24 Seven Tacos - Pioneer Drive 401 East Pioneer Drive
Lunch
Choose any of our meat options, wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrano pepper on the side with Salsa.
3 taco with the meat of your choice,wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Comes with rice and beans,cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrando pepper and salsa on the side.
Big 12” tortilla filled with beans,mexican rice,sour cream,chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and the meat of your choice. Served with salsa on the side.
12” quesadilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and the meat of your choice. Served with lettuce,sour cream, guacamole and salsa on the side.
Corn based Sandwich, stuffed with mozzarella chesse,beans and the meat of your choice. Served with sour cream tomatoes and lettuce on the side.
3 tacos wrapped in a corn tortilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome”. Served with cilantro and onions, grilled onions limes and consome on the side.
12” quesadilla stuffed with beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome” served with cilantro and onions,limes, grilled onions and consome on the side.
Shredded chicken wrraped in a corn tortilla, deep fried. Served with rice and beans, topped with sour cream,lettuce, guacamole and queso fresco.
Corn tortillas fried topped with chesse beans, meat of your choice and sour cream,guacamole,lettuce and jalapeños.
2 swaii fillet strips deep fried to Perfection served with fries and ranch on the side.
8 jumbo wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with fries and ranch.
Corn in a cup, topped with mayonnaise, sour cream and queso fresco. Spicy salsa on the side.
Tortas
Burgers
Quater pound burger in a brioche bun with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with fries.
Quater pound burger on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce,tomatoes, pickles and chesse. Served with fries.
Quater point burger with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,jalapeños,ham,bacon and avocado. Served with fries.
BreakFast
Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.
Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse. Wrapped in a flour 12” tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.
Deep fried corn tortillas, mixed with chorizo,eggs,cilantro and onions,tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco. Served with beans and breakfast potatoes.
Deep fried corn tortillas,mixed with green salsa. Topped with sour cream and queso fresco and over easy egg.. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.
2 over easy eggs, topped with ranchero sauce,sour cream and queso fresco. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.
2 over easy eggs,bacon, sausage and potatoes. Served with a slice of bread toasted in butter.