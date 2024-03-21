21 Burgers- Poughkeepsie 779 Dutchess Turnpike
FOOD
Burger Corner
- The Classic Burger$15.99
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & cheese
- The Cowboy Burger$17.99
cheddar cheese, onion strings, smoked bacon, & BBQ sauce
- The Thunder Burger$17.99
smoked pork belly bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, & homemade Jack Daniels BBQ sauce
- The Paradise Burger$18.99
seared Cajun spiced shrimp & Cajun spiced crab cake, colby jack cheese, & spicy sriracha mayo
- The Smoked Mac & Cheese Burger$18.99
smoked gouda & bacon mac and cheese bites, smoked gouda cheese, smoked bacon, & homemade campfire sauce
- The JD Burger$16.99
our homemade Jack Daniels whiskey infused BBQ sauce, smoked bacon, & sharp cheddar
- The Godfather Burger$18.99
garlic butter toasted bun, fresh mozzare- lla, balsamic glazed sauteed mushrooms, & grilled pastrami
- The New York Pizza Burger$16.99
garlic butter toasted bun, homemade marinara, fresh mozzarella, pepero- ni, parmesan cheese, & fresh basil
- The Crab Rangoon$18.99
warm crab cream cheese, fried wonton strips, sweet chili Thai sauce
- El Gordo Mods$17.99
jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, lime sour cream, battered and fried avocado slices, chipotle mayo, & homemade salsa
- The Buffalo Bill Burger$16.99
buffalo seasoned burger, American cheese, blue cheese crumbles, & lettuce
- The Breakfast Over-Easy Burger$17.99
thick-cut peppered bacon, fried egg, lettuce, American cheese & ketchup
- The Mushroom, Onion, & Swiss Burger$16.99
sauteed mushroom, sauteed onions, & Swiss cheese
- The Smoked Campfire Burger$17.99
house made campfi- re sauce, brown sugar glazed bacon, smoked gouda cheese, & fried onion strings
- The Tex-Mex Burger$16.99
fried jalapenos, homemade salsa, jack cheese, lettuce, tom, & sriracha mayo
- The Ghost Burger$18.99
fried spicy cheese curds, honey chili infused bacon, ghost chili jack cheese, our homemade ghost chili aioli, & Cajun style guacamole
- The Philly Cheese Steak Burger$16.99
sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & sharp cheddar cheese
- The Korean BBQ Burger$18.99
kimchi aioli, teriyaki glazed sautéed mushroom & cabbage, gochujang infused thick cut pork belly bacon, & toasted sesame seedse
- The Big Catch$15.99
quality beer battered Alaskan cod, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & tartar sauce
- The Avocado Picante Burger$16.99
guacamole, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, & three colby jack cheese
- 21's Smash Burger$19.99
three 3 oz smashed patties, bacon, Am cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.
Vegetarian Menu
- Vegetarian Wings (6 Pcs)$12.99
Plant based protein, fully vegetarian nuggets. Can be tossed in any of our 21 different wing sauces.
- Vegan Crispy Chicken Burger$12.99
Vegan option (chickpea based veggie patty, breaded and fried), lettuce, tomatoes & onion
- Veggie Burger$15.99
- Fried Cauliflower
Fried and battered cauliflower, tossed in any of our twenty-one different sauces.
Wing Corner
- Virgin
No Sauce.
- Hot Honey
sweet honey notes with a cayenne pepper & ancho chilies
- Classic BBQ
The classic sweet and unmis- takable flavor of BBQ!
- Jack Daniels BBQ
Our classic BBQ sauce infused with Jack Daniels Old No.7!
- Smoked BBQ
Mesquite wood smoked & sweet, try this smokey BBQ!
- Korean BBQ
Our twist on the classic teriyaki flavor!
- Chipotle & Citrus BBQ
A sweet & citrus flavored sauce, with a kick!
- Deviled Mangoes
Our insanely hot devil’s peppery sauce with mangoes!
- Devil's Hot
Made with one of the hottest peppers on earth, "the ghost chili".
- Chili Gochujang
Spicy Asian gochujang sauce with a hint of sweetness.
- Nashville Hot
A peppery and smoky hot sauce!
- Sweet Chili Thai
Asian inspired sauce with sweet & spicy flavors, making this the perfect wing sauce.
- Caribbean Jerk (Dry Rub)
Mix of spices & sun-dried red peppers combined to create a savory flavor!
- Ragin Cajun (Dry Rub)
This Louisiana seasoning has just the right amount of kick!
- Bourbon & Spice
Blend of aged, sweetened bourbon & aged dry peppers!
- Lemon & Pepper (Dry Rub)
A blend of citrus and black pepper!
- Buttery Garlic Parmesan
A blend of roasted garlic, parmesan cheese with melted butter!
- Stinging Honey Garlic
Classic honey garlic flavor kicked up a notch with red cayenne peppers.
- Carolina Gold BBQ
Original South Carolina gold sauce. Tangy, sweet, & a light amount of heat, with a hit of a smoky flavor!
- Hot
Traditional buffalo wings, just the right amount of heat!
- Mild
Our Traditional buffalo wings, with half the heat
- Mexican Hot
Made with green chilies and aged cayenne peppers
- Large Mixed Wings$18.99
- Sweet Garlic Teriyaki
- Sweet Bourbon BBQ
- Buffalo Garlic Parmesan
Salads
- Crispy BLT$15.99
spring mix blend, crispy bacon bits, tomatoes, fried avocado slices, guacamole, blue cheese crumbles, & side of blue cheese dressing
- Caprese Shrimp Salad$15.99
panko breaded & fried shrimp, spring mix blend, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsa- mic glaze drizzle & side of balsamic dressing
- Cranberry Wlanut Salad$15.99
spring mix blend, fresh mozzarella, cucumbers, dried cranberries, walnuts, toasted sesame seeds, & side of raspbe- rry vinaigrette.
- Caesar Salad$15.99
Italian style breaded chicken breast, spring mix blend, crispy bacon bits, Caesar dressing, & shaved parmesan
- Tossed Garden Salad
Appetizers
- Mac & Cheese Bites
Choice of Double Cheddar or Smoked Gouda & Bacon
- Mozzerella Sticks$8.99
Served with our house-made marinara
- Western Cowboy Corn Bites$8.99
Sweet corn kernels, jalapenos, cream cheese, & bacon – served with a chipotle aioli
- Fried Pickle Fries$8.99
Kosher dill coated in a tempura batter – served with a cucumber wasabi dressing
- Duck Drumette Wings (4 pcs)$11.99
Perfectly crispy and tender, tossed in a honey & chili infused teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
Classic American staple, crispy and golden fried. Served with ff
- Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips (2 pcs)$15.99
quality beer battered Alaskan cod, served with fries and tartar sauce
- Crab Cakes (2 pcs)$13.99
Quality crab cakes served with a lemon tartar sauce and a sriracha mayo
- Basket of Fries
Basket of Freis
- Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls$8.99
Seared beef, onion, green peppers, and a three-cheese blend
- Buffalo Chicken Rangoon Bites$8.99
Buffalo style chicken breast, mozzarella, cream cheese, & Roquefort cheese
- Buffalo Chicken stuffed Tater Tot (6 pcs)$10.99
Potato tater stuffed with buffalo chicken, topped with fresh blue cheese crumbles, crumble bacon, fresh chives, & drizzled with a cucumber wasabi dressing.
- Potato Gratin (2 pcs)$10.99
Broccoli & Potato souffle, topped with shredded cheddar, citrus sour cream, bacon crumbles chives.
- Fried Cauliflower
Fried and battered cauliflower, tossed in any of our twenty-one different sauces.
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$8.99
- Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls$8.99
- Teriyaki Brussel Sprouts$8.99
Desserts
- Gourmet Turtle Cheesecake$8.99
Gourmet New York cheesecake, drizzled with a sea-salt caramel sauce, topped with candied pecans & a graham cracker crust
- Chocolate Bombe$7.99
A unique cake made from butter, brown sugar, dates & white rum, then topped with an English style sticky toffee - served warm.
- Raspberry Lemon Drop Cake$7.99
Vanilla genoise, lemon mousse, European raspberry preserves, lemon glaze & white chocolate curls.
- Tiramisu$7.99
Layers of sponge cake soaked in rum and coffee sandwiched between layers of mascarpone mousse, dusted with light coffee and a dark chocolate drizzle.
- Key Lime Creme Cake$7.99
- Hot Fudge Spring Roll w/Cookies & Cream Ice Cream$8.99
- Mango Key Lime Cheesecake$8.99
Side Sauce
- Blue Cheese$0.69
- Ranch$0.69
- Chipotle Aioli$0.99
- Campfire Sauce$0.89
- Devil's Hot Side Sauce$0.89
- BBQ
- Types Of Hot
- Mexican Hot Sauce$0.79
- Honey Mustard$0.49
- Carolina Gold$0.69
- Devil's Aioli$0.99
- Tatar Sauce$0.69
- Marinara$0.69
- Buttery Garlic Parmsean$0.79
- Stingin Honey Garlic$0.79
- Sweet Chili Thai$0.69
- Extra Celery$0.79
- Guacamole$0.99
- Sour Cream$0.89
Shift Meal
SuperBowl Wing Special
DRINKS
Liquor
- House Margarita$9.00
- Don Julio 1942 Rosado DBL$46.00
- MI Campo Single$8.00
- Mi Campo Double$14.00
- Basil Hayden Single$8.00
- Basil Hayden Double$14.00
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Absolut Citron$7.00
- Absolut Raspberry$7.00
- Absolut Watermelon$7.00
- Absolut Mandarin$7.00
- Absolut Mango$7.00
- Stoli Vodka$7.00
- Stoli Blueberry$7.00
- Stoli Razzberry$7.00
- Stoli Vanilla$7.00
- Stoli Orange$7.00
- Stoli Elit$9.00
- Stoli Cucumber$7.00
- Ciroc$8.00
- Ciroc Apple$8.00
- Ciroc Summer Watermelon$8.00
- Ciroc Pomegranate$8.00
- Ciroc Peach$8.00
- Ciroc French Vanilla$8.00
- Kettle One$8.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Grey Goose Melon$8.00
- Grey Goose Orange$8.00
- Grey Goose Waermelon & Basil$7.00
- Grey Goose White Peach & Rosemary$7.00
- Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass$7.00
- Belvedere Vodka$8.00
- Belvedere Blueberry & Lemongrass$8.00
- Belvedere Lemon & Badil$8.00
- Belvedere Ginger Zest$8.00
- Smirnoff Cucumber & Lime$7.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry & Rose$7.00
- Smirnoff Watermelon & Mint$7.00
- Smirnoff Red, White, & Berry$7.00
- Reyka$8.00
- Pink Whitney$7.00
- Titos$8.00
- Ciroc Honey Melon$8.00
- Ciroc Honey Melon DBL$14.00
- Well Vodka DBL$10.00
- Absolut DBL$12.00
- Absolut Citron DBL$12.00
- Absolut Raspberry DBL$12.00
- Absolut Watermelon DBL$12.00
- Absolut Mandarin DBL$12.00
- Absolut Mango DBL$12.00
- Stoli Vodka DBL$12.00
- Stoli Blueberry DBL$12.00
- Stoli Razzberry DBL$12.00
- Stoli Vanilla DBL$12.00
- Stoli Orange DBL$12.00
- Stoli Elit DBL$15.00
- Stoli Cucumber DBL$12.00
- Ciroc DBL$14.00
- Ciroc Apple DBL$14.00
- Ciroc Summer Watermelon DBL$14.00
- Ciroc Pomegranate DBL$14.00
- Ciroc Peach DBL$14.00
- Ciroc French Vanilla DBL$14.00
- Kettle One DBL$14.00
- Grey Goose DBL$14.00
- Grey Goose Melon DBL$14.00
- Grey Goose Orange DBL$14.00
- Grey Goose Waermelon & Basil DBL$12.00
- Grey Goose White Peach & Rosemary DBL$12.00
- Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass DBL$12.00
- Belvedere Vodka DBL$14.00
- Belvedere Blueberry & Lemongrass DBL$14.00
- Belvedere Lemon & Badil DBL$14.00
- Belvedere Ginger Zest DBL$14.00
- Smirnoff Cucumber & Lime DBL$12.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry & Rose DBL$12.00
- Smirnoff Watermelon & Mint DBL$12.00
- Smirnoff Red, White, & Berry DBL$12.00
- Reyka DBL$14.00
- Pink Whitney DBL$12.00
- Titos DBL$13.00
- Well Gin$6.00
- Avation Gin$7.50
- Bombay Saphire$8.00
- Bombay Bramble$8.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Tanqueray$7.50
- Tanqueray Sevilla Orange$7.50
- Malfay Gin$7.50
- Well Gin DBL$10.00
- Avation Gin DBL$13.00
- Bombay Saphire DBL$14.00
- Bombay Bramble DBL$14.00
- Hendricks DBL$15.00
- Tanqueray DBL$13.00
- Tanqueray Sevilla Orange DBL$13.00
- Malfay Gin DBL$13.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Bacardi Banana$7.00
- Bacardi Limon$7.00
- Bacardi Raspberry$7.00
- Bacardi Tropcal$7.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Captain Morgan Apple Twist$7.00
- Captain Morgan Orange Twist$7.00
- Kraken 80$7.00
- Kraken 94$8.00
- Mailbu Lime$7.00
- Mailbu Pineapple$7.00
- Mailbu Strawberry$7.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Pyrat Rum Xo$8.00
- Ron Zacapa 23 Years$16.00
- Sailor Jery$7.00
- Well Rum$6.00
- Bacardi Banana DBL$12.00
- Bacardi DBL$12.00
- Bacardi Limon DBL$12.00
- Bacardi Raspberry DBL$12.00
- Bacardi Tropcal DBL$12.00
- Captain Morgan Apple Twist DBL$12.00
- Captain Morgan DBL$13.00
- Captain Morgan Orange Twist DBL$12.00
- Kraken 80 DBL$12.00
- Kraken 94 DBL$13.00
- Mailbu Pineapple DBL$12.00
- Mailbu Strawberry DBL$12.00
- Malibu DBL$12.00
- Malibu Lime DBL$12.00
- Pyrat Rum XO DBL$14.00
- Ron Zacapa 23 Years$28.00
- Sailor Jery DBL$12.00
- Well Rum DBL$10.00
- 1800 Anejo$9.00
- 1800 Coconut$7.00
- 1800 Cristalino$12.00
- 1800 Reposado$8.00
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- 400 Conejos Mezcal$8.00
- Astral Tequila$8.00
- Casamigos Anejo$10.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$9.00
- Casamigos Reposado$9.00
- Casamigos Silver$8.00
- Cincoro Anejo$24.00
- Cincoro Reposado$22.00
- Cincoro Silver$20.00
- Clase Azul$25.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal$8.00
- Don Julio 1942$25.00
- Don Julio Anejo$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$13.00
- Don Julio Silver$12.00
- Hussongs Tequila Platinum$14.00
- Hussongs Tequila Reposado$11.00
- Hussongs Tequila Silver$9.00
- Jose Cuervo$7.00
- Jose Cuervo Anejo$10.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$8.00
- La Puritita Vida$9.00
- Milagro Reposado$7.50
- Milagro Select Barrel Reposado$9.00
- Milagro Select Barrel Silver$8.00
- Milagro SIlver$7.00
- Patron Anejo$12.00
- Patron Extra Anejo$14.00
- Patron Gran Platinum$25.00
- Patron Reposado$11.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$11.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Silver$9.00
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Calirosa Blanco Single$9.00
- Calirosa Blanco Double$16.00
- 1800 Anejo DBL$16.00
- 1800 Coconut DBL$12.00
- 1800 Cristalino DBL$20.00
- 1800 Reposado DBL$13.00
- 1800 Silver DBL$12.00
- 400 Conejos Mezcal DBL$14.00
- Astral Tequila DBL$12.00
- Casamigos Anejo DBL$17.00
- Casamigos Mezcal DBL$15.00
- Casamigos Reposado DBL$15.00
- Casamigos Silver DBL$14.00
- Cincoro Anejo DBL$42.00
- Cincoro Reposado DBL$38.00
- Cincoro Silver DBL$34.00
- Clase Azul DBL$46.00
- Del Maguey Vida Mezcal DBL$14.00
- Don Julio 1942 DBL$46.00
- Don Julio Anejo DBL$22.00
- Don Julio Reposado DBL$20.00
- Don Julio Silver DBL$18.00
- Hussongs Tequila Platinum DBL$24.00
- Hussongs Tequila Reposado DBL$17.00
- Hussongs Tequila Silver DBL$15.00
- Jose Cuervo Anejo DBL$17.00
- Jose Cuervo DBL$12.00
- Jose Cuervo Reposado DBL$15.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver DBL$14.00
- La Puritita Vida DBL$15.00
- Milagro Reposado DBL$13.00
- Milagro Select Barrel Reposado DBL$16.00
- Milagro Select Barrel Silver DBL$14.00
- Milagro SIlver DBL$14.00
- Patron Anejo DBL$18.00
- Patron Extra Anejo DBL$22.00
- Patron Gran Platinum DBL$46.00
- Patron Reposado DBL$17.00
- Patron Silver DBL$16.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo DBL$18.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado DBL$16.00
- Tres Generaciones Silver DBL$15.00
- Well Tequila DBL$10.00
- Angels Envy$8.00
- Angels Envy Rye$9.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$8.00
- Bulliet Rye$8.00
- Crown Royal Apple$8.00
- Crown Royal Peach$8.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla$8.00
- Crown Royal Whiskey$8.00
- Crown Royal XO$9.00
- Fireball Whiskey$7.00
- Gentleman Jacks$9.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$8.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$8.00
- Jack Daniels Rye$8.00
- Jameson Black Barrel$9.00
- Jameson Cold Brew$8.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jim Beam Black$8.00
- Jim Beam Honey$7.00
- Jim Beam Orange$7.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag$7.00
- Jim Beam Vanilla$7.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon$8.00
- Knob Creek Rye$8.00
- Makers 46$9.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Red Breast$10.00
- Rogue Rye$8.00
- Screwball Whiskey$8.00
- Tullamore Dew$8.00
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Writer's Tears$8.00
- Yukon Jack$7.00
- Yukon Jack Flavors$7.00
- Bullet Bourbon$8.00
- Bullet Bourbon Dbl$15.00
- Dewars 15 year$10.00
- Dewars 15 year DBL$16.00
- Angels Envy DBL$15.00
- Angels Envy Rye DBL$16.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon DBL$14.00
- Bulliet Rye DBL$14.00
- Crown Royal Apple DBL$14.00
- Crown Royal Peach DBL$14.00
- Crown Royal Vanilla DBL$14.00
- Crown Royal Whiskey DBL$14.00
- Crown Royal XO DBL$15.00
- Fireball Whiskey DBL$12.00
- Gentleman Jacks DBL$15.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$14.00
- Jack Daniels Fire DBL$13.00
- Jack Daniels Honey DBL$13.00
- Jack Daniels Rye DBL$13.00
- Jameson Black Barrel DBL$15.00
- Jameson Cold Brew DBL$14.00
- Jameson Irish Whiskey DBL$14.00
- Jameson Orange DBL$14.00
- Jim Beam Black DBL$14.00
- Jim Beam DBL$12.00
- Jim Beam Honey DBL$12.00
- Jim Beam Orange DBL$12.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag DBL$12.00
- Jim Beam Vanilla DBL$12.00
- Knob Creek Bourbon DBL$14.00
- Knob Creek Rye DBL$14.00
- Makers 46 DBL$15.00
- Makers Mark DBL$14.00
- Red Breast DBL$16.00
- Rogue Rye DBL$14.00
- Screwball Whiskey DBL$14.00
- Tullamore Dew DBL$14.00
- Well Whiskey DBL$10.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL$15.00
- Writer's Tears DBL$14.00
- Yukon Jack DBL$12.00
- Yukon Jack Flavors DBL$12.00
- Ciroc VS$9.00
- Dusse VSOP$12.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Year$10.00
- Glenlivet 12 Year$12.00
- Hennessey$10.00
- Hennessey VSOP$13.00
- Johnny Walker Black$10.00
- Johnny Walker Blue Label$32.00
- Johnny Walker Double Black$10.00
- Johnny Walker Gold Reserve$14.00
- Johnny Walker Green Label$12.00
- Johnny Walker Red$8.00
- Johnny Walker White$9.00
- LaGavulin 16 Year$14.00
- Oban 12 Year$12.00
- Remy Martin 1738$11.00
- Remy Martin Trecet$22.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$12.00
- Remy Martin XO$32.00
- Dewar's White Label$8.00
- Dewar's White Label Dbl$15.00
- Ciroc VS DBL$15.00
- Dusse VSOP DBL$20.00
- Glenfiddich 12 Year DBL$16.00
- Glenlivet 12 Year DBL$18.00
- Hennessey DBL$16.00
- Hennessey VSOP$21.00
- Johnny Walker Black DBL$16.00
- Johnny Walker Blue Label DBL$56.00
- Johnny Walker Double Black DBL$16.00
- Johnny Walker Gold Reserve DBL$22.00
- Johnny Walker Green Label DBL$20.00
- Johnny Walker Red DBL$13.00
- Johnny Walker White DBL$15.00
- LaGavulin 16 Year$22.00
- Oban 12 Year$20.00
- Remy Martin 1738 DBL$18.00
- Remy Martin Trecet DBL$40.00
- Remy Martin VSOP DBL$20.00
- Remy Martin XO DBL$56.00
- Campari$7.00
- Chambord$8.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Dissarono$8.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Godiva Chocolate$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Irish Mist$8.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kahlua$8.00
- Licor 43$8.00
- Patron Citronge DBL$14.00
- Mr Black Single$7.00
- Mr Black Double$12.00
- Mr Black Mezcal Single$7.00
- Mr Black Mezcal Double$12.00
- Campari DBL$12.00
- Chambord DBL$14.00
- Cointreau DBL$13.00
- Dissarono DBL$14.00
- Drambuie DBL$13.00
- Frangelico DBL$13.00
- Godiva Chocolate DBL$12.00
- Grand Marnier DBL$15.00
- Irish Mist DBL$12.00
- Jagermeister DBL$12.00
- Kahlua DBL$12.00
- Licor 43 DBL$12.00
- Patron Citronge DBL$14.00
Specialty Cocktails
- The Vaquero$14.00
- Smoked Old Fashioned$14.00
- Night in Tokyo$14.00
- Love potion No 9$14.00
- From Mexico With Love$14.00
- The Stomy Night$14.00
- The Loconut$14.00
- Brazilian Rose$14.00
- Chai & Espresso Martini$14.00
- Prickly Margarita$14.00
- The Shark Sttack$8.50
- Flower From The East$8.50
- Peaches & Plums$8.50
- JagerBomb$7.00
- Virgin Margarita$7.00
- Watermelon & Habanero Mojito$14.00
- White peach blood orange margarita$14.00
- Strawberry lemongrass lemonade$14.00
- Raspberry white chocolate martini$14.00
- Watermelon Habanero Mojito$14.00
- Slushies$13.00
- NonAlc Slushie$5.00
- Top Shelf Long Island$18.00
- Witch's Brew Martini$14.00
Beer
- High Noon$6.00
- White Claw$6.00
- Stella N/A$6.00
- Beer Flight$13.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Arizona Hard Iced Tea$7.00
- Arizona Hard Green Tea$7.00
- Sunny D Hard Seltzer$8.00
- Well Being NA Beer$7.50
- 16oz Sloop Juicebomb IPA$8.50
- 14oz Stella Artios$7.50
- 16oz Blue Moon White$8.00
- 12oz Hudson North Blueberry Lemonade$8.00
- 16oz Sam Adams Summer$8.00
- 12oz Voodoo Red Lacto Kooler$8.00
- 16oz Reverie Banana Stand$8.00
- 16oz Coors Light$5.50
- 16oz Kold One$8.00
- 12oz Ommegang Gnomegang$9.50
- 16oz Megaboss$9.50
- 16oz Guiness Irish Stout$8.50
- 16oz Paradox Double IPa$9.00
- 16oz Goose Island IPA$8.00
- 16oz Modello Especial$7.00
- 16oz Kona Big wave$8.00
- 16oz Michelob Ultra$6.50Out of stock
- 12oz Southern Tier Pumpking$8.00
- 16oz Ommegang Idylla Days Pilsner
- Budweiser$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- PBR$5.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Modello$6.00
- Corona$6.00
- Corona Light$6.00
- Heineken$6.00
- Heineken Light$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.50
- CBW Single Order IPA$9.00
- Fiddlehead IPA$9.00
- Zero Gravity Conehead$9.00
- Zero Gravity Madonna$9.50
- Lagunitas IPA$7.50
- CBW Double Order IPA$11.00
- Clown Shoes Galactica: Dank Nebula IPA$9.00
- Dewey Swishy Pants IPA$9.00
- The Alchemist Heady Topper IPA$13.00
- Equilibrium MC2 IPA$11.00
- KCBC Venomous Villans$10.00
- Reverie Tricerahops IPA$9.00
- Industrial Arts Torque Wrench IPA$11.00
- Industrial Arts Wrench IPA$9.00
- Two Roads Lil Juicy$8.00
- Ellicotville Pineapple Upsidedown Shake IPA$10.00
- Woodstock Endless Cycle IPa$10.00
- Sloop Juice Bomb IPA$9.00
- Flying Monkeys Island of Imaginary Friends$12.00
- Five Boroughs Tiny Juicy IPA$7.50
- Rogue Pineapple Party Punch IPA$10.00
- Lawson's Sip of Sunshine$10.00
- Mill House Velvet Panda$9.00
- Boulevard Whiskey Barrel Stout$10.00
- Crossroads Black Rock Stout$9.00
- Timber Ales French Toast By Campfire Stout$10.00
- Pohjala Ohtu$8.00
- Boulevard Whiskey Barrel Stout$14.00
- Rushing Duck Oatmeal Stout$9.00
- Guiness Irish Stout$8.00
- Keegan Ales Mother's Milk$8.00
- Sameul Smith Organic Chcolate Oatmeal Stout$9.00
- Rogue Shakespeare Oatmeal Stout$8.00
- Founders Breakfast Stout$10.00
- North Coast Old Rasputin Stout$10.00
- RAR 10 Layer Chocolate Cake Stout$11.00
- Rogue Dead 'N' Dead Guy Ale$11.00
- Zero Gravity Fankie$8.00
- Abita Strawberry Lager$7.50
- Abita Purple Haze$7.50
- Mill House Kold One$8.00
- Narraganset Lager$6.00
- Blue Point$5.00
- Brooklyn Lager$7.50
- Samuel Adams Boston Lager$7.00
- Zero Gravity Oktoberfest$8.00
- Partake Pale Ale$6.00
- Woodstock Baby Dragon$8.00
- Sierra Nevada Pale Ale$7.50
- Ommegang idyll Days Pilsner$8.00
- KCBC Marble Of Doom Sour$12.00
- DuClaw Sour Me Unicorn Farts$10.00
- Prairie Nerdy Dancing$10.00
- Reverie Washington Sour$9.00
- Frog Alley Squints Sour$9.00
- Hamburg Berry Berry Sneaky$9.00
- KCBC Summer Camp Zombie$12.00
- Clown Shoes Fruitorian$9.00
- Voodoo (RED) Lacto-Kooler$11.00
- Prison Pals Desire$10.00
- Urban South Lime Cucumber Gose$8.00
- Prison Pals Flash$10.00
- Ommegang Abbey Ale$11.00
- Grimm Artisanal Ale Grimm Weisse$10.00
- Boulevard Rye On Rye$14.00
- Delerium Tremmens$14.00
- Delerium Red$14.00
- Chimay Cinq Cents$14.00
- Victory Golden Monkey$11.00
- Lagunitas A Lil Sumpin Sumpin Ale$7.50
- New Belgium Fat Tire Ale$8.00
- Ellicotville Chocolate Factory Black Raspberry Truffle$10.00
- Blue Moon$7.50
- Weihenstephan Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier$9.00
- Röeder (German Lager)$7.00
- Baby Kittens$9.00
- Rar Hefeweizen$7.00
- Community Beer Works Double Order IPA$10.00
- Industrial Arts Wrench Troque IPA$10.00
- Heineken Zero 0.0$6.00
- King's Highway Berkshire Porch Pleaser$10.00
- Graft Cider Salt & Sand$9.00
- King's Highway Guava-licious$10.00
- Ace Guava Cider$7.50
- Ace Pineapple$7.50
- Ace Mango Cider$7.50
- Abandoned Classic Cider$8.00
- Abandoned Vacation Cider$8.00
- Abandoned Barrel Aged$9.00
- McKenzie's Black Cherry Cider$7.00
- B Nektar Death Unicorn$9.00
- B Nektar Zombie Killer$9.00
- B Nektar Punk Lemonade$9.00
- Hudson North Donut Cider$9.00
- Hamburgh Watermelon Lemonade Cider$9.00
- Nine Pin Signature Cider$9.00
- Awestruck Apple & Pear Cider$8.00
- Awestruck Hibiscus & Ginger$9.00
- Awestruck Peach Ring$9.00
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$7.00
- Angry Orchard Rose$7.00
- Angry Orchard Hardcore Cherry$8.00
- Hudson North Maple Bourbon$9.00
- Hudson Valley Diadem$10.00
- ReverieFruit of the Zoom$10.00
- Mill House Cucumber Blessings$8.00
- Hamburg Raspberry Lemon Kolsch$8.00
- Reverie Fruit of the Zoom$8.00
Wine
- Cabernet Savingion House (glass)$7.00
- Pinot Noir House (glass)$7.00
- Merlot House (glass)$7.00
- White Zinfandel House (glass)$7.00
- Rose House (glass)$7.00
- Moscatto House (glass)$7.00
- Chardonay House (glass)$7.00
- Pinot Grigio (glass)$7.00
- Riesling (glass)$7.00
- Prosecco Maschio Brut (bottle)$9.00
- White Zinfandel - SinZin (bottle)$22.00
- Cabernet Sauvigion - Louis M Martini (bottle)$22.00
- Sauv Blanc - Dark horse (bottle)$20.00
- Reisling - Glenora (bottle)$36.00
- Carbernet Sauvingion - Brotherhood (bottle)$38.00
- Red Blend - Bully Hill Meat Market (bottle)$38.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon - Bonanza$22.00
- Sake Lychee$36.00
- Pinot Grigio - Santa Cristina$36.00