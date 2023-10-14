1929 Po-Boy Kitchen 16000 Stuebner Airline Road, Suite M
Gumbo
Bayou Water Cup (Seafood Gumbo)
gumbo fully loaded with chicken, andouille, shrimp, crabmeat
Bayou Water Bowl (Seafood Gumbo)
gumbo fully loaded with chicken, andouille, shrimp, crabmeat
Gumbo Z’Herbes Cup
green gumbo full of leafy greens and vegetables and no meat
Gumbo Z’Herbes Bowl
green gumbo full of leafy greens and vegetables and no meat
Swamp Water Cup
chicken & andouille gumbo
Swamp Water Bowl
chicken & andouille gumbo
Platters
Catfish (1) and Shrimp (4) Platter
Catfish (2) Platter
Fried Oyster (8) Platter
Fried Softshell Crab Platter
Seafood Platter (3) Oysters, (3) Shrimp, (2) Catfish on fries
Shrimp (4) and Oyster (4) Platter
Shrimp (8) Platter
Fried, sautéed or blackened shrimp
Po-boy
BOURBON ST (Shrimp & Oyster)
Peacemaker - half fried shrimp and half fried oyster. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
BUFFALO SOLDIER SM
Spicy Buffalo Chicken with ranch and blue cheese crumble
BUFFALO SOLDIER LG
CANAL ST (Catfish) SM
Catfish - fried, blackened, grilled, pick one. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
CANAL ST (Catfish) LG
FRENCH QUARTER (Oysters) SM
Fried Oyster - Dressed with Spicy Mayo and Fried Avocado. Includes lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
FRENCH QUARTER (Oysters) LG
FRENCHMAN ST (Crawfish) SM
Fried Crawfish - delicious little treats. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
FRENCHMAN ST (Crawfish) LG
GARDEN DISTRICT (Shrimp & Green Tomato) SM
Shrimp cooked your way and Fried Green Tomatoes. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, and pickles.
GARDEN DISTRICT (Shrimp & Green Tomato) LG
MAGAZINE ST (Shrimp) SM
Shrimp - fried, blackened, or grilled, pick one. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
MAGAZINE ST (Shrimp) LG
ROYAL ST (Soft Shell) SM
Fried Soft Shell Crab - naked crab, it gets no fresher. Dressing includes remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.
ROYAL ST (Soft Shell) LG
Specialties
Atchafalaya (Branzino and Grits)
Beef Rib Yakamein
Oxtail Yakamein
The ultimate hangover cure. Not quite pho nor ramen and not just soup. Asian persuasion with Creole flair. Oxtails, noddles, boiled egg in beef broth.
Red Beans & Rice w/tasso & sausage
A New Orleans wash day tradition
Seafood Yakamein
Shrimp and Grits
Cheesy stone grits and shrimp