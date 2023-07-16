Popular Items

French Fries

$4.25
Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

Tator Tots

$4.99


BURGERS

Hamburger

$8.49

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!

Cheeseburger

$8.99

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

Bacon Cheese

$9.99

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, American cheese, 2 strips of bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

Hawaiian

$9.99

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, 2 slices of grilled pineapple, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.49

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, sliced portobello mushroom, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

Bacon & Blue

$10.49

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, 3 strips of bacon, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

Double Cheese

$11.49

Two 1/4 lb Natural Beef Patties, 2 slices of american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

(206) Burger

$10.99

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, fresh avocado, 2 strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and house Sauce on a brioche Bun.

Supersonics

$11.49

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, 2 strips of bacon, fried egg, american cheese topped w/ onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickle and house Sauce on a brioche bun.

Mariners

$11.49

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, fresh avocado, 2 strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house Sauce on a brioche bun.

Sounders

$11.49

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, 2 strips of bacon, pickled jalapenos, caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and house Sauce with spread of cream cheese on brioche bun.

Seahawks

$12.99

Two, 1/4 lb Natural Beef Patties, 2 american cheese, 4 strips of bacon w/ house sauce on a brioche bun. ( no Veggies on this burger)

Storm

$11.49

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, fried egg, 2 strips of bacon, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and house HOT Sauce on a brioche bun.

Kraken

$10.99

1/4 lb Natural Beef Patty, blue cheese, bacon, pickled onions blackening seasoning, lettuce, tomato and house Sauce on a brioche bun.

Seawolves

$11.49

1/4 lb of fresh natural beef, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles with house sauce on brioche bun.

Burger Week Seawolves

$10.00

OTHER STUFFS

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Combination of 2 american cheese and 2 tillamook cheddar cheese on sourdough bread.

206 Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Combination of 2 american cheese and 2 tillamook cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, 2 strips of bacon on sourdough bread.

BLT

$6.99

3 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and house sauce on brioche bun.

Avocado BLT

$8.49

fresh avocado, 3 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and house sauce on brioche bun.

Mushroom BLT

$7.99

Grilled Portobello mushrooms, bacon, lettuce ,tomatoes with house sauce on brioche bun.

Salmon Burger

$10.99

Wild alaskan salmon fillet, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.

Chicken Burger

$8.99

5 oz of grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles with house sauce on a brioche bun. ( NO CHEESE)

Chicken Club

$10.49

5 oz of grilled chicken breast, 2 strips of bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on a brioche bun.

Masala Chicken

$10.99

5 oz of grilled chicken marinated on indian spices, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on a brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Burger

$10.99

6 Oz of deep fried Zesty chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.

Reign Burger

$12.99

6 Oz Zesty fried chicken, car. onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle with house sauce on brioche bun.

Veggie Cheese Burger

$7.99

Homemade veggie patty, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on sesame bun.

206 Veggie Burger

$10.49

Homemade veggie patty, pepper jack cheese, fresh avocado, caramelized onions, lettuce tomatoes, pickles and house sauce on brioche bun.

Veggie Hawaiian

$8.99

Homemade veggie patty, 2 slices of grilled pineapple, pepper jack cheese, topped with teriyaki sauce, lettuce tomatoes, onions and house sauce on sesame bun.

Spicy Veggie Burger

$9.49

homemade veggie patty, jalapenos, car. onions and pepper jack cheese with hot sauce.

Plant based chick N Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Plant based Chick N Patty, Pepperjack cheese, lettuce ,tomatoes, onions, pickles and house sauce on Brioche bun.

House Salad

$10.99

Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, bacon, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)

Blue Masala Chicken Salad

$12.99

chopped masala chicken, Chopped romaine lettuce, spinach, fresh avocado, english cucumber, grape tomatoes, onions, crumbled blue cheese, with your choice of dressing. (ranch, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette and italian)

Cali Cobb Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, boiled egg, chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, onions and cucumber with choice of dressing.

Chicken Cesar Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese W/ Caesar dressing.

SIDES

French Fries

$4.25
Parmesan Garlic Fries

$5.99
Tator Tots

$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Onion Rings

$4.99
Side Salad

$4.25

Chopped romaine, spinach, grape tomatoes, onions and parmesan cheese with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Wings

$11.99

6 pieces of deep fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce. ( BBQ, hot House, Buffalo)

Chicken Tenders

$7.99Out of stock
House Sauce

$0.35
Ranch Sauce

$0.35
Tartar Sauce

$0.35
BBQ Sauce

$0.35
House Hot Sauce

$0.50

SHAKES

$6.99

Hand-dipped old fashion vanilla ice cream with flavors

MALTS

$7.75

DRINKS

Fountain Coke

$3.49+
Fountain Diet Coke

$3.49+
Fountain Sprite

$3.49+
Fountain Dr. pepper

$3.49+
Fountain Lemonade

$2.99+Out of stock
Can Soda

$1.79
Sanpellegrino

$2.99
BOTTLE COKE

$3.49
PERRIER WATER

$2.99
BOTTLE WATER

$1.75