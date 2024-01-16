Order Online-Pick Up Gary
- Gin$34.99
Gin 90 Proof 750 ml
- White Rum$36.00
White Rum 90 Proof 750 ml
- Vodka$25.00
Vodka 100 Proof 750 ml
- Spirit Thief$80.00
Coffee Whiskey with whole Vanilla rested on 5lbs of Dark Matter Coffee Beans in our spent Rum barrels. 85 Proof. 375ml Bottle.
- Single Malt$45.00
- Straight Wheated Bourbon$45.99
- Smoked WW$27.99Out of stock
- Barrel Aged Rum$45.99
- Four Grain Bourbon Whiskey$60.00
- abduction$46.00
- French Oak Single Malt$80.00
4 Packs
- Candi Crushable$13.00
- Rubicon$14.00
- Jade$13.00
- Patio Pils$13.00
- Rise of the Angels$14.00
- Case Deal$65.00
- Sex and Candy 4pk$14.00
American IPA. 7.5% Brewed with Chinook and Cascade hops.
- Spare$13.00
- Seltzers$15.00
- Helles Lager 4-pk$13.00
- Lord Of Hell 4 Pk$13.00
- Hunter 4pk$16.00
Double Milk Stout Brewed with Cocoa Nibs and Lactose 8.5%
- Fox an the Hunted 4PK$13.00
- spare$14.00
- Chasing Paper 4pk$14.00
- banana dream bottle$15.00
- Soulful Abyss 4 pk$14.00
- tree of darkness 4pk$14.00
- Pineapple Express 4pk$12.00
- Here Comes The Reaper 4pk$14.00
IPA brewed with Mosaic and Chinook Hops. 6.2% ABV
- #2 Pencil 4pk$18.00
Double Dry Hopped Double IPA 7.5%
- Nubian Overlord 4pk$16.00
- Lucifer In A Haze 4pk$17.00
Double Dry Hopped New England Style Double IPA. 8.4%
18th Street Brewery - Hammond Locations and Ordering Hours
Gary
(219) 939-8802
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 4PM
18th Street Distillery
(219) 937-6103
Open now • Closes at 9PM
Hammond
(219) 803-0820
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM