Visit Us Today!
2 Guys and A Pie 402 GA Hwy 247 S, Ste 2000
FOOD
Custom Pizzas
- 10'' Create Your Own Pizza
starts as basic cheese pizza and can be topped however desired$9.50
- 10'' Pick 5
basic cheese can be topped witha maximum og 5 toppings including 1 premium toppin, 2 specialty, and up to 5 regular$13.00
- 16'' Create Your Own
starts as basic cheese pizza and can be topped however desired$14.00
- 16'' Pick 5
basic cheese can be topped witha maximum og 5 toppings including 1 premium toppin, 2 specialty, and up to 5 regular$21.00
- 20'' Create Your Own
starts as basic cheese pizza and can be topped however desired$17.50
- 20'' Pick 5
basic cheese can be topped witha maximum og 5 toppings including 1 premium toppin, 2 specialty, and up to 5 regular$27.00
10'' Signature Pizzas
- 10'' Blazin' Asian
olive oil base. topped with breaded chicken, bacon, onion, and mushroom, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with ranch and sriracha ranch$12.25
- 10'' Brooklyn Bomber
red sauce base, topped with pepperoni, meatball, ricotta, and parsley$12.25
- 10'' Margherita
red sauce base topped with fresh mozz, basil and lite garlic$11.50
- 10'' Sweet And Spicy
honey mustard base, topped with mozzarela, steak, onion, bacon, and drizzled with thai chili sauce$12.00
- 10'' Buffalo Chicken
mild sauce base, topped with mozzarella, breaded chicken, and bacon$12.00
- 10'' Rays Kickin' Chicken
sweet baby rays bbq base topped with mozzarella, breaded chicken , bacon, and jalapeno$12.00
- 10'' Works
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion$12.75
- 10'' Carnivore
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and hame$12.00
- 10'' Green Giant
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, spinach, black olive, tomato, and onion$11.75
- 10'' Chicken Parm
red sauce base topped with mozzarrella, breaded chicken, oil, basil, and drizzled with extra red sauce$12.00
- 10'' Popeyes Favorite
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, spinach, feta cheese, and tomato$11.75
- 10'' Hawaiin Luau
red sauce base topped with mozzarella, pineaplle, ham, and bacon$11.75
- 10'' Little Sicily
oil base, topped with mozzarella, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, bacon, grilled chicken, and drizzled with balsamic glaze$12.25
- 10'' Don Demarco
pepperoni, ricotta, and fresh basil, topped with hot honey glaze$12.50
- 10" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
- 10" Rajun Cajun$12.99
16'' Signature Pizzas
- 16'' Blazin' Asian
olive oil base. topped with breaded chicken, bacon, onion, and mushroom, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with ranch and sriracha ranch$21.00
- 16'' Brooklyn Bomber
red sauce base, topped with pepperoni, meatball, ricotta, and parsley$20.50
- 16'' Margherita
red sauce base topped with fresh mozz, basil and lite garlic$19.00
- 16'' Sweet And Spicy
honey mustard base, topped with mozzarela, steak, onion, bacon, and drizzled with thai chili sauce$21.00
- 16'' Buffalo Chicken
mild sauce base, topped with mozzarella, breaded chicken, and bacon$21.00
- 16'' Rays Kickin Chicken
sweet baby rays bbq base topped with mozzarella, breaded chicken , bacon, and jalapeno$21.00
- 16'' Works
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion$21.00
- 16'' Carnivore
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and hame$21.00
- 16'' Green Giant
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, spinach, black olive, tomato, and onion$20.00
- 16'' Chicken Parm
red sauce base topped with mozzarrella, breaded chicken, oil, basil, and drizzled with extra red sauce$20.00
- 16'' Popeyes Favorite
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, spinach, feta cheese, and tomato$20.00
- 16'' Hawaiin Luau
red sauce base topped with mozzarella, pineaplle, ham, and bacon$20.00
- 16'' Little Sicily
oil base, topped with mozzarella, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, bacon, grilled chicken, and drizzled with balsamic glaze$21.50
- 16'' Don Demarco$21.50
- 16" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
20'' Signature Pizzas
- 20'' Blazin' Asian
olive oil base. topped with breaded chicken, bacon, onion, and mushroom, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with ranch and sriracha ranch$26.50
- 20'' Brooklyn Bomber
red sauce base, topped with pepperoni, meatball, ricotta, and parsley$26.00
- 20'' Margherita
red sauce base topped with fresh mozz, basil and lite garlic$24.00
- 20'' Sweet And Spicy
honey mustard base, topped with mozzarela, steak, onion, bacon, and drizzled with thai chili sauce$26.50
- 20'' Buffalo Chicken
mild sauce base, topped with mozzarella, breaded chicken, and bacon$26.00
- 20'' Rays Kickin Chicken
sweet baby rays bbq base topped with mozzarella, breaded chicken , bacon, and jalapeno$26.00
- 20'' Works
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, and onion$26.00
- 20'' Carnivore
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and ham$26.00
- 20'' Green Giant
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, spinach, black olive, tomato, and onion$25.50
- 20'' Chicken Parm
red sauce base topped with mozzarrella, breaded chicken, oil, basil, and drizzled with extra red sauce$26.00
- 20'' Popeyes Favorite
red sauce base, topped with mozzarella, spinach, feta cheese, and tomato$25.00
- 20'' Hawaiin Luau
red sauce base topped with mozzarella, pineaplle, ham, and bacon$25.00
- 20'' Little Sicily
oil base, topped with mozzarella, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, bacon, grilled chicken, and drizzled with balsamic glaze$26.50
- 20" 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty
- 20'' Don Demarco$26.50
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Fried Mozzarella with a marinara dipping sauce$8.00
- Ravioli Bites (10)
Fried ravioli and cheese with a marinara dipping sauce$8.99
- Tater Kegs (6)
Over sized tater tots with jalapeno bacon and cream cheese inside with a ranch dipping sauce$8.25
- Mac & Cheese Bites (10)
Fried mac & cheese with a marinara dipping sauce$8.99
- Garlic Rolls (6)
Homemade rolls topped with garlic butter$5.50
- Small Fries
Flavorful and seasoned french fries$3.50
- Large Fries
Flavorful and seasoned french fries$5.50
- Godfather Fries
French fries with steak, cheese sauce, bacon, jalapenos, topped with ranch, sriracha and parsley$11.25
- Buffalo Fries
French fries with breaded chicken, cheese sauce, bacon, ranch drizzle, buffalo drizzle, parsley$11.25
- Loaded Fries
French fries with bacon and cheddar cheese sauce$7.00
- Cajun Fries
French fries with cajun seasoning, topped with sriracha with a ranch dipping sauce$6.50
- Moms Meatballs (2)
Fresh meatballs, covered with marinara, topped with a parmesan, parsley and served with toast$4.25
- Moms Meatballs (4)
Fresh meatballs, covered with marinara, topped with a parmesan, parsley and served with toast$8.00
Burger
- The All American (Warhawk)
1/4 lb angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, mayo, mustard, ketchup, fries, side ketchup, bun$10.00
- The All American (Warhawk) Double
2 1/4 lb angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, American cheese, mayo, mustard, ketchup, fries, side ketchup, bun$12.00
- The Bear Burger
1/4 lb angus beef, american cheese, bun, fries, side of ketchup$9.00
- The Bear Burger Double
2 1/4 lb angus beef, american cheese, bun, fries, side of ketchup$11.00
- The Demon
1/4 lb angus beef, bacon, mozz, bun, jalapenos, BBQ, Srircha sauce, fries, side of ketchup$10.50
- The Demon Double
2 1/4 lb angus beef, bacon, mozz, bun, jalapenos, BBQ, Srircha sauce, fries, side of ketchup$12.50
- The Swiss Burger
1/4 lb angus beef with sauteed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, mayo, bun, fries, side of ketchup$10.50
- The Swiss Burger Double
2 1/4 lb angus beef with sauteed onions, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, bacon, mayo, bun, fries, side of ketchup$12.50
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone
topped with mozzarella, can be topped with up to 5 topping, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$10.25
- House Calzone
topped with mozzarella,pepperoni, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$11.50
- Mona Lisa Calzone
topped with mozzarella,spinach, tomato, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$12.50
- Blazin' Asian Calzone
olive oil . topped with breaded chicken, bacon, onion, and mushroom, mozzarella cheese and ricotta. served with A SIDE OF SRIRACHA ranch dip$14.25
- Brooklyn Bomber Calzone
topped with mozzarella,pepperoni, meatball, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$13.75
- Sweet And Spicy Calzone
topped with mozzarella,steak,bacon, onion, honey mustard, thai chili, ricotta, folded$14.25
- Buffalo Chicken Calzone
topped with mozzarella,breaded chicken, bacon, mild sauce, ricotta, folded and served with a ranch or bleu cheese$14.00
- Rays Kickin Chicken Calzone
topped with mozzarella,breaded chicken, bacon, jalapeno, BBQ sauce, ricotta, folded and served with a ranch$14.00
- Works Calzone
topped with mozzarella,pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$14.00
- Carnivore Calzone
topped with mozzarella,pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$14.00
- Green Giant Calzone
topped with mozzarella, spinach, tomato, black olive, onion, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$13.75
- Chicken Parm Calzone
topped with mozzarella,breaded chicken, pizza sauce, olive oil, basil, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$14.00
- Popeyes Favorite Calzone
topped with mozzarella, spinach, tomato, feta cheese, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$13.75
- Hawaiin Luau Calzone
topped with mozzarella, ham, pineapple, bacon, ricotta, folded and served with a marinara$13.75
- Little Sicily Calzone
topped with mozzarella, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, bacon, grilled chicken, and drizzled with balsamic glaze, and ricotta. served with a side of marinara$14.25
- Al Capone Calzone$12.25
Chicken
- The Deluxe Blt
breaded chicken, lettuce, bacon, mayo, tomatoe, onion, fries, bun, side of ketchup$11.00
- The Screamin' Eagle
breaded chicken, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bacon, topped with ranch, sriracha ranch, provolone, fries, bun, side of ketchup$11.00
- Parm Sandwich
breaded chicken, mozz, marinara, parmesan, oregano, parsely, fries, bun, side of ketchup$10.50
- 2 Tender Platter
2 tenders, fries, side of ketchup$7.50
- 4 Tender Platter
4 tenders, fries, side of ketchup$11.50
- 6 Tender Platter
6 tenders, fries, side of ketchup$14.50
Dessert
- Cannoli
homemade cannoli cream stuffed into a shell topped with powdered sugar$5.00
- Sea Salt Caramel Cheescake
sweet and savory sea salt caramel cheesecake served with whipped cream$6.50
- Ny Style Cheesecake
Simple yet amazing, NY style cheesecake with whip cream$6.00
- Brownie
Chocolatey goodness in a brownie$3.50
- Nine Mile High Peanut Butter Pie
chocolate and peanut butter lovers unite, served with whip cream$8.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake
our NY style cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries, raspberry drizzle served with whipped cream$6.75
Hoagies
- Moms Mean Meatball Half
5 inch hoagie bread, 2 meatballs, mozz, marinara, parm, parsely, side of marinara$6.25
- Moms Mean Meatball Full
10 inch hoagie bread, 2 meatballs, mozz, marinara, parm, parsely, side of marinara$12.00
- Philly Cheesesteak Half
5 inch hoagie rolls, Steak peppers onions and choice of cheese(mozz, provolone, parm, american cheese, swiss, cheddar cheese sauce$6.25
- Philly Cheesesteak Full
10 inch hoagie roll, Steak, peppers, onions and choice of cheese(mozz, provolone, parm, american cheese, swiss, cheddar cheese sauce$12.00
- Hot Italian Stallion Half
5 inch hoagie roll with ham Salami pepperoni with provolone, mayo, mustard, italian dressing, parm, parsley, lettuce, tomatoes, onion$6.25
- Hot Italian Stallion Full
10 inch hoagie roll with ham Salami pepperoni with provolone, mayo, mustard, italian dressing, parm, parsley, lettuce, tomatoes, onion$12.00
- Philly The Kid Half
5 inch hoagie rolls with steak, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, sriracha ranch,sweet peppers, provolone$6.25
- Philly The Kid Full
10 inch hoagie roll with steak, cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, sriracha ranch,sweet peppers, provolone$12.00
- Rajun Cajun Hoagie Full$13.50
Pastas
- Lasagna
Homemade lasagna with marinara, ground beef, sausage, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese, served with 2 rolls$13.00
- Baked Ziti
penne noodles with marinara and 4 cheese blend with sausage and beef, served with 2 rolls$12.50
- Chicken Pasta Bake
penne noodles with marinara and 4 cheese blend with chicken, served with 2 rolls$12.50
- 4 Cheese Bake Manicotti
2 manicotti shells filled with cheese topped with marinara and even more cheese. Served with 2 rolls$11.50
- 4 Cheese Pasta Bake
penne noodles with marinara and 4 cheese blend served with 2 rolls$11.50
- Spaghetti & Meatball
spaghetti topped with 2 meatballs and marinara, served with 2 rolls$12.00
- Spaghetti & Chicken Parm
spaghetti topped with chicken, cheese and marinara, served with 2 rolls$12.50
- 4 Cheese stuffed shells$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Salads
- 2 Guys Chef Salad Large
Romaine lettuce, with cucumber, tomatoes, ham, and pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and onions$8.25
- 2 Guys Chef Salad Small
Romaine lettuce, with cucumber, tomatoes, ham, and pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and onions$6.00
- Caesar Salad Large
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan, and grated pecorino$7.25
- Caesar Salad Small
Romaine lettuce with shaved parmesan, and grated pecorino$5.00
- Greek Salad Large
Romaine lettuce, with tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, feta cheese, and onions$8.25
- Greek Salad Small
Romaine lettuce, with tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, feta cheese, and onions$6.00
- House Salad Large
Romaine lettuce, with cucumber, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and onions$7.50
- House Salad Small
Romaine lettuce, with cucumber, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and onions$5.25
Sides
- 2 rolls$2.00
- side ranch$1.25
- side bleu cheese$1.25
- side wing sauce-3.25$1.65
- side marinara$1.00
- extra carrots (5 sticks)$1.00
- side garlic butter$0.95
- side of chicken$4.00
- side veggie$1.75
- side meat$1.30
- cup of ice$0.25
- parm packet$0.15
- crushed red pepper packet$0.15
- silverware$0.30
- side honey mustard$1.50
- meta feta$1.25
- side balsamic glaze (2 oz)$1.50
Strombolis
- Cheese Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, can be topped with up to 5 toppings, wrapped and served with a marinara$9.75
- House Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, sausage, green peppers, onion , wrapped and served with a marinara$12.25
- Al Capone Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese,sausage, mushroom, pepperoni , wrapped and served with a marinara$12.25
- Blazin' Asian Stromboli
topped with breaded chicken, bacon, onion, and mushroom, mozzarella cheese. wrapped served with A SIDE OF SRIRACHA ranch dip$12.75
- Brooklyn Bomber Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese,pepperoni,meatball, ricotta, wrapped and served with a marinara$12.75
- Sweet And Spicy Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, steak ,bacon, onion, honey mustard, and thai chili, wrapped and served with a ranch$12.75
- Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, breaded chicken, bacon, mild sauce,wrapped and served with a ranch or bleu cheese$12.50
- Rays Kickin Chicken Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, breaded chicken, bacon, jalapeno, bbq sauce, wrapped and served with a ranch$12.50
- Works Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, wrapped and served with a marinara$12.50
- Carnivore Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage, wrapped and served with a marinara$12.50
- Green Giant Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, spinach, black olive, tomato, onion, wrapped and served with a marinara$12.25
- Chicken Parm Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, breaded chicken, pizza sauce, oil, basil, wrapped and served with a marinara$12.50
- Popeyes Favorite Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, spinach, feta cheese, tomato,wrapped and served with a marinara$12.25
- Hawaiin Luau Stromboli
topped with mozzarella cheese, ham, pineapple, bacon, wrapped and served with a marinara$12.25
- Little Sicily Stromboli
topped with mozzarella, spinach, feta cheese, garlic, bacon, grilled chicken, and drizzled with balsamic glaze, wrapped and served with a side of marinara$12.75
Wings
- 5 Wings
Double fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of wing sauces with a ranch or bleu cheese to dip$8.99
- 10 Wings
Double fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of wing sauces with a ranch or bleu cheese to dip$15.99
- 20 Wings
Double fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of wing sauces with a ranch or bleu cheese to dip$29.99
- 50 Wings
Double fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of wing sauces with a ranch or bleu cheese to dip$58.00
- 100 Wings
Double fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of wing sauces with a ranch or bleu cheese to dip$105.00
CATERING
Catering/Salad Trays
Catering/Pasta Tray
- Baked Ziti Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$115.00
- Baked Ziti Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$60.00
- Four Cheese Pasta Bake Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$100.00
- Four Cheese Pasta Bake Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$55.00
- Manicotti Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$95.00
- Manicotti Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$55.00
- Meat Lasagna Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$110.00
- Meat Lasagna Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$60.00
- Cheese Lasagna Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$100.00
- Cheese Lasagna Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$55.00
- Meatballs Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$90.00
- Meatballs Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$55.00
- Chicken Parm Spaghetti Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$115.00
- Chicken Parm Spaghetti Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$65.00
Catering/Chicken And Sides
- Chicken Wings 96$165.00
- Chicken Wing 48$95.00
- Chicken Wing 36$75.00
- Garlic Rolls Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$50.00
- Garlic Rolls Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$30.00
- Mozzarella Sticks Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$75.00
- Mozzarella Sticks Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$45.00
- Mac-N-Cheese Bites Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$75.00
- Mac-N-Cheese Bites Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$45.00
- Ravioli Bites Full Try
Feeds 15-20$75.00
- Ravioli Bites Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$45.00
- French Fries Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$60.00
- French Fries Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$35.00
- Loaded Fries Full Tray
Feeds 15-20$70.00
- Loaded Fries Half Tray
Feeds 8-10$45.00
- Chicken Tenders 96$140.00
- Chicken Tenders 48$75.00
- Chicken Tenders 36$65.00