3 Anchors Boatery LLC
Food Menu
- SmashBurger$14.00
2 Patties with American cheese, burger sauce on Brioche bun with pickles on the side.
- Pulled Chicken Sliders$10.00
Smoked pulled BBQ Chicken served on Hawaiian Rolls with Queso Sauce.
- Shotgun Shells$12.00
Smoked Stuffed pasta shell with ground brisket, sweet Italian sausage, cheese, green chilies, wrapped in bacon. Served with side of pickles.
- Smoked Sloppy Joe$10.00
Smoked ground brisket, our special sloppy Joe sauce, served on a Brioche Bun with a side of pickles.
- Sausage Popper Boats$12.00
Sweet Italian sausage, cheese, fresh jalapeño, jalapeño jelly, BBQ rub and served with a side of pickles.
- Smoked Chicken Salad Sliders$10.00
Smoked chicken, BBQ rub, diced bacon, diced cheddar, served on a Brioche Bun with a side of pickles.
- 1/4LB Hot Dog$8.00
1/4LB Nathan's Hot Dog served on a potatoe roll bun.
- Chips$2.00
Classic Lays, BBQ Lays, Nacho Cheese Dorito's, Cool Ranch Dorito's, Cheeto's or Fritos
- Nachos (Pulled Chicken or Smoked Sloppy Joe)$12.00
Tortilla Chips, Queso Sauce, pickled jalapeños, with choice of Pulled Smoked Chicken OR Smoked Sloppy Joe.
Beverage Menu
ICE CREAM Menu
- Sour Apple ICEE POP$4.00
Sour Apple
- Homemade- Cookies & Cream$5.00
Homemade Oreo Cookies and Cream Ice Cream in a 6oz Cup.
- Homemade - Key Lime$5.00
Homemade Key lime Ice Cream in a 6oz cup.
- Snickers Ice Cream Bar$4.00
Snickers Ice Cream Bar
- Vanilla Drumstick$4.00
Vanilla
- Vanilla Fudge Drumstick$4.00
Vanilla Fudge
- Vanilla Caramel Drumstick$4.00
Vanilla Caramel
- Blue Raspberry ICEE POP$4.00
Blue Raspberry
- Cherry ICEE POP$4.00