese curds, served with ranch
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, Monterey jack and Cheddar, chipotle aioli, served with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and sour cream
Chicken Wings
One pound of jumbo wings tossed with Nashville hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, or orange ginger glaze served with ranch or bleu cheese
Chip Trio
Scratch tortilla chips, 1855 guacamole, queso fundido, and homemade salsa
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Black garlic vinaigrette, toasted almonds, and orange zest
Fresh Bread
Rotating fresh bread from local bakeries, served with whipped butter
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded kosher dill pickle spears, served with ranch
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichoke, and Parmesan, topped with mozzarella, served with corn tortilla chips
Salads
1855 Salad
Baby arugula and mixed greens, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, pears, and dijon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad Large
Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, anchovies, cherry tomato, and croutons
Caesar Salad Small
Cobb
Iceberg and romaine, cherry tomato, smoked bacon, egg, avocado, chives, and blue cheese crumbles
Mediterranean
Romaine, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, fire-roasted red pepper, banana pepper, feta, and lemon-oregano vinaigrette
Side Salad
Strawberry Fields
Mixed greens, goat cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, strawberries, and balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches/Wraps
1855 Reuben
House-brined corned beef, sauerkraut, 1855's thousand island dressing, Swiss, and rye bread
Bacon Blue Burger
Locally-sourced ground red Angus beef, bacon, blue cheese, garlic aioli, brown mustard, and brioche bun
Cajun Chicken Melt
Bacon, pepper jack, sautéed onions, chipotle aioli, and ciabatta
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, and flour tortilla
Classic Cheeseburger
Red Angus beef patty, Cheddar or Swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and brioche bun served with 1855 chips
Fish Sandwich
Locally-sourced ground red Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, brioche bun. Cheddar, Swiss, or pepper jack
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled red snapper, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado, lime, corn, or flour tortillas served with chips and salsa
Prime Rib Sandwich
Shaved prime rib, Swiss, crispy onion straws, and ciabatta, with au jus
Saloon Burger
Locally-sourced ground red Angus beef, gruyere cheese, egg, caramelized onions, house aioli, lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun
Turkey Avocado BLT Sandwich
Turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato 9-grain bread or flour tortilla
Turkey Avocado BLT Wrap
Turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato 9-grain bread or flour tortilla
Pasta
Chicken Cavatappi
Grilled chicken breast, snap peas, garlic white wine cream sauce, shaved Parmesan, and cavatappi pasta
Chicken Parmesan
San Marzano marinara, chicken, shaved Parmesan, and linguini pasta
Creamy Pesto Penne
Creamy pesto sauce, Parmesan cheese, cherry tomato, and penne pasta made with gluten-free pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed tiger shrimp, garlic butter, lemon, red peppers, parsley, and linguini pasta
Skillet Baked Mac and Cheese
Wisconsin Cheddar cheese blend, bacon, and cavatappi pasta
Thai Chicken Linguini
Sautéed chicken breast, red peppers, snap peas, chives, peanuts, sweet and savory sauce, and linguini pasta
Incl. Soup/Salad
Steaks
Signatures
1855 Bourbon Pecan Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried crispy, on a bed of mashed potatoes, smothered in a bourbon pecan sauce
Grilled Salmon
8 oz, Norwegian salmon served with shallot white wine sauce or orange-ginger glazed
Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp
Sautéed jumbo tiger shrimp, garlic, cherry tomato, basil, and chef's vegetables
Walleye
Hand-breaded, served with homemade tartar sauce, pan-seared or deep-fried
Incl. Soup/Salad
Desserts
Cheesecake
Turtle, fresh berries, or plain
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Decadent chocolate cake with chocolate mousse center. Make it a la mode 2.50
Crème Brulee
House-made vanilla custard topped with seasonal berries
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Gluten-free chocolate torte
1 Scoop
2 Scoop
Birthday Sundae
Pizza
BBQ Chicken
Roasted chicken, mozzarella, caramelized shallots, and BBQ sauce
Brie and Pear
Garlic béchamel sauce, melted brie, caramelized shallots, and pears
Frontier
San Marzano marinara, Italian sausage, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, fire-roasted red peppers, pepperoni, and black olives
Margherita
San Marzano marinara, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
Prosciutto
Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, and balsamic glaze