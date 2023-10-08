Starters

1855 Chips

$8.00

Hand-cut potato chips, served with chipotle aioli

1855 Nachos

$15.00

Jalapeño queso, black olives, salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole. Grilled chicken or ground beef 5

Baked Brie

$16.00

French brie, bacon jam, pear compote, arugula, and crostini

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Hand-breaded real Wisconsin cheese curds, served with ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled chicken, Monterey jack and Cheddar, chipotle aioli, served with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and sour cream

Chicken Wings

$17.00

One pound of jumbo wings tossed with Nashville hot, garlic Parmesan, BBQ, or orange ginger glaze served with ranch or bleu cheese

Chip Trio

$15.00

Scratch tortilla chips, 1855 guacamole, queso fundido, and homemade salsa

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Black garlic vinaigrette, toasted almonds, and orange zest

Fresh Bread

$9.00

Rotating fresh bread from local bakeries, served with whipped butter

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Hand-breaded kosher dill pickle spears, served with ranch

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Spinach, artichoke, and Parmesan, topped with mozzarella, served with corn tortilla chips

Salads

1855 Salad

$15.00

Baby arugula and mixed greens, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, pears, and dijon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad Large

$15.00

Crisp romaine, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, anchovies, cherry tomato, and croutons

Caesar Salad Small

$8.00

Cobb

$16.00

Iceberg and romaine, cherry tomato, smoked bacon, egg, avocado, chives, and blue cheese crumbles

Mediterranean

$17.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, fire-roasted red pepper, banana pepper, feta, and lemon-oregano vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Strawberry Fields

$15.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese, candied walnuts, bacon, strawberries, and balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches/Wraps

1855 Reuben

$16.00

House-brined corned beef, sauerkraut, 1855's thousand island dressing, Swiss, and rye bread

Bacon Blue Burger

$18.00

Locally-sourced ground red Angus beef, bacon, blue cheese, garlic aioli, brown mustard, and brioche bun

Cajun Chicken Melt

$15.00

Bacon, pepper jack, sautéed onions, chipotle aioli, and ciabatta

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, tomato, Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan, and flour tortilla

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

Red Angus beef patty, Cheddar or Swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and brioche bun served with 1855 chips

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Locally-sourced ground red Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, brioche bun. Cheddar, Swiss, or pepper jack

Grilled Fish Tacos

$18.00

Grilled red snapper, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado, lime, corn, or flour tortillas served with chips and salsa

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.00

Shaved prime rib, Swiss, crispy onion straws, and ciabatta, with au jus

Saloon Burger

$18.00

Locally-sourced ground red Angus beef, gruyere cheese, egg, caramelized onions, house aioli, lettuce, tomato, and brioche bun

Turkey Avocado BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato 9-grain bread or flour tortilla

Turkey Avocado BLT Wrap

$15.00

Turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato 9-grain bread or flour tortilla

Pasta

Chicken Cavatappi

$22.00

Grilled chicken breast, snap peas, garlic white wine cream sauce, shaved Parmesan, and cavatappi pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

San Marzano marinara, chicken, shaved Parmesan, and linguini pasta

Creamy Pesto Penne

$21.00

Creamy pesto sauce, Parmesan cheese, cherry tomato, and penne pasta made with gluten-free pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Sautéed tiger shrimp, garlic butter, lemon, red peppers, parsley, and linguini pasta

Skillet Baked Mac and Cheese

$18.00

Wisconsin Cheddar cheese blend, bacon, and cavatappi pasta

Thai Chicken Linguini

$23.00

Sautéed chicken breast, red peppers, snap peas, chives, peanuts, sweet and savory sauce, and linguini pasta

Incl. Soup/Salad

Steaks

1855 Steak

$30.00

8 oz, sirloin

Filet Mignon

$38.00

8 oz, filet. Bacon wrapped +3

Ribeye

$44.00

16 oz, USDA prime cut

Incl. Soup/Salad

Signatures

1855 Bourbon Pecan Chicken

$24.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast, fried crispy, on a bed of mashed potatoes, smothered in a bourbon pecan sauce

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

8 oz, Norwegian salmon served with shallot white wine sauce or orange-ginger glazed

Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp

$26.00

Sautéed jumbo tiger shrimp, garlic, cherry tomato, basil, and chef's vegetables

Walleye

$26.00

Hand-breaded, served with homemade tartar sauce, pan-seared or deep-fried

Incl. Soup/Salad

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.00

Turtle, fresh berries, or plain

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Decadent chocolate cake with chocolate mousse center. Make it a la mode 2.50

Crème Brulee

$9.00

House-made vanilla custard topped with seasonal berries

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Gluten-free chocolate torte

1 Scoop

$2.50

2 Scoop

$4.50

Birthday Sundae

$5.00

Pizza

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

Roasted chicken, mozzarella, caramelized shallots, and BBQ sauce

Brie and Pear

$18.00

Garlic béchamel sauce, melted brie, caramelized shallots, and pears

Frontier

$18.00

San Marzano marinara, Italian sausage, mozzarella, red onion, mushrooms, fire-roasted red peppers, pepperoni, and black olives

Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano marinara, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil

Prosciutto

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, and balsamic glaze

Build-Your-Own

$12.00

Sides/Sauces/Etc

1855 Chips Side

$5.00

Add chicken

$7.00

Add Salmon 4 oz

$9.00

Add Shrimp 3 ea

$10.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Chef's Veggie

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Sautéed Onions

$4.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side House Aioli

$1.00

Side Mayo

Side Parmesan Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.50

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tortilla Chips Side

$2.00