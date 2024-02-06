1887 631 Main St
FOOD
APPETIZERS
BREAKFAST
BRUNCH
- Biscuits & Bacon Gravy$10.00
bacon gravy poured over buttermilk biscuits
- Biscuits & Chicken$10.00
biscuit with fried chicken and chili infused honey
- Biscuits & Gravy$10.00
Green Pastures sausage gravy pored over fresh buttermilk biscuits
- Biscuits & Mushroom Gravy$10.00
mushroom sawmill gravy over fresh buttermilk biscuits
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
marinated chicken breast, bacon, jack cheese, romaine lettuce, beefsteak tomato, pickled red onion, honey mustard drizzle served on a griddled potato bun
- Made to Order Three Egg Omelet$11.00
- Monte Christo$16.00
Country ham, aged white cheddar, bacon, powdered sugar, house jam
- Prospector Burger$16.00
Local beef, American cheese, mustard, mayo, Mary’s bread and butter pickles, beefsteak tomato, iceberg lettuce, served on a griddled potato bun.
- Pull Apart Cinnamon$9.00
- Seasonal French toast$14.00
Ask about our chef inspired seasonal French toast
- Shrimp and Grits$31.00
Gulf shrimp, stone ground asiago grits, andouille and smoked tomato cream, fresh herbs
- St. Cloud Benedict$14.00
- Steak Sandwich$20.00
grilled steak, brie, caramelized onions, red wine demi, horseradish cream, served on a warm Denver crunch roll
- The Frontier$15.00