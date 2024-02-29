2Delicious - Markets at Hanover 1649 Broadway
Gyros
- Lamb Gyro$12.00
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, quenched with cool Tzatziki sauce, slightly seared Lamb, and topped with fresh Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion.
- Marinated Chicken Gyro$12.00
7 inch Pita Bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken, drizzled with cool tzatziki sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Falafel Gyro$12.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, falafel, drizzled with tzatziki sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Crispy Chicken Gyro (American)$12.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, crispy chicken tenders, drizzled with ranch dressing, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- BLT Gyro$10.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon
- Buffalo Chicken Gyro (American)$12.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, crispy chicken tenders, drizzled with ranch dressing and buffalo sauce, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Cheeseburger Gyro$12.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, Local ground Beef burger patty, American cheese, mayonaise, and topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro$12.00
7 inch pita bread grilled on our flattop, marinated grilled chicken or crispy chicken tenders, bacon, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and drizzled with ranch dressing.
- Full House Gyro$13.00
7 in pita grilled on flattop, hamburger patty, American cheese, bacon (2 slices), fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo
- BYRO Gyro$5.50
Build YouR Own Gyro! Choose whatever protein and toppings you want!
- Philly Cheesesteak Gyro$11.00
7 in pita, Steak, Fried Onions, American Cheese
- California Cheesesteak Gyro$11.00
7 in, Steak, Fried Onion, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
- Cajun Chicken Gyro$11.00
Gyro Combo
- Lamb Gyro Combo$16.00
Lamb Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Marinated Chicken Gyro Combo$16.00
Marinated Chicken Gyro with choice of fries and drink
- BLT Gyro Combo$14.50
BLT Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Crispy Chicken Gyro Combo$16.00
Crispy Chicken Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Gyro Combo$16.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Falafel Gyro Combo$16.00
Falafel Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Cheeseburger Gyro Combo$16.00
Cheeseburger Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro Combo$16.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Full-House Gyro Combo$17.00
Full House Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Philly Cheesesteak Gyro Combo$16.00
Philly Cheesesteak Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- California Cheesesteak Gyro Combo$16.00
California Cheesesteak Gyro and choice of fries and drink.
- Cajun Chicken Gyro Combo$16.00
Gyro Bowl Combo
Platters
- Lamb Platter (Includes Sauces)$13.00
Lamb cooked Shawarma style and seared to perfection on a flattop grill , Seasoned Lemon Rice, garnished with a slice of Lemon and Cilantro, and 4 grilled Pita slices. **2 Side Sauces are included with each platter free of charge. Additional sides of sauce can be purchased under the "Sides" menu category. **
- Marinated Chicken Platter (Includes Sauces)$13.00
Seasoned Marinated Chicken, Seasoned Lemon Rice, garnished with a slice of Lemon and Cilantro, and 4 grilled Pita slices. **2 Side Sauces are included with each platter free of charge. Additional sides of sauce can be purchased under the "Sides" menu category. **
- Falafel Platter (Includes Sauces)$13.00
8 Falafel rounds, Seasoned Lemon Rice, garnished with a slice of Lemon and Cilantro, and 4 grilled Pita slices. **2 Side Sauces are included with each platter free of charge. Additional sides of sauce can be purchased under the "Sides" menu category. **
- Crispy Chicken Platter (Includes Sauces)$13.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Seasoned Lemon Rice, garnished with a slice of Lemon and Cilantro, and 4 grilled Pita slices. **2 Side Sauces are included with each platter free of charge. Additional sides of sauce can be purchased under the "Sides" menu category. **
Platter Combo
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tender Combo
Salads
Salad Combo
Fries
Sides
- Side Fries$3.00+
- Greek Fries$5.00
Our classic fries with feta and oregano
- Bacon Cheese Fries$6.00
Our classic fries with crispy crumbled bacon, cheese sauce, and chives
- Onion Rings$5.00
7oz's of Onion rings with a zesty cajun sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$6.00
6 Mozzarella Sticks with marinara sauce on the side!
- Side Rice$4.00
Steamed rice with lemon and cilantro
- Side Lamb$4.00
4 oz. sliced lamb meat
- Side Chicken$4.00
5 oz. marinated grilled chicken
- Side of Falafel$4.00
8 falafel balls
- Side Pita$4.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- Side of Feta$1.50
- Sauces
Side Sauces
Drinks
- Kids Drink$1.50
- Medium Fountain$2.50
- Large Fountain$3.00
- Bottled Water$1.50
- Large Original Lemonade$3.50
Hand squeezed lemonade!
- Large Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
Hand squeezed strawberry lemonade!
- Large Blueberry Lemonade$4.50
Hand squeezed strawberry lemonade!
- 1\2GAL STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$5.00
- 1\2GAL BLUEBERRY LEMONADE$5.00
- 1\2GAL REGULAR LEMONADE$5.00
- 1GAL STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$9.00
- 1GAL BLUEBERRY LEMONADE$9.00
- 1GAL REGULAR LEMONADE$9.00
Desserts
- Baklava$4.00
- Loukoumades$7.00+
Four or six piece loukoumades
- Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
- Whole Baklava Cheesecake$60.00
- Parfait$5.00
- Chocolate Serano Cake$6.50
- Greek Orange Cake$4.00
Fluffy and colorful and soaked in a delicious orange scented syrup! A mouthwatering Greek Orange cake (Portokalopita) with the aromas and blends of fresh oranges and cinnamon.