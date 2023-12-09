Smoke House Too Coming Soon!
1911 Smoke House Too Willingboro
Starters
- 444 Sampler$18.50
Choice of 4 ribs, 4 wings, 4oz of briske or pulled pork
- Basket of 4 Muffins$5.00
The only thing better than one of our muffins is 4 of them
- Black Bean Empanada$4.50
Handmade
- Breaded Mushrooms$5.00
Fried to perfection
- Brisket Chili And A Corn Muffin$8.95
Our famous brisket on top of homemade chili with a dollop of sour cream
- C-Rock Special$2.15
One rib in a sip coke. If we have to we will pour it in your hand. (Limit One)
- California Salad$9.95Out of stock
Spring blend lettuce, Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, strawberries, candied walnuts, tossed with house dressing. Add salmon, chicken or brisket -$4
- Cauliflower Pizza$7.00
Handmade pizza on top of a cauliflower crust. Add pulled pork, brisket or chicken
- Cheese Fries$5.50
Your choice of cheese
- Cheesesteak Egg Roll$2.75
- Chicken Fingers (3)$5.50
- Corn Muffin$2.00
- French Fries$3.95
- Fried Avocado Bites$7.95
- Fried Pickles$0.50
- Kids Pizza$5.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
- Nachos and Cheese$6.50
- Pretzel Bites With Cheese$5.00
- Pulled Chicken Nachos$9.95
- Pulled Pork Nachos$10.50
- Smoked Beef Nachos$11.50
- Quesadilla$7.95
- Quesadilla With Brisket$11.95
- Quesadilla With Chicken$11.95
- Quesadilla With Pulled Pork$11.95
- Quesadilla With Salmon$12.95
- Quesadilla With Vegan Sausage$12.95
- Side Salad$6.50
- Stuffed Little Rock$4.00
Barbecue baked potato. Add brisket or pulled pork
- Sweet Potato Tots$3.95
- Vegan Empanada$4.50
Handmade
- Turkey Chili$8.95
Sandwiches
- 1911 Pork Roll$7.00
- 1 Vegan Sausage$8.95
Comes with peppers and onions
- 2 Vegan Sausages (No Side)$9.95
- Black Bean Vegetarian Burger$8.95
- Brisket Sandwich$11.95
- Cheeseburger$9.45
- Chicken Sandwich$6.50
- Hamburger$8.95
100% all beef patty cooked to order
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.95
- Salmon Sandwich$12.95
- Trenton Burger$10.95
Pork roll on top a 100% all beef patty cooked to order
- Grilled Chicken Thigh Sandwich w/coleslaw$7.95
- Brisket Burnt Ends Beef Sausage$8.95
- 2 Burnt Ends Brisket Sausages$10.95
Wings and Rib Tips
Smoked Meats
- Brisket$11.95
The finest beef
- Brisket Lb$14.00
- Chicken$6.95+
Sizes available are 1/4, 1/2 or Whole Chicken
- Chicken and Rib Combo$19.95+
Match made in heaven
- Extra Meat$5.00
- Pulled Pork$9.95
- Ribs$10.50+
Pork ribs comes in 1/3, 1/2 and full racks
- Smoked Salmon$12.95
- Try a Little Bit of Everything$30.00+
Rack of ribs, brisket, whole chicken, corn muffins and two sides
Sides
Desserts
- Peach Cobbler$5.50
- Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
- Smoke House Ice Cream$5.00
- Pineapple Upside Cake$5.50
- Ala Mode$2.50
- Cheesecake Brownies$3.00Out of stock
- Crumbcake$3.00
- Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake$10.00
- Pineapple Coconut Cake$10.00
- Sweet Potato Pound Cake$10.00
- Lemon Pound Cake$10.00
- Slice Of Lemon Pound Cake$4.00
- Pecan Pie$3.95
2 oz. Sauces and Seasonings
- 1911 BBQ Sauce Pint$9.95
- Asian Sweet Chili$1.00
- Atomic$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- BBQ Garlic$1.00
- Blasted Honey BBQ$1.00
- Boom Boom$1.00
- Bourbon Sriracha$1.00
- Brown Sugar Shake
- Cajun$1.00
- Chipotle$1.00
- General Tso$1.00
- Ginga Blast Pint$16.95
- Habanero Mango$1.00
- Harlem Shake$1.00
- Honey$1.00
- Honey BBQ$1.00
- Honey Harlem Shake$1.00
- Honey I'm Hot$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Honey Sriracha$1.00
- Jalapeño Ranch$1.00
- Jamaican Jerk$1.00
- Korean BBQ$1.00
- Lemon Pepper$1.00
- Marinara$0.50
- Mild$1.00
- Naked
- Old Bay$1.00
- Orange Ginger$1.00
- Parmesan Garlic$1.00
- Reaper Sauce 2 oz.$1.00
- Salsa$1.00
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Sriracha Ranch Sauce 2 oz.$1.00