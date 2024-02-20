2Delicious - Food Trailer 3096 Carlisle rd.
Gyros
- California Cheesesteak Gyro$12.00
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro$12.50
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken or crispy chicken tenders, bacon, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with ranch dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Gyro (American)$12.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, crispy chicken tenders, drizzled with ranch dressing and buffalo sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Crispy Chicken Gyro (American)$12.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, crispy chicken tenders, drizzled with ranch dressing, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Marinated Chicken Gyro$12.00
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken, drizzled with cool tzatziki sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Lamb Gyro$12.00
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, quenched with cool Tzatziki sauce, slightly seared Lamb, and topped with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
Gyro Combo
- Lamb Gyro Combo$18.00
Lamb Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Marinated Chicken Gyro Combo$18.00
Marinated Chicken Gyro with choice of fries and drink
- Crispy Chicken Gyro Combo$18.00
Crispy Chicken Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Gyro Combo$18.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro Combo$18.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Philly Cheesesteak Gyro Combo$18.00
Crispy Chicken Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- California Cheesesteak Gyro Combo$18.00
Crispy Chicken Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
