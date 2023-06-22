24 Seven Tacos - Marsalis 309 South Marsalis Avenue
Lunch
Tacos
Choose any of our meat options, wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrano pepper on the side with Salsa.
3 Taco Plate
3 taco with the meat of your choice,wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Comes with rice and beans,cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrando pepper and salsa on the side.
Burrito
Big 12” tortilla filled with beans,mexican rice,sour cream,chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and the meat of your choice. Served with salsa on the side.
Quesadilla
12” quesadilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and the meat of your choice. Served with lettuce,sour cream, guacamole and salsa on the side.
Gordita
Corn based Sandwich, stuffed with mozzarella chesse,beans and the meat of your choice. Served with sour cream tomatoes and lettuce on the side.
Gordita Plate 2
QuesaTacos 3
3 tacos wrapped in a corn tortilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome”. Served with cilantro and onions, grilled onions limes and consome on the side.
Quesabirria
12” quesadilla stuffed with beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome” served with cilantro and onions,limes, grilled onions and consome on the side.
Chicken Flautas
Shredded chicken wrraped in a corn tortilla, deep fried. Served with rice and beans, topped with sour cream,lettuce, guacamole and queso fresco.
Enchiladas Chicken
Nachos
Corn tortillas fried topped with chesse beans, meat of your choice and sour cream,guacamole,lettuce and jalapeños.
Tamales
Fish Combo
2 swaii fillet strips deep fried to Perfection served with fries and ranch on the side.
Wings 8pc
8 jumbo wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with fries and ranch.
Elote
Corn in a cup, topped with mayonnaise, sour cream and queso fresco. Spicy salsa on the side.
Sopes
Sopes Plate
Parrillada
Alambre
Tortas
Burgers
Regular Burger
Quater pound burger in a brioche bun with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with fries.
Cheese Burger
Quater pound burger on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce,tomatoes, pickles and chesse. Served with fries.
24/7 Burger
Quater point burger with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,jalapeños,ham,bacon and avocado. Served with fries.
Double Cheese Burger
Soups
BreakFast
BF Taco
Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.
BF Burrito
Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse. Wrapped in a flour 12” tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.
Migas
Deep fried corn tortillas, mixed with chorizo,eggs,cilantro and onions,tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco. Served with beans and breakfast potatoes.
Chilaquiles
Deep fried corn tortillas,mixed with green salsa. Topped with sour cream and queso fresco and over easy egg.. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.
Huevos Rancheros
2 over easy eggs, topped with ranchero sauce,sour cream and queso fresco. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.
Americano
2 over easy eggs,bacon, sausage and potatoes. Served with a slice of bread toasted in butter.