2 Dads Eatery and Taproom
Food Menu
Appetizers
Large Pizza
Small Pizza
- Small Margarita Pizza$16.99
1/2 pound hamburger, Lettuce, Onion and Tomato served on a toasted Brioche Bun with pickle chips
- Small Bailey Valley Pizza$17.99
1/2 pound hamburger, cheese, Lettuce, Onion and Tomato served on a toasted Brioche Bun with pickle chips
- Small Ranchers Meat Pizza$18.99
1/2 pound hamburger, cheese, bacon, Lettuce, Onion and Tomato served on a toasted Brioche Bun with pickle chips
- Small Pepperoni Pizza$16.99
1/2 pound hamburger, swiss cheese, sauteed onions and mushrooms served on a toaste brioche bun with pickle chips
- Small Craft Pizza$15.99
1/2 pound pattie, Choice of slice cheese, Bacon, Porkbelly, drizzled with queso, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion served on a toasted brioche bun with pickle
Sandwiches
- Tommys Pastrami$17.00
Deep fried chicken tenders
- Turkey Cranberry Walnut$14.00
Deep fried fish
- Local Grinder$15.00
5 wings, fries, slaw, celery and choice of ranch or blu
- Smoked Cheese Steak$16.00Out of stock
10 wings dipped in choice of 2 wing sauces, fries, slaw, celery, choice of ranch or blu
- The Residence BurgerOut of stock
20 wings dipped in choice of 2 different wing sauces, fries, slaw, celery and choice of ranch or blu
- Half Soup and SaladOut of stock
Sides
- Garlic Smashed Pot$5.00
18' with all the meats. Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon
- Brussels$5.00
18" garlic butter base, Ham, Bacon, topped with lettuce and tomato and a drizzle of mayo
- Coleslaw$5.00
18' Pepperoni, sweet hot peppers, honey glaze
- Fries$5.00
18" grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, Banana pepperes, cheese and onion
- Craft Salad$5.00
9" choose your toppings
Kids menu
Desert
- 5 Wings$7.50
5 wings dipped in choice of wing sauce served with celery, choice of Ranch or Blu
- 10 Wings$14.00
10 wings dipped in choice of 1 wing sauce served with celery, choice of Ranch or Blu
- 20 Wings$27.00
20 wings dipped in choice of 1 wing sauce served with celery, choice of Ranch or Blu includes 2
- 50 Wings$65.00
50 wings dipped in choice of 1 wing sauce served with celery, choice of Ranch or Blu includes 4
- 100 Wings$125.00
100 wings dipped in choice of 1 wing sauce served with celery, choice of Ranch or Blu includes 6