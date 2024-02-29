Lamb Platter (Includes Sauces)

$13.00

Lamb cooked Shawarma style and seared to perfection on a flattop grill , Seasoned Lemon Rice, garnished with a slice of Lemon and Cilantro, and 4 grilled Pita slices. **2 Side Sauces are included with each platter free of charge. Additional sides of sauce can be purchased under the "Sides" menu category. **