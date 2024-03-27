Brooklyn's Homeslice Pizza II - 42 4th Avenue
Food
Slices
- Regular Slice$3.75
Classic cheese slice
- Margarita Slice$4.25
Fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, and homemade chunky tomato sauce
- Grandma Slice$4.25
Thin Sicilian crust brushed with olive oil, pesto sauce, and fresh mozzarella with chunky San Marzano tomato sauce
- Pepperoni Slice$4.75
Classic cheese slice topped with pepperoni
- Jalapeño Pepperoni Slice$5.25
Hormel pepperoni and pickled jalapeño
- Beef Pepperoni "Halal"$5.50
Halal beef pepperoni slice
- Sicilian Slice$4.50
Classic square, thick crust pizza with mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Sicilian Pepperoni Slice$5.00
Classic square, light, and airy crust with mozzarella, tomato sauce and Hormel pepperoni
- Upside-down Sicilian Slice$4.50
Light and airy crust with fresh mozzarella, topped with marinara sauce
- Meat Lovers Butchers Blend$6.25
A delicious slice topped with meatball, sausage, pepperoni, and bacon!
- Sausage & Pepper Slice$5.50
Sweet Italian sausage, green and red peppers and onions, mozz cheese, and marinara sauce
- Bianco Slice$4.25
A sauce-less pizza topped with mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese
- Spinaci Bianco Slice$5.50
Spinach, mozzarella, and ricotta
- Vegetable Slice$5.75
Red and green peppers, cheese, onions, black olives, and broccoli
- Mushroom Slice$4.25
Classic cheese slice topped with mushroom
- Melanza Slice$5.50
Fried eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and ricotta and fresh basil
- Aloha Slice$5.50
Hormel ham, onion, and the sweetness of Dole pineapple
- Buffalo Chicken Slice$5.50
Chunks of chicken soaked in Frank's Hot Sauce and mozz cheese
- BBQ Chicken Slice$5.50
Smoky and sweet
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice$5.50
- Chicken Parmesan Slice$5.50
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Fri & Sat ONLY White Mushroom Truffle$6.25
Sauteed white mushrooms and onions, ricotta cheese chunks, mozz cheese, drizzled with white fruffle oil and fruffle flakes
- Mushroom$4.25
Pies
- Cheese Pie$22.50
Lg. Pie with top quality mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce
- Pepperoni Jalepeno$33.00
Perfectly made with Pepperoni and Jalepeno
- (Beef) Pepperoni$30.00
Halal's best beef pepperoni
- Meat Lovers Butcher's Blend$37.00
18" Pie with beef meatballs, bacon, pepperoni , and sweet Italian sausage, and mozzarella
- Sausage & Peppers Pie$33.00
18" Pie with sweet Italian sausage, seasoned Green and red peppers, red onions, and mozzarella
- Buffalo Chicken$33.00
Lg. Pie with breaded chicken breast, soaked in Frank's red-hot sauce, mozzarella cheese. Spicey! Goes great with ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Pizza$30.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled mountaineer chicken, and Caesar dressing. (Pies Only)
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$33.00
18'' Pie with breaded chicken breast soaked in delicious Texas style BBQ sauce, Mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Pie$333.00
18" Pie with cubed breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan cheese, and fresh basil
- Bacon Chicken Ranch$33.00
18" Pie with chicken cutlet cubes, cispy bacon, mozzarella, and drizzled with ranch dressing
- Penne Vodka$35.00
- Margarita Pie$26.00
Lg. Pie with fresh mozzarella, tasty chunky tomato sauce, and fresh basil
- Sicilian Pie$27.00
Thick and airy crust, Sicilian style pizza topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Upside-down Sicilian$27.00
Thick and airy crust Sicilian with fresh mozzarella topped with marinara sauce
- Grandma Pie$26.00
Thin Sicilian crust brushed with olive oil, pesto, fresh mozzarella, with chunky San Marzano tomato sauce
- Vegetable Pie$34.00
Lg. Pie with spinach, broccoli, red and green peppers, onions, olives, marinara sauce, and mozz cheese
- 12 Inch Gluten Free Pizza$14.00
12" Crust made from Cauliflower wheat. (Canada's best)
- Vegan Pizza$28.00
A pie for our vegan customers! 18" Pie with Tapioca flour, non-GMO Canola, and Safflower oil, coconut oil, chickpea protein
- White Pie Bianco Pie$26.50
Lg. Pie with top-quality mozzarella cheese and chunks of ricotta (no sauce)
- Spinaci Bianco$33.00
18" Add some greens to the Bianco pie! Spinach, mozzarella cheese and chunks of ricotta cheese
- Eggplant Melanza$33.00
Lg. Pie with breaded (fried) eggplant, chunky tomato sauce, Ricotta, mozzarella, and fresh basil
- Mushroom Truffle$37.50
Sauteed White mushrooms and onions with mozzarella, ricotta cheese, and black truffle oil
- Mushroom$25.50
Wings
- 8 Pieces Buffalo Hot Wings$10.50
- 12 Pieces Buffalo Hot Wings$15.00
- 20 Pieces Buffalo Hot Wings$23.00
- 8 Pieces Fire Wings$10.50
- 12 Pieces Fire Wings$15.00
- 20 Pieces Fire Wings$23.00
- 50 Pieces Fire Wings$55.00
- 8 Piece Sweet & Tangy$10.50
- 12 Pieces Sweet & Tangy$15.00
- 20 Pieces Sweet & Tangy$23.00
- 50 Pieces Sweet & Tangy$55.00
- 8 Pieces BBQ Wings$10.50
- 12 Pieces BBQ Wings$15.00
Texas style smokey and sweet sauce. (Due to the surge with wholesalers in chicken wings, we are forced to temporarily increase our price until the price surge subsides)
- 20 Pieces BBQ Wings$23.00
- 50 Pieces BBQ Wings$55.00
- 8 Pieces Mango Haberno (Hot/Spicey)$10.50
- 12 Pieces Mango Haberno (Hot/Spicey)$15.00
- 20 Pieces Mango Haberno (Hot/Spicey)$23.00
- 50 Pieces Mango Haberno (Hot/Spicey)$55.00
- 8 Pieces Roasted Garlic Parmesan$10.50
- 12 Pieces Roasted Garlic Parmesan$15.00
- 20 Pieces Roasted Garlic Parmesan$23.00
- 50 Pieces Roasted Garlic Parmesan$55.00
- 8 Pieces Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)$10.50
- 12 Pieces Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)$15.00
- 20 Pieces Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)$23.00
- 50 Pieces Lemon Pepper (Dry Rub)$55.00
Sides
- Garlic Knots$2.25
3 Large sized Garlic knots with olive oil, Parmesan chz, oregano, and parsley flakes
- Vegetarian Riceball$8.50
Xtra-Lrg 14oz riceball, mozz cheese, and marinara sauce
- Riceballs with Meat & Cheese$10.50
A Xtra-Lrg 14 oz riceball with a center of Paisano's Butcher shop ground beef mix and peas, mozz cheese and marinara sauce
- Riceball with extra cheese$9.50
- Riceball with Meat$9.50
- Beef Patty$3.00
Heros
- Chicken Parmesan Hero$11.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce on a Caputo's Italian bread
- Eggplant Parmesan Hero$11.00
Breaded eggplant, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce on a Caputo's Italian bread
- Sausage-N-Peppers Hero$11.00
Sweet Italian sausage, red n green peppers, and onions. Mozz cheese and marinara sauce on Caputo's Italian bread
- Meatball Parmesan Hero$11.00
All beef meatballs, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce on Caputo's Italian bread
- Philly Cheese Steak Hero$13.75
All beef strip steak with onions and mozzarella or Provolone cheese on Caputo's Italian bread
Rolls
- Chicken Roll$9.50
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, and marinara sauce wrapped in a fresh crust
- Eggplant Roll$9.25
Fried Eggplant slices with Grande' Ricotta and mozz
- Pepperoni Roll$9.50
Pepperoni and mozz cheese and sauce
- Sausage and Pepper Roll$9.75
Sweet Italian sausage with red and green peppers and onions
- Spinach & Cheese Roll$9.25
Spinach and Mozz cheese wrapped in a fresh crust
Calzones
- BK's Original Calzone$10.25
Hormel Ham with Grande' ricotta and mozz
- The Don Calzone$10.50
Fried eggplant cutlet, Grande' ricotta, and mozz cheese
- The Homeslice Calzone$9.50
All beef meatball, Grande' ricotta, and mozzarella
- The Bronx Tale Calzone$10.25
Broccoli rabe, Grande' ricotta, provolone, and mozzarella
- La Casa Di Pollo Calzone$10.50
Grilled chicken, diced tomato, and mushroom
Pastas
- Lasagna$12.00
Pasta, Los Paisanos ground beef mix, creamy Ricotta, our homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese and comes with 2 big garlic knots
- Stuffed Shells$10.50
(5) pieces of ricotta stuffed wheat pasta, homemade tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese. (Comes with 2 big garlic knots)
- Ravioli$10.50
(6) pieces of cheese stuffed wheat ravioli, homemade tomato sauce, and mozzarella. (Comes with 2 garlic knots)
Salads
- House Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, olives, and Italian dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad With Anchoives$11.50
Romaine lettuce, strips of anchovies, croutons, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad With Chicken$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, and Caesar dressing
Sweets
Drinks
- Poland Spring Water 16 Oz$1.50
- Pellegrino 16.75 Oz$3.00
Italian sparkling water
- Manhattan Special 12 Oz$3.50
Cold Italian espresso coffee
- Coca-Cola 12 Oz$2.00
- Coke Zero 12 Oz$2.00
- Pepsi 12 oz$2.00
- Diet Pepsi 12 oz$2.00
- Diet Coke 12oz$2.00
- Brisk Iced Tea 12oz$2.00
- Fanta Orange 12oz$2.00
- Sprite 12 Oz$2.00
- Ginger Ale 12 Oz$2.00
- Canada Dry Orange Mandarin Seltzer 12 Oz$2.00
- Canada Dry Seltzer 12 Oz$2.00
- Lemon Snapple 16 Oz$3.00
- Apple Snapple 16 Oz$3.00
- Diet Lemon Snapple 16 Oz$3.00
- Sprite Zero 12 oz$2.00
- A & W Root Beer 12 oz$2.00
- Dr.Brown Cream Soda 12oz$2.25
- Dr.Browns Black Cherry 12 oz$2.25
- Dr.Pepper 12 oz$2.00
- Diet Pepsi 12 oz$2.00
- 2 Liter Ginger Ale$4.50
- 2 Liter Brisk Iced Tea$4.50
- 2 Liter Sprite$4.50
- 2 Liter Sunkist$4.50
- 2 Liter Seltzer$4.50
- 2 Liter Coke$4.50
- 2 Liter Diet Coke$4.50