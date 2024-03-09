24 Seven Tacos - Singleton 1951 Singleton Boulevard
Plates
- Tacos$2.79
Choose any of our meat options, wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrano pepper on the side with Salsa.
- 3 Taco Plate$11.99
3 taco with the meat of your choice,wrapped in a corn or flour tortilla. Comes with rice and beans,cilantro and onions,grilled onions,serrando pepper and salsa on the side.
- Burrito$9.99
Big 12” tortilla filled with beans,mexican rice,sour cream,chesse, lettuce, tomatoes and the meat of your choice. Served with salsa on the side.
- Quesadilla$11.99
12” quesadilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and the meat of your choice. Served with lettuce,sour cream, guacamole and salsa on the side.
- Gordita$5.99
Corn based Sandwich, stuffed with mozzarella chesse,beans and the meat of your choice. Served with sour cream tomatoes and lettuce on the side.
- QuesaTacos 3$11.99
3 tacos wrapped in a corn tortilla stuffed with mozzarella chesse and beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome”. Served with cilantro and onions, grilled onions limes and consome on the side.
- Quesabirria$11.99
12” quesadilla stuffed with beef birria cooked in a mild spicy broth “consome” served with cilantro and onions,limes, grilled onions and consome on the side.
- Chicken Flautas$11.99
Shredded chicken wrraped in a corn tortilla, deep fried. Served with rice and beans, topped with sour cream,lettuce, guacamole and queso fresco.
- Nachos$9.99
Corn tortillas fried topped with chesse beans, meat of your choice and sour cream,guacamole,lettuce and jalapeños.
- Tamales$2.79
- Dozen Tamales$21.99
- Fish Combo$11.99+
2 swaii fillet strips deep fried to Perfection served with fries and ranch on the side.
- Wings 8pc$12.99
8 jumbo wings tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with fries and ranch.
- Elote$4.99
Corn in a cup, topped with mayonnaise, sour cream and queso fresco. Spicy salsa on the side.
- 2 gorditas w/rice & beans$10.99
- Enchiladas$10.99
- Sopes$5.99
- PizzaBirria$19.99
We All Love Tacos,We all love pizza and in 24 Seven tacos we have combined both, 12in quesadilla pizza style comes with 2 consoles for dipping, cilantro and onions, grilled onions, limes and Chile Serrano. *This item has and its cooked on fat, be advised that it would be greasy.
Tortas
Burgers
- Regular Burger$8.99
Quater pound burger in a brioche bun with mayonnaise,lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Served with fries.
- Cheese Burger$9.99
Quater pound burger on a brioche bun with mayonnaise, lettuce,tomatoes, pickles and chesse. Served with fries.
- 24/7 Burger$12.99
Quater point burger with mayonnaise,lettuce,tomatoes,pickles,jalapeños,ham,bacon and avocado. Served with fries.
Soups
BreakFast
- BF Taco$2.79
Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.
- BF Burrito$5.99
Scrambled eggs with the meat of your choice and chesse. Wrapped in a flour 12” tortilla. Served with salsa on the side.
- Migas$9.99
Deep fried corn tortillas, mixed with chorizo,eggs,cilantro and onions,tomatoes. Topped with queso fresco. Served with beans and breakfast potatoes.
- Chilaquiles$9.99
Deep fried corn tortillas,mixed with green salsa. Topped with sour cream and queso fresco and over easy egg.. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.
- Huevos Rancheros$9.99
2 over easy eggs, topped with ranchero sauce,sour cream and queso fresco. Served with breakfast potatoes and beans.
- Americano$11.99
2 over easy eggs,bacon, sausage and potatoes. Served with a slice of bread toasted in butter.
- BF sandwich$4.99
- Pancake special$10.99
2 Delicious Fluffy Pancakes served with 2 eggs overeasy,potatoes and your choice of bacon or sausage.