Breakfast

Breakfast Biscuit Only

$1.00

Turn the beloved 2 Brothers biscuit into your favorite breakfast biscuit by adding your choice of breakfast meats and toppings.

Grits Bowl Only

$2.00

A heaping bowl of grits with toppings of your choice.

2 Egg Breakfast & Biscuit

$10.00

Two eggs cooked how you want with your favorite breakast meat and a side of your choosing and a 2 Brothers biscuit.

Biscuit & Gravy Meal

$8.50

A 2 Brothers biscuit smothered in sausage gravy and served with two eggs and a breakfast side.

French Toast

$8.50

3 slices of french toast dusted with powered sugar served with 2 eggs and a breakfast meat.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Large delicious cinnamon roll topped with homemade cream cheese icing.

Coffee

$2.00

12 oz cup of brewed coffee.

Drink

$1.50

Your choice of drink.

Breakfast Extras

Low Carb Bowl

$2.00

Daily Menu

Salad

$11.50

A bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes. onions, boiled egg, bacon bit, cheese and your choice of protein.

Sandwhich Only (No Sides)

$8.00

Your choice of sandwhich only, no sides or drink.

Sandwich Meal

$11.50

Each sandwich meal comes with a side and a drink.

Wrap Only (No Side)

$8.00

Your choice of wrap only, no sides or drink.

Wrap Meal

$11.50

Each wrap meal comes with a side and a drink.

Large Chicken Tender Meal

$11.50

Your choice of crispy fried tenders or pan seered tenders with a side and a drink. The large meal comes with 6 tenders.

Small Chicken Tender Meal

$7.50

Your choice of crispy fried tenders or pan seered tenders with a side and a drink. The small meal comes with 3 tenders.

Chicken Tenders Only (No sides)

$8.00

6 crispy fried or pan seered tenders.

Drink

$1.50

Your choice of drink.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50

Chicken Salad on Lettuce

$9.50

Chicken Salad on Lettuce with 1 Side

$11.50

Chicken Salad on Lettuce with 2 Sides

$12.50

Chicken Salad Cup

Sandwich Special

Chopped Italian Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

This sandwich has gone viral on TikTok and we wanted to bring our version of it to you. Chopped lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni and banana peppers tossed in an Italian seasoned dressing served on a sub roll. The sandwich special comes with chips and your choice of drink.

Cranberry Cream Cheese Turkey Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

BLT

$9.00Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey Melt

$9.00Out of stock

Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Honey Mustard on Sourdough bread.

Pepperoni Grilled Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Desserts

Red Velvet Cheesecae

$5.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.50

3 Cupcakes

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$3.75

Mini Key Lime Pie

$4.50

Chocolate Delight

$3.75

10 Buckeyes

$7.00

10 Cake Balls

$7.00

Chocolate Covered Pecans

$6.00

Cake Slice

$3.75

Sheet Cake

Round Cake

$1.00

Dirt Pudding

$3.75