2 Brothers Diner & Catering 28 West Jefferson Street
Breakfast
Breakfast Biscuit Only
Turn the beloved 2 Brothers biscuit into your favorite breakfast biscuit by adding your choice of breakfast meats and toppings.
Grits Bowl Only
A heaping bowl of grits with toppings of your choice.
2 Egg Breakfast & Biscuit
Two eggs cooked how you want with your favorite breakast meat and a side of your choosing and a 2 Brothers biscuit.
Biscuit & Gravy Meal
A 2 Brothers biscuit smothered in sausage gravy and served with two eggs and a breakfast side.
French Toast
3 slices of french toast dusted with powered sugar served with 2 eggs and a breakfast meat.
Cinnamon Roll
Large delicious cinnamon roll topped with homemade cream cheese icing.
Coffee
12 oz cup of brewed coffee.
Drink
Your choice of drink.
Breakfast Extras
Low Carb Bowl
Daily Menu
Salad
A bed of mixed greens topped with tomatoes. onions, boiled egg, bacon bit, cheese and your choice of protein.
Sandwhich Only (No Sides)
Your choice of sandwhich only, no sides or drink.
Sandwich Meal
Each sandwich meal comes with a side and a drink.
Wrap Only (No Side)
Your choice of wrap only, no sides or drink.
Wrap Meal
Each wrap meal comes with a side and a drink.
Large Chicken Tender Meal
Your choice of crispy fried tenders or pan seered tenders with a side and a drink. The large meal comes with 6 tenders.
Small Chicken Tender Meal
Your choice of crispy fried tenders or pan seered tenders with a side and a drink. The small meal comes with 3 tenders.
Chicken Tenders Only (No sides)
6 crispy fried or pan seered tenders.
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Salad on Lettuce
Chicken Salad on Lettuce with 1 Side
Chicken Salad on Lettuce with 2 Sides
Chicken Salad Cup
Sandwich Special
Chopped Italian Sandwich
This sandwich has gone viral on TikTok and we wanted to bring our version of it to you. Chopped lettuce, ham, salami, pepperoni and banana peppers tossed in an Italian seasoned dressing served on a sub roll. The sandwich special comes with chips and your choice of drink.
Cranberry Cream Cheese Turkey Sandwich
BLT
BBQ Chicken Grilled Cheese
Turkey Melt
Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Honey Mustard on Sourdough bread.