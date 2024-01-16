2910 Kitchen and Bar
DRINKS MENU
Cocktails
Draft Beer
- Stella Artois$9.00
- Michelob Ultra$7.00
- Devil's Backbone$8.00
- Modelo$8.00
- Narangansett$8.00
- Kona Big Wave$8.00
- Blue Moon$8.00
- Lost Coast Tan Wheat$9.00
- Goose Island$9.00
- Stone Deliciously$10.00
- Stone Sublimely$13.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Barrel$12.00
- Elysian Dust Hazy$11.00
- Downeast Blackberry Cider$8.00
- Old Ox Black Ox$9.00
- Guinness$8.00
Bottle Beer
Wine
- GL - Mirabeau Rosé$10.00
- BT - Mirabeau Rosé$36.00
- GL - Dough Pinot Noir$13.00
- BT - Dough Pinot Noir$48.00
- GL - Saint Cosme$10.00
- BT - Saint Cosme$36.00
- GL - Broadbent Red Blend$9.00
- BT - Broadment Red Blend$32.00
- GL - Catena Malbec$11.00
- BT - Catena Malbec$40.00
- GL - Bonanza Cab Sauv$12.00
- BT - Bonanza Cab Sauv$44.00
- GL - Barnard Cab Sauv$14.00
- BT - Barnard Cab Sauv$52.00
- GL - St. Kilda Brut Cuvee$9.00
- BT - St. Kilda Brut Cuvee$32.00
- GL - Los Dos Cava Brut$10.00
- BT - Los Dos Cava Brut$36.00
- GL - Unshackled Brut Rose$12.00
- BT - Unshackled Brut Rose$44.00
- GL - Zenato Pinot Grigio$10.00
- BT - Zenato Pinot Grigio$32.00
- GL - Villa Maria Sauv Blanc$9.00
- BT - Villa Maria Sauv Blanc$32.00
- GL - Barboursville Chard$13.00
- BT - Barboursville Chard$48.00
- GL - Sea Sun Chard$10.00
- BT - Sea Sun Chard$36.00
NA
LUNCH MENU
STARTERS
- One Hundred Dollar Potatoes$22.00
Rosemary and Duck fat comfited baby potatoes, cream fraiche, topped with Caviar.
- Lobster Meatballs$22.00
Garlic and herbs lobster meat balls served with a creamy cherry wine Sause and butter roast breadcrumbs.
- Fried Oysters$18.00
Buttermilk crispy cornmeal fried oysters field greens and smoked lemon aioli.
- Shrimp'n Avocado$18.00
Pan sear shrimps marinated in mojo over a half avocado and grilled slices of bread.
- Cajun Crab Dip$20.00
Creamy and brulee crab dip, Cajun, chives and crispy crostini’s.
- Butternut Squash Hummus$18.00
Butternut squash hummus, red cabbage slaw, green onion curls, fried pita chips.
- Charcuterie Board$34.00
Duck prosciutto, Bresaola, Chicken Liver Mouse, Bison Salami, Foie Grass Torchon.
- Cheese Board$34.00
Borgonzola, Butterkase, Delice De Bourgogne, Manchego Aged, Old Amsterdam
From the GARDEN
- Baby Rainbow Beet Salad$17.00
Slow roasted baby beets, goat cheese, baby greens, lime infusion, and almonds.
- Cherokee Tomatoes and Burrata$18.00
Cherokee heirloom purple tomatoes, creamy burrata cheese, basil oil, pinots and balsamic reduction.
- Berries and Goat Cheese$18.00
Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, over our special mix greens, goat cheese crumbs berries compote and citrus vinaigrette.
- Avocado Salad$17.00
Thin sliced of avocado, red onion, lime mustard dressing, fresh oregano and grilled bread.
- 2910 Green Salad$17.00
Cucumber, radishes, seasonal greens, radicchio, grape tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrots, and peppers homemade ranch dressing.
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- Bison Burger$26.00
Bison grounded meat, fresh arugula, smoked gouda cheese pickle red onion rosemary and duck homemade fries.
- Lentils Patty Burger$22.00
Our special lentil patty pan seared with olive, fresh arugula, tomatoes, red onions, and cream of cashews server in a toasted bund with a side of green salad.
- Grilled Caprese Steak Sandwich$24.00
Grill tender loin, burrata creamy cheese, fresh pesto, heirloom tomatoes, and balsamic reductions served in a grilled French baguette side of green salad.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$22.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled. Fresh chimichurri, Avocado relish, lettuce, tomato, grilled balsamic red onion, burger bun, rosemary duck fat homemade fries.
- Pulled Lamb Braised Sandwich$24.00
Slow roasted leg of lamb, melted gruyere cheese, fresh arugula, mustard aioli, in a crispy sourdough.
ENTREES
- Braised Short Ribs$32.00
Red wine and garlic braised short ribs, Yukon gold potatoes pure with roasted garlic, whiskey caramelized baby carrots, and crispy shallots.
- Hanger Steak 8oz$38.00
The classic steak and fries browed to another level made with wagyu hanger steak homemade fries and foie grass torchon.
- Lamb Shank$34.00
Slow roasted lamb shanks Over creamy risotto, crispy brussels sprouts, and grana Padano cheese.
- Lamb Bolognese$32.00
Sheered roasted lamb and fennel, creamy tomato Sause, over handmade tagliatelle pasta.
- Colossal Crab Cake$34.00
A classic crab cake made it with colossal crab meat, English pea pure, crispy taro root chips New Orleans remoulade.
- Mushrooms Confit Pasta$28.00
Hen of woods, white, and shitakes mushrooms, slow cooked on Extra virgin olive and rosemary, thyme, and citrus zests, handmade pappardelle pasta.
- CATCH OF THE DAY
PLEASE ASK YOUR SERVER
DESERT
KIDS MENU
BRUNCH MENU
STARTERS
- *Crab Deviled Eggs$22.00
Boiled Eggs, Crab Meat, Smoked Paprika, Chives, topped with Caviar
- *Smoked Salmon Mousse Canapes$20.00
Cucumber rounds, Smoked Salmon mousse, Dill, and pickled radishes GF
- Brussel Sprouts with Ginger Soy Reduction$16.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts tossed in Garlic, Ginger soy reduction, Sesame roasted peanuts, Green Onion curls GF.
From the GARDEN
MAINS
- Mushroom & Goat Cheese Scramble$17.00
Baked eggs, Hen of wood mushrooms, Goat cheese, Poached asparagus with Almonds, Green onion curls, drizzled with Balsamic Reduction.
- Blackberry Chicken & Waffle$19.00
Hand breaded boneless fried Chicken tie, Cinnamon waffles, Blackberry Red Wine reduction garnished with Powdered sugar.
- Strawberry Apple Stuffed French Toast$18.00
Brioche French toast, Brie cheese, Strawberry apple compote, Granny smith apple matchsticks, Bourbon maple glaze, garnished with Powdered sugar.
- *Short Rib Hash$28.00
Potato’s Hash, Red Wine and garlic braised Short ribs, Sauteed pepper and Onion blend, Bourbon maple glaze, over easy eggs, and Crispy fried shallots.
- *Steak and Eggs$30.00
Sliced medium rare Sirloin, over easy Eggs, Potatoes hash, Asparagus, Red pepper jelly, Balsamic reduction, and crispy fried Onions.
- Cheesy Shrimp'n Grits$26.00
Stone ground Grits, Bechamel cheese sauce, Shrimp, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers and garlic White Wine cream sauce, and Espelette.
- Smoked Salmon Hash$22.00
Potatoes hash, Capers, Sauteed pepper and Onion blend, Over Easy eggs, and Green onion.
- Pancakes & Berries$18.00
Buttermilk Pancakes Berries compote, Fresh berries and wipped cream.
- Avacado Toast$18.00
A Grilled Baguette slice, Fresh Avocado relish, Tomato, Red onion and fresh Oregano Poached Eggs.
KIDS MENU
DINNER MENU
STARTERS
- Charcuterie Board$34.00
Butternut Squash, Red Cabbage Slaw, Seasoned Pita Chips, Feta Cheese
- Tuna Tarate$20.00
- Foie Gras$24.00
Foie Gras Pan Seared, Flaked Biscuit, Peach Bourbon Glaze
- Eggplant Caponata (V)$20.00
Roasted eggplant, tomatoes, capers, onions, pine nuts
- Cheese Board$34.00
Borgonzola, Butterkase, Delice de Bourgogne, Manchego Aged
FROM THE GARDEN
- Rainbow Beet Salad$17.00
Roasted baby beets, goat cheese, greens, almonds, Lime infused Dressing
- Berries & Cheese$18.00
Greens, mIxed Seasonal Berries, goat cheese crumble, berries compote, Citrus vinaigrette dressing
MAINS
- In the Woods Mushroom Pasta$28.00
Tri fold mushrooms, Fresh herbs, Sun dried tomatoes, Citrus zest, Cream sauce, scratch made Pappardelle Pasta
- Creamed Lamb Bolognese$30.00
Roasted fennel shredded Lamb, scratch made Tagliatelle Pasta, creamy tomato sauce
- Gnocch's Duck Confit$32.00
- Shrimp Alfredo$32.00
- Caveman Steak 16oz$62.00
Herb crusted 16 oz Prime Rim (Bone In), roasted root vegetables, Au jus, side house green salad
- Braised Short Ribs$32.00
Braised short ribs, Roasted Garlic Yukon gold potato pure, Caramelized baby carrots in Bourbon reduction glaze, crispy shallots
- Lamb Shank Polenta$30.00
Slow roasted Lamb shanks, Creole Spiced Polenta, crispy Brussels Sprouts, Grana Padano Cheese
- Risotto’d Scallops$33.00
Pan seared scallops, creamy Pedano Cheese risotto, Swiss Chard
- Butcher's Steak$34.00
Marinated 8oz Steak Sirloin, Fresh cut fries, Foie grass torchon sauce
- Roasted Chicken BBQ$28.00
Half deboned Roasted Chicken, Cauliflower puree, Sauteed Brussell Spinouts, Chef’s signature BBQ Sauce
- Catch of the Day
PLEASE ASK YOUR SERVER
- ADDITIONS