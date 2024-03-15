Food Hero ( CocinaRx , 26th Street Cafe )
SPECIAL PROMO
Big C's Pizza
26th St Café
COFFEE
SYRUP SHOT
SPECIALTY DRINKS
DAILY SPECIALS
- Avocado Toast$10.00
Seasoned Avocado spread on whole wheat toast topped with Farm Fresh Micro Greens, roasted red bell peppers and sliced hard boiled egg
- Chilaquiles$10.00
Fried Tortilla Chips topped with your choice of Re/Green Salsa, Chicken/Steak, 2 Eggs, Onions, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, and Sour Cream
- Chorizo Egg Burrito$10.00
Breakfast Burrito Served with Cheddar Cheese, Chorizo, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions, Scrambled Eggs and a side of Chipotle Mayo
- Concha Sandwich (Panini Pressed)$12.00
Concha bread filled with Chipotle Mayo, Ham, Egg, Arugula, Pickled Red Onions, and Cheddar Cheese
- Concha-Quiles (Panini Pressed)$12.00
Fresh Concha filled with your choice of Re/Green Salsa, Chicken/Steak, 2 Eggs, Onions, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, and Sour Cream
- Empanadas$6.50
2 beef empanadas served with a side of Chimmichurri Sauce
- Everything Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Your choice of Everything Bagel or Plain Bagel filled with Chipotle Mayo, Bacon, Farm Fresh Egg, Arugula greens, Pickled Red Onion, and Cheddar Cheese
- Tofu Sandwich$10.00
French bread, Crispy tofu, Roasted Bell Peppers, Pepitas, Cilantro Pesto, Panela Cheese, Arugula, and Pickled Red Onions
PASTRIES
TRADITIONAL CONCHAS
GROCERY
COCINA RX GRAB & GO
- Spring Kale Salad$6.00
Kale, Romaine, Chickpeas, Panela Cheese, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Hemp Seeds, Worcestershire and Lemon Juice
- Roasted Zucchini Salad$5.00
Ingredients: Spinach, Roasted Zucchini, White Button Mushroom, Roasted Poblano, Sunflower Seeds w/Maple Syrup Balsamic Dressing
- Pasta Salad: Chicken Marinara$5.00Out of stock
Pasta salad with marinara sauce, chicken, roasted seasonal vegetables.
- Spinach Salad$5.00
spinach, grapes, cherry tomatoes, chicken, sugar snap peas, sliced radish with cilantro lime dressing.
- Cilantro Lime Rice Bowl$6.00Out of stock
cilantro lime rice, roasted chicken, sauteed broccoli, sweet potato, red bell pepper and cactus.
- Chef's Salad$5.00Out of stock
romaine lettuce, hardboiled egg, cherry tomato, bacon and blue cheese with creamy ranch dressing.
- Burrito Bowl: Chicken$5.00Out of stock
white rice, chicken, corn, black beans, romaine, cheddar cheese, fresh salsa, and sour cream
- Turkey Wrap$5.00
Flavored 12" whole wheat tortilla, turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with chipotle mayo and blue corn chips.
- Rice Pudding$4.50Out of stock
rice, whole milk, cinnamon, sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and currants.
- Tuna Wrap$5.00
chunk white tuna, mayonnaise, celery, onion, lemon juice, dijon mustard, pickle relish, salt and pepper to taste
- Bowl of Mandarins$3.00
- Al Pastor Bowl$7.00Out of stock
Pork loin roast marinated, grilled pineapple, black beans, pickled red onions, sliced radish cucumbers, with a side of pico de gallo
- Salmon Quinoa Bowl$10.00
Salmon fillet, cooked quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes , roasted sunflower seeds , fresh cucumbers, roasted seasonal veggies , arugula, shredded red cabbage and shredded carrots, with a side of dijon mayo
- Korean BBQ Beef Bowl$10.00
Bed of white rice with roasted green peppers, red peppers, white mushrooms & red onions with slow cooked BBQ beef with a side of homemade Korean BBQ sauce
- Chicken Salad Wrap$5.00
shredded chicken breast, celery, onion, dijon mustard, mayonnaise, romaine lettuce, w/ a side of chips
- Ham & Cheddar Wrap$5.00Out of stock
Ham, Cheddar cheese, Nordic Blend Lettuce, Tomato, whole wheat 12" tortilla wrap, side of tortilla chips with cilantro avocado dressing
COCINA RX SOUP
- Roasted Poblano Soup 16oz$6.50
Ingredients: Chicken Stock, Poblano Peppers, White Button Mushroom, Red Onion, Garlic, Corn, Panela Cheese, Lemon Pepper Seasoning
- Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00Out of stock
Chicken broth, noodles, shredded and diced chicken breast, onion, celery, carrots, garlic, salt and pepper to taste.
- Sweet Potato Soup$5.00Out of stock
sweet potato, onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper, garlic, bay leaf, vegetable broth, thyme, paprika, coriander and coconut milk
DAIRY
DRINKS
FARMERS
- Butternut Squash$6.00
- Bee-utiful (large) Sculpted Bee Wax Candle$8.00
- Bee-utiful (medium) Sculpted Bee Wax Candles$7.00
- Pepper Serrano$0.75/lb
- Candy Orange Carrots$3.00/lb
mixed carrots farmers availability such as candy orange
- Beetroot GOLD$4.50/lb
- Homemade Guava Jam$12.50
- Jam Nata$13.00
- Leek$3.00/lb
- Mixed Carrots$4.25/lb
- Onion Spanish Yellow$2.60/lb
- Potato RED$2.00/lb
- Potato Sweet$3.25/lb
- Basil/ Albahaca$3.00
- Beetroot RED$4.50/lb
- Red Cabbage / Repollo Rojo$2.00/lb
- Scallions$3.00
- Te De Hierva$4.00
- White Button Mushroom$1.00/lb
- Farmers Persley$3.75
- Bee-utiful Honey 1lb Jar$16.00
- Bee-utiful Honeycomb$23.00Out of stock
- Parsley$2.50Out of stock
- Cilantro$1.50
- Tomatillo$1.25/lb
- Chile Jalapenos Panama$0.85/lb
- Avocado Hass$1.00
- Poblano Pepper$2.50/lb
- Banana Peppers$0.97/lbOut of stock
- Broccoli$2.50/lb
- Panama Parsley$1.50
- Farmers Italian Eggplant$4.25/lbOut of stock
- Farmers Baby Sweet Potato$4.25/lbOut of stock
- Cabbage$2.00/lb
- Pea Tendrils$5.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin$5.00Out of stock
- Purple Head Lettuce$4.50Out of stock
- Beefsteak Tomatoes$2.25/lb
- Spring Onions$2.50Out of stock
- Squash Acorn$1.95/lb
- Green Radish$2.50/lbOut of stock
- Pittmans Maple Syrup$12.00
All-natural wood fired Grade A Maple Syrup. Robust flavor from Arkansaw, WI
- John's Fowl Farm Pure Honey$12.00
John's Fowl farm pure honey 1lb squeeze bottle
- Rainbow Chard$2.50/lbOut of stock
- Pittman's Maple Sugar$16.00
- Janie's Mill Flour Einkorn$12.00
- Janie's Mill Flour Black Emmer$12.00
FRUITS
- Banana / Platano$1.00
- Mango$2.00
- Pineapple Gold$5.00
- Strawberries Basket/ Fresas$3.00
- Kiwi$1.00
- Murcott Manderin$2.50/lbOut of stock
- Papaya$5.00Out of stock
- POMEGRANATE (PERU)$5.00
- Barlette Pear$0.50Out of stock
- Bankok Guava$3.25/lbOut of stock
- Cara Cara Orange$2.50/lbOut of stock
- Eureka Lemons$2.50/lb
- Pomelo Grapefruit$2.00/lbOut of stock
- Apples FUJI$1.00
- Fancy Orange Navel$1.00
- MELON HONEYDEW$4.00
- MELON CANTALOUPE$4.00
- Nectarine$2.00
- Limes$1.00
- Mushroom Portabella$2.50
LEGUMES
- Arroz / rice$1.00/lb
- Cacahuate c/ piel$4.00/lb
- Frijol Peruano$1.25/lb
- Garbanzos$1.25/lb
- Habas Secas$3.25/lb
- Lentejas$0.89/lb
- Maiz Blanco Pozolero$1.65/lb
- Maiz Morado / Rojo$2.60/lb
- Nuez Natural$18.00/lb
- Prunes / Ciruelas Pasas$6.00/lb
- Quinoa White$6.50/lb
- Raisins / Pasas$4.00/lb
- Cahokia Higher Protein Brown Rice, 2 Lb.$12.00
The Cahokia Higher Protein Brown Rice is a 2lb bag of nutrient-rich grains perfect for adding to various meals. This brown rice boasts a higher protein content compared to regular brown rice, making it a great addition to a health-conscious diet.
MEATS
- Wild Alaskan Pacific Cod$3.50
- Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon$7.50
- Wild Pacific MAHI-MAHI Boneless, Skinless$5.75
- Wild Chilean Sea Bass$12.15Out of stock
- Grass-Fed Filet Mignon 4-5oz$26.92
- Grass-Fed New York Strip Steak 10oz$24.00
- Grass-Fed Ribeye Steak 12oz$30.33
- Grass-Fed Sirloin Steak 10oz$23.77Out of stock
- Grass-Fed Beef Stew 1lb$15.94
- Grass-Fed Chuck Roast 2.5-3lb$49.32
- Grass-Fed Rump Roast 2.5-3lb$36.23
- Grass-Fed Round Roast 2.5-3lb$45.82
- Grass-Fed Hamburger Patties 3pk of 1/3lb$8.50
- Grass-fed Ground Beef 1lb$4.50
- Farm Raised Chicken Chorizo 1lb$17.10
Non-GMO Grains No hormones or steroids No Antibiotics or Drugs Pasture Raised No animal by-products Gluten Free No nitrate or nitrite No MSG Humanely Slaughtered
- Farm-Raised Chicken Ground Italian Sausage 1lb$15.00
Non-GMO Grains No hormones or steroids No Antibiotics or Drugs Pasture Raised No animal by-products Gluten Free No nitrate or nitrite No MSG Humanely Slaughtered
- Farm Raised Chicken Italian Sausage (4links) 1lb$17.68
- Farm Raised Chicken Thai Brats (4links) 1lb$17.68
- Farm Raised Chicken Kielbasa (4links) 1lb$17.68
- Farm Raised Chicken Breast (boneless, skinless) 1.3lbs$12.96Out of stock
- Farm Raised Chicken Legs (4/pkg) 1.4lbs$10.66
- Farm Raised Chicken Wings (6/pkg) 1.3lbs$11.35
- Farm Raised Chicken Thighs (2thighs/pkg) 1lb$5.66
- Farm Raised Whole Chicken 4.5lbs$26.88
MERCH
- Cocina Rx white tumbler$3.00
- Food Hero Black Tumbler$8.00Out of stock
- Cocina Rx aprons$5.99
- Food Hero Apron$5.99
- Cocina Rx Grocery Sack$3.99
- Medium Reusable Burlap Sack$2.00
- Large Reusable Burlap Sack$3.50
- Food Hero Knife Set$49.99
- Food Hero Adjustable Snapback Cap$20.00
Custom embroidered cap
- Cocina Rx Jean Adjustable Cap$20.00
Custom embroidered cap
- Cocina Rx Orange Snapback Cap$20.00
custom embroidered cap
- Cafe De La Meza$10.00
250g bag 100% organic medium roast
- Chill & Go Cranberry Macha$12.00Out of stock
variety of dried chillis, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, salt, sugar, oregano, sesame seeds, and dried cranberries
- Chill & Go Peanut Macha$12.00
variety of dried chillis, extra virgin olive oil, garlic, salt, sugar, oregano, sesame seeds, and roasted peanuts
OILS
PROTEIN
SNACKS
SPICES
- chile ancho 3oz$3.00
- chile de arbol$3.00
- chile guajillo 3 oz$3.00
- chile pasilla 3oz$3.00
- chile pulla 3 oz$3.00
- Comino$1.25
- Garlic (powder small bag)$1.25
- Hoja de Laurel (small)$1.25
- jamaica 2 oz$3.00
- Manzanilla (LARGE)$2.50
- Onion Powder$1.25
- oregano small$1.25
- paprika$1.25
- perejil seco small$1.25
- Pimienta (small bag)$2.00
- Te de Limon$3.50
- Yerbabuena$3.00
- Clavo$1.50
VEGETABLES
- Bell Peppers Orange$1.50Out of stock
- Bell Peppers Green$2.50/lb
- Bell Peppers Red$3.00/lb
- Cauliflower WHITE$4.50/lbOut of stock
- Celery / Apio$2.50Out of stock
- Lemons$1.00
- Romaine Lettuce$2.50
- Onion RED JUMBO$2.50/lb
- Potato Gold$3.25/lb
- Squash YELLOW$1.25/lb
- Potato PURPLE$3.50/lb
- Celery Root$4.50/lb
- Onion White$2.60/lb