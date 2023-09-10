29 Bistro | Pho x Thai
Popular Items
Pad Thai
A famous stir-fried noodle with Shrimp and Chicken, Chives, egg, bean sprout, and turnip, Red onion in Thai tamarind sauce topped with ground peanut.
Fresh Roll
A delicate rice paper rolled around Shrimp or Fried tofu, with lettuce, mint and steamed rice vermicelli, served with Vietnamese peanut sauce.
Banh Mi ( Vietnamese Sandwich)
Vietnamese baguatte sandwich, choice of protein spread of pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, lettuce onion and spicy mayo.
Appetizer
Banh Mi ( Vietnamese Sandwich)
Vietnamese baguatte sandwich, choice of protein spread of pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, lettuce onion and spicy mayo.
Blueberry Crab Rangoon
cream cheese, imitation crab meat and blue berry, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled turmeric marinated coconut cream bathed strips of white chicken tender on skewer, served with peanut sauce.
Crispy Roll
Crispy fried roll filled with vegetable served with homemade sauce.
Dedham Short Ribs
Charcoal-grilled "very tender" beef short ribs. Specially marinated in house's sweet herbal BBQ sauce to perfection.
Fresh Roll
A delicate rice paper rolled around Shrimp or Fried tofu, with lettuce, mint and steamed rice vermicelli, served with Vietnamese peanut sauce.
Fried Shrimp and Calamari
Deep fried shrimp and calamari serve with spicy mayo.
Gyoza
fried dumpling filled with a mixture of chicken or mixed vegetables, served with ginger dipping sauce.
Pancake
Crispy scallion pancake served with ginger soy sauce.
Shumai
Fried shumai filled with pork. Served with ginger soy sauce.
Thai Wing ( Whole Wing)
Crispy chicken wings (Whole Wing), marinated chicken wings with special Thai herb, served with Thai sweet and sour sauce.
Tofu Triangle
Tofu fried till golden brown served with sweet & sour sauce and peanut.
Salad
soup
Shrimp Tom Yum Soup
Shrimp with vegetable broth, Lemongrass, tomato, cilantro, mushroom, Tom yum paste.
Tofu Tom Yum Soup
Tofu with vegetable broth, lemongrass, tomato, cilantro, mushroom and tom yum paste.
Tofu and vegetable Soup
mixed vegetables, tofu, vegetable broth
Won Ton soup
Pork and shrimp Won Ton, lettuce, scallion, cilantro, garlic in chicken broth.
Phở
*Pho Dedham Special
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.* Famous Vietnamese beef noodle soup with rare steaks, well done frank, tendon, tripe, meat ball, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.
*Pho Tai
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.* Beef noodle soup with rare steaks, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.
Bo Vien
Noodle soup with season meat ball of ground beef, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.
Bun Bo Hue
Rice noodle with beef lemongrass broth, well done frank, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro.
Duck Noodle Soup
Roasted duck noodle soup with thin rice noodles and Chinese broccoli. The soup is flavored with aromatic 5-spices mixed of Thai herbs, sprinkled with fried garlic, scallions and cilantro.
Pho Chay
Vegetarian noodle soup with fresh tofu and assorted vegetables, garlic, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro in vegetarian broth.
Pho Ga
Chicken noodle soup with shredded chicken, sliced onion, scallions and cilantro in aromatic chicken broth.
Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Shrimp, Squid, Mussel come with house Vegetarian broth, Tomato, scallion, cilantro, tom yum paste
Tom Cua
Seafood noodle soup with shrimp, squid, Mussel in chicken broth, garlic, sliced onion, scallion and cilantro.
Won Ton Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with chicken broth, pork and shrimp Won Ton, slice pork, lettuce, scallion, cilantro, and garlic.
Bún
Bun Fried Tofu
vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).
Bun Grilled BBQ Pork
vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).
Bun Grilled Chicken
A traditional rice vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).
Bun Grilled Beef
vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).
Bun Grilled Pork Chop
vermicelli dish with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).
Cơm
Com Grilled BBQ Pork
Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).
Com Grilled Beef
Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce)..
Com Grilled Pork Chop
Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce)..
Com Grilled Chicken
A traditional Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce).
Com Fried Tofu
Rice Plate with your choice of meat with shredded lettuce, bean sprouts, scallion and ground peanut, served with Nước chấm (Vietnamese dipping sauce)..
Noodle and Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of meat, garlic, egg, Jalapeno, basil, carrot.
Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodle stir-fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, bamboo shoot, string beans, jalapeno and basil in spicy basil sauce.
Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodle stir-fry with Pork, egg, garlic, Chinese broccoli, broccoli and brown sauce.
Pad Thai
A famous stir-fried noodle with Shrimp and Chicken, Chives, egg, bean sprout, and turnip, Red onion in Thai tamarind sauce topped with ground peanut.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of meat, garlic, egg, tomato, carrot, broccoli, pineapple, cashew nut.
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of meat, garlic, egg, Tomato, Chinese Broccoli.
Thai
Cashew Nut
Choice of Meat stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, basil and pik pow relish (sweet chili paste) topped with cashew. Serve with white rice.
Spicy Basil
Choice of Meat stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrot, string beans, jalapeno, bamboo and basil in our spicy chili sauce. Serve with white rice.
Sweet & Sour
Choice of Meat stir fried with Pineapple, bell pepper, onion, carrot mushroom, scallion, tomato. Serve with white rice.
Peanut Sauce Stir Fried
stir-fry choice of your meat with garlic, onion, carrot, broccoli, string bean, mushroom and topped with peanut sauce serve with white rice.
Veggie Delight
Stir fried assorted vegetable in a house sauce serve with white rice.
Red Curry
Bamboo, bell pepper, string bean, basil. Serve with white rice.
Yellow Curry
Onion, pineapple, tomato, mushroom, carrot, serve with white rice.
Massaman Curry
potato, peanut, carrot and Massaman curry, serve with white rice.
Thai Street Food
*Crying Tiger (Picanya)
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.* -Picanha beef. Served with steamed vegetables and Thai tamarind sauce and serve with Sticky rice.
Kapow
Ground chicken stir fried w/ garlic, onion, jalapeno basil leaves in spicy basil sauce over Rice.
Kai Kratiem ( Thai Chicken Garlic)
Stir fried cheicken with thai garlic sauce over the rice
Miang Pra Tod (Whole Tilapia)
Deep Fried Tilapia serve with vermicelli rice noodle, asian herb vegetable with 3 sauce ( Thai chili lime sauce, Ginger sauce, Sweet and Sour sauce)