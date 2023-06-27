20th Street Pizza

Popular Items

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Topped with vegan parmesan and served with a side of tomato sauce

Plain Cheese

$24.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, Cashew Mozzarella, California Olive Oil, Basil

Balboa

$31.00

Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Lemon Cashew Ricotta, Vegan Sausage, Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula, Olive Oil, Chili Flakes

Not Pizza

Appetizers and Sides

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$12.00

Local lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, pistachios, fresh herbs, sourdough croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Topped with vegan parmesan and served with a side of tomato sauce

Beverages

Natural Soda

$3.00

Rival Bros Nitro Coffee

$4.00

Still Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Rival Bros Southpaw (iced oat milk latte)

$4.00

Desserts

Fresh Baked Cookie - Chocolate Chip Walnut

$5.00

Fresh Baked Cookie - Rocky Road

$5.00

Fresh Baked Cookie - Peanut Butter

$5.00

Fresh Baked Cookie - Oatmeal Raisin

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla ice cream (half pint)

$6.00

Salted Dark Chocolate ice cream (half pint)

$6.00

Toasted Coconut ice cream (half pint)

$6.00

Lemon Poppy Ice Cream (half pint)

$6.00

Banana Pudding Ice Cream (half pint)

$6.00

Pizza

ROUND PIES (18")

Plain Cheese

$24.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, Cashew Mozzarella, California Olive Oil, Basil

White

$27.00

Cashew Mozzarella, Lemon Ricotta, Garlic Sauce, Vegan Parmesan, Parsley

Haymaker

$31.00

Cashew Mozzarella, Garlic Sauce, Vegan Sausage, Red Onion, Organic Tomato Sauce, Oregano

Balboa

$31.00

Pumpkin Seed Pesto, Lemon Cashew Ricotta, Vegan Sausage, Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula, Olive Oil, Chili Flakes

SQUARE PIES (14" x 14")

Grandma

$24.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, Cashew Mozzarella, California Olive Oil, Basil

Tomato Pie

$22.00

Organic Tomato Sauce, California Olive Oil, Vegan Parmesan, Oregano

Funghi

$33.00

Cashew Mozzarella, Local Mushrooms, Red Onions, Garlic Sauce, Vegan Parmesan

Veggie

$30.00

Cashew Mozzarella, Organic Tomato Sauce, Local Mushrooms, Roasted Artichokes, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives

Apparel

T-Shirts

Small

$20.00Out of stock

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Extra Large

$20.00

XX Large

$20.00

XXX Large

$20.00