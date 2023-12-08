Park Ave Kitchen by David Burke 277 Park Avenue
G&G Lunch
Hot Sandwiches
- Clothesline Bacon BLT$14.75
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Tomato Jam, Cracked Pepper Mayo, Black Pepper Maple Bacon
- PAK DB Burger$12.75
American Cheese, Pickles, Sesame Bun, B1 Sauce
- Cuban Reuben$14.75
Corned Beef, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Spicy Mustard Sauce
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.75
Pickles, Lemon Pepper Sauce
Pizzas
Salads/Bowls
- Country Salad$14.50
Arugula, Dried Apples, Toasted Walnuts, Tomatoes, Goat Cheese Sherry Honey Vinaigrette
- Stir Fry Asian Vegetable & Quinoa Bowl$12.50
Broccoli, Carrots, Zucchini, Red Pepper Carrots, Red Pepper, Zucchini, Napa Cabbage, Ginger Soy Dressing
- Mozzarella Cheese & Tomato Salad$14.50
Vine ripened Tomatoes, Arugula, Asian Pear, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Drizzle
- Cajun Blackened Chicken and Hummus$15.50
Baby Kale, Red Pepper Hummus, Tomatoes, Euro Cucumbers , Voodoo Ranch Dressing
- Field of Dreams$14.50
Toasted Barley, Arugula, Asparagus, Green Beans, Toasted Almonds, Button Mushrooms, Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Chicken Salad & Gem Lettuce Cups$12.00
Fresh Chicken, Lemon Pepper Mayonnaise, Bibb Lettuce
- Tuna Salad & Gem Lettuce$12.00
Albacore Tuna, Lemon Pepper Mayonnaise, Bibb Lettuce
- Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$12.50
Kalamata Olives, Crumbled Feta Cheese, Chickpeas and Euro Cucumbers Romaine Lettuce Lemon, Oregano Dressing
- Roasted Chicken & Sweet Potato Bowl$15.00
Baby Kale, Chick Peas, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Cabbage Black Beans, Dijon Dressing
- Simply Mixed / Chicken$13.50
Mixed Organic Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Citrus Vinaigrette
- Simply Mixed Salad$10.00
Mixed Organic Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Citrus Vinaigrette
- Simply Mixed/Salmon$15.50
Mixed Organic Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Citrus Vinaigrette
- Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing$2.00
- Blue Cheese Dressing$2.00
- Ranch Dressing$2.00
Sides
G&G Wine
White Wine/Rose
G&G Beverages
Coffee/ Hot Tea
- SM Coffee$2.25
- LG Coffee$3.25
- SM Decaf Coffee$2.25
- LG Decaf Coffee$3.25
- No. 18 British Brunch$3.25
Full Leaf Black Tea Our quintessential tea for breakfast and beyond. An eye- opening blend of full-bodied, rich and malty Indian Assam teas, paired with succulent Ceylon Dimbula and a touch of smoky Chinese Keemun from Anhui. The taste is dense, robust and delicious, with or without milk.
- No. 55 Lord Bergamot$3.25
Full Leaf Black Tea A flavor somewhat superior to traditional Earl Grey. Fragrant Ceylon Dimbula and Uva are artfully combined with select teas from India's Assam valley, then scented with bergamot oil from Reggio Calabria, Italy. Excellent for drinking whenever you wish to feel like loyalty.
- No. 72 White Petal$3.25
Full Leaf White Tea Only the top leaf and bud are used for making Bai Mu Dan, or White Peony tea. These delicate, shade-dried leaves from China's Fujian Providence are naturally high in antioxidants. Chamomile petals and Chinese osmanthus flowers ass fragrant, toasty, creamy slightly sweet bloom of flavor.
- No.45 Peppermint Leaves$3.25
Herbal Infusion Its no secret that the worlds most flavorful peppermint comes from the Pacific Northwest, Hand-Screened for perfect leaf size, it has full, creamy flavor with distinct chocolate notes and an intense finish. A great after dinner treat, midday breath freshener or car rear-view mirror dangler.
- No.8 Spring Green$3.25
Organic Green Tea Your Perfect go-to green for everyday enjoyment, this spring- harvested Mao Feng tea from central Zhejiang Providence has a slightly sweet, vegetal aroma with a lingering fresh after taste. Peaceful, refreshing, and rejuvenating, its naturally delicious.
Lemonade/Cold Brew Tea
Retail Beverages
- Afficionado Candied Ginger Pergamino 8.4 Can$3.25
- Afficionado Cascara 8.4oz Can$3.25
- Afficionado Magical Cold Brew 8.4oz Can$3.25
- Boylan Cream Soda 12oz$3.00
- Boylan Root Beer 12oz$3.00
- Brew DR Love 14oz$5.25
- Brew DR Clear Mind 14oz$5.25
- Brew DR Island Mango 14oz$5.25
- Brew DR Snickerdoodle 14oz$5.25
- Celsius Green Apple Cherry 12oz$3.50
- Celsius Non-Carb Peach Mango 12oz$3.50
- Celsius Non-Carb Raspberry Acai 12oz$3.50
- Celsius Sparkling Orange 12oz$3.50
- Celsius Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade 12oz$3.50
- Coca Cola 20oz$3.25
- Coca Cola Bottle 12oz$3.25
- Coke 12oz Can$2.25
- Country Club Raspberry 12oz$3.00
- Diet Coca Cola 20oz$3.25
- Diet Coke 12oz Can$2.25
- Diet Pepsi 20oz$3.25
- Dr. Pepper 20oz$3.25
- Essentia$2.75
- Hals NY Can Black Cherry Seltzer 16oz$2.25
- Hals NY Can Lime Seltzer 16oz$2.25
- Hals NY Can Original Seltzer 16oz$2.25
- Just Iced Tea Half & Half 16oz$4.25
- Just Iced Tea Honey Green Tea 16oz$4.25
- Just Iced Tea Mango White Tea 16oz$4.25
- Just Iced Tea Moroccan Mint Green Tea 16oz$4.25
- Just Iced Tea Original Green Tea Unsweet 16oz$4.25
- Just Iced Tea Peach Oolong Tea 16oz$4.25
- Monster 16oz Can$3.00
- Montauk Diet Sweet Tea 16oz$3.25
- Montauk Green Tea with Honey 16oz$3.25
- Montauk Half & Half 16oz$3.25
- Motts Apple Juice 10oz$3.25
- Once Upon A Coconut Pineapple 10.80oz$4.00
- Once Upon A Coconut Chocolate 10.80oz$4.00
- Once Upon A Coconut Pure Coconut 10.80oz$4.00
- Pellegrino 8.45oz$3.00
- Pepsi 20oz$3.25
- Poppi Ginger Lime 12oz Can$3.50
- Poppi Grape 12oz Can$3.50
- Poppi Rasberry Rose$3.50
- Poppi Soda Cherry Limeade 12oz$3.50
- Poppi Soda Doc Pop$3.50
- Poppi Soda Ginger Lime 12oz$3.50
- Poppi Soda Orange 12oz$3.50
- Poppi Soda Rasberry Rose 12oz$3.50
- Poppi Soda Root Beer 12oz$3.50
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon 12oz Can$3.50
- Poppi Watermelon 12oz Can$3.50
- Rain Spring Water 16oz$2.50
- Red Bull 8.4oz Can$3.00
- Red Bull Blue 8.4oz Can$3.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free 12oz Can$5.00
- Saratoga Sparkling Water 28oz$8.00
- Saratoga Still Water 28oz$8.00
- Schweppes Ginger Ale 20oz$3.25
- Silk Almond Milk 8oz$3.00
- Silk Chocolate Milk 8oz$3.00
- Silk Very Vanilla Milk 8oz$3.00
- Smart Water 20oz$6.00
- Sprite 12oz Can$2.25
- Super Coffee Caramel 12oz$5.50
- Super Coffee Mocha 12oz$5.50
- Super Coffee Vanilla 12oz$5.50
- Swoon Barbie Pink Lemonade 12oz Can$3.25
- Swoon Half Iced Tea + Half Lemonade 12oz Can$3.25
- Swoon Lemon Tea 12oz$3.25
- Swoon Peach Iced Tea 12oz Can$3.25
- Swoon Raspberry Tea 12oz Can$3.25
- Ting Sparkling Grapefruit 10.14oz$3.00
- Topo Chico 12oz$3.00
- Tropicana Orange Juice 15.2oz$2.75
- Vita Coconut Water 16.9oz$3.25
- Vita Coconut Water Original 16.9oz$3.25
- Vitamin Water Energy 20oz$3.50
- Vitamin Water Focus 20oz$3.50
- Vitamin Water XXX 20oz$3.50
Snacks
Chips
- Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips$2.25
- Miss Vickys Jalapenos$2.25
- Stacy's Naked Bagel$3.75
- Popcorners Kettle$2.25
- Smartfood Popcorn$2.25
- Delancey Potato Chips$2.25
- Terra Original$2.25
- Tostitos & Guacamole$3.75
- Sabra Avocado/with Toast$4.25
- Sabra Hummus w/Pretzels$4.25
- Sabra Roasted Garlic Hummus w/Pretzels$4.25
- Sabra Roasted Red pepper w/Pretzels$4.25
- Dirty Schiracha Honey$2.25
- Torres Iberico Ham Potato Chips$2.25
- Torres Olive Oil Potato Chips$2.25
- Mozzarella String Cheese$2.25
- Veggie Chips$2.25
- Sun Chips$2.25
- Popcorners White Cheddar$2.25
- Tostitos Bite size$1.00
- doritos$1.00
- Fritos$1.00
- Lays BBQ
Bars
- Madegood Choc Chip$2.75
- Rx Bar Peanut butter Chocolate$2.75
- Rx Bar Chocolate Sea Salt$2.75
- Madegood Chocolate Banana$2.75
- Kashi Trail Mix$2.75
- Gomacro Maple Seasalt$2.75
- Kind Almond Coconut$2.75
- Kind Dark Chocolate Cherry Cashew$2.75
- Kind Pomegranate Blueberry Pistachio$2.75
- Kind Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate$2.75
Dixie Lee
Cookies
Impulse
- Chocolate Covered Fruit$15.50
- Mini Fruit Slices$14.50
- Octane Energy Trail mix$12.50
- Dark Chocolate Malt Balls$11.50
- Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels$8.50
- Cheese Pretzels$6.50
- JacquesTorres Macademia$12.00
- JT 3 pack holiday bars$9.00
- Jack Torres Milk Chocolate Cheerios$9.50
- JTbark dark chocolate$12.00
- bark milk choc$12.00
- JTSanta Bears$11.00
- JTDark Chocolate Corn Flakes$9.50
- JT Dark ChocolateAlmonds$15.00
- Santa Bears$6.00
- JT Hot Chocolate Classic$24.50
- JT Hot Choc.Candy can$24.50
- JTHotChoc Vegan$24.50
- JT Menorah Dark ch$25.00
- JT Menorah Milk choc.$25.00
- 25 pieces bomb bomb$54.00
- JT12 pack Bonbons$31.00