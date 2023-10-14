Main Menu

Catfish Filet (1)

$5.50

Extra Oxtail (1)

$10.00

Extra Sausage Link (1)

$3.00

Oysters (4)

$8.50

Platter Shrimp (4)

$8.50

Po-boy Shrimp (4)

$5.00

Sauté Shrimp (4) Tail Off

$5.00

Appetizer

Alligator Bites App

$14.49

Boudin Egg Rolls

$8.99

Egg roll stuff with boudin and pepper jack cheese

Cracklin

$5.00

Creole BBQ Shrimp

$16.99

Jumbo, buttery, spicy head on shrimp

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Mardi Gras Beads

$10.99

3 deep fried wonderful boudin balls

Oyster Nachos

$16.99

Dessert

Beignets

$7.99

King Cake Praline

$4.00

Original Praline

$4.00

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

$7.99

Peach Cobbler

$7.99

Gumbo

Bayou Water Cup (Seafood Gumbo)

$12.99

gumbo fully loaded with chicken, andouille, shrimp, crabmeat

Bayou Water Bowl (Seafood Gumbo)

$18.99

gumbo fully loaded with chicken, andouille, shrimp, crabmeat

Gumbo Z’Herbes Cup

$5.99

green gumbo full of leafy greens and vegetables and no meat

Gumbo Z’Herbes Bowl

$8.99

green gumbo full of leafy greens and vegetables and no meat

Swamp Water Cup

$8.99

chicken & andouille gumbo

Swamp Water Bowl

$12.99

chicken & andouille gumbo

Platters

Catfish (1) and Shrimp (4) Platter

$21.99

Catfish (2) Platter

$18.99

Fried Oyster (8) Platter

$24.99

Fried Softshell Crab Platter

$16.99

Fried Softshell Crab Platter

$27.99

Seafood Platter (3) Oysters, (3) Shrimp, (2) Catfish on fries

$30.99

Shrimp (4) and Oyster (4) Platter

$24.99

Shrimp (8) Platter

$24.99

Fried, sautéed or blackened shrimp

Po-boy

BOURBON ST (Shrimp & Oyster)

$26.99

Peacemaker - half fried shrimp and half fried oyster. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

BUFFALO SOLDIER SM

$12.99

Spicy Buffalo Chicken with ranch and blue cheese crumble

BUFFALO SOLDIER LG

$20.99

CANAL ST (Catfish) SM

$11.99

Catfish - fried, blackened, grilled, pick one. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

CANAL ST (Catfish) LG

$19.99

FRENCH QUARTER (Oysters) SM

$16.99

Fried Oyster - Dressed with Spicy Mayo and Fried Avocado. Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

FRENCH QUARTER (Oysters) LG

$30.99

FRENCHMAN ST (Crawfish) SM

$13.99

Fried Crawfish - delicious little treats. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

FRENCHMAN ST (Crawfish) LG

$20.99

GARDEN DISTRICT (Shrimp & Green Tomato) SM

$14.99

Shrimp cooked your way and Fried Green Tomatoes. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, and pickles.

GARDEN DISTRICT (Shrimp & Green Tomato) LG

$21.99

MAGAZINE ST (Shrimp) SM

$13.99

Shrimp - fried, blackened, or grilled, pick one. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

MAGAZINE ST (Shrimp) LG

$22.99

ROYAL ST (Soft Shell) SM

$15.99

Fried Soft Shell Crab - naked crab, it gets no fresher. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

ROYAL ST (Soft Shell) LG

$28.99

Sides

Frenchy Fries

$3.99

Potato Chips

$1.29

Potato Salad

$3.99

Side Red Beans & Rice

$3.99

Side Smothered Greens

$3.99

Slaw Bywater

$3.99

Side of Greens

$3.99

Cucumber Salad

$3.99

Specialties

Atchafalaya (Branzino and Grits)

$26.99Out of stock

Beef Rib Yakamein

$26.99

Oxtail Yakamein

$28.99

The ultimate hangover cure. Not quite pho nor ramen and not just soup. Asian persuasion with Creole flair. Oxtails, noddles, boiled egg in beef broth.

Red Beans & Rice w/tasso & sausage

$13.49

A New Orleans wash day tradition

Seafood Yakamein

$31.99

Shrimp and Grits

$19.99

Cheesy stone grits and shrimp

West Bank (Catfish and Étouffée)

$25.99

Retail

1929 T-Shirt

$25.00

Ass Blaster Hot Sauce Outhouse

$15.95

Ass Kickin’ Cajun Hot Sauce Small

$1.50

Ass Kickin’ Cashews

$7.95

Ass Kickin’ Habanero Hot Salt

$5.95

Ass Kickin’ Peanuts

$8.30

Ass Kicking Popcorn Seasoning

$5.98

Cajun Cornbread Book

$19.99

Cajun Hot Inshell Peanuts

$2.95

Crack Corn Popcorn

$8.99

Hats $20

$20.00

Hats $25

$25.00

Hats $30

$30.00

Rue Spoon

$40.00

Whiskey Pops Popcorn

$5.99

Drinks

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Elysian Fields

$3.99Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

Flavored Soda

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Tchoupitoulas

$3.99Out of stock

Blueberry Limeade

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25