3 brothers of RVC 285 Merrick Road
Traditional
Pizza
- T SM Cheese Pizza$8.00
10''. Tom’s Neapolitan round crust with grande mozzarella and plum-style tomato sauce made with basil and olive oil (limited-time offer) is fresh and simply unforgettable!
- T MED Cheese Pizza$13.00
- T LG Cheese Pizza$18.00
Large 18". Caputo "Tipo 00" flour, Alta cucina tomatoes, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, grated Pecorino Romano, grated Grana Padano, skill and love
- T Sicilian Square Pizza$19.00
12" X 18". Crispy, fluffy, and thick sicilian-style square crust. Two sauces, three cheeses
- T Grandma Pizza$20.00
Large. Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
Specialty Pizzas (SM)
- Small 10" All Meat Lovers Pizza (T)$10.00
100% real mozzarella cheese, bacon, cup * crispy pepperoni, meatballs, and Italian sausage
- Small 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (T)$10.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon with marinated tomato and grilled chicken. Topped with ranch
- Small 10" Cup & Crisp Pepperoni Pizza (T)$9.00
Tom’s Neapolitan round crust with mozzarella and plum-style tomato sauce topped with a cup and crisp pepperoni
- Small 10" Margherita Pizza (T)$9.00
Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
- Small 10" Texas BBQ Chicken Pizza (T)$10.00
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions and mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Small 10" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (T)$10.00
Buttermilk all-natural tender chicken. 100% whole milk mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley, ranch drizzle and more Frank's red hot®️ Buffalo sauce
- Small 10" The Eggplant Pizza (T)$10.00
Mozzarella and Grana Padano with breaded eggplant, herb ricotta, and tomato sauce
- Small 10" The Mac Pizza (T)$10.00
Four cheese macaroni and applewood smoked bacon. Topped with Buffalo sauce or truffle aioli
- Small 10" The Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza (T)$10.00
Garlic and olive oil base. Perfectly cooked, fresh sautéed broccoli rabe. Hot and sweet sausage. Marinated tomatoes. Dollops of ricotta, covered in grande mozzarella and topped with our Parmesan blend
- Small 10" The Spindip Pizza (T)$10.00
Mozzarella, creamy spinach, and artichokes
- Small 10" The Storytime Pizza (T)$10.00
Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and traditional meatballs with tomato sauce, herb ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic and oil, and spinach
- Small 10" The Tito's Special Pizza (T)$9.00
Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, our Parmesan cheese blend, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Small 10" The Truffle Shuffle Pizza (T)$9.00
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with cremini mushrooms, herb ricotta, white truffle oil
- Small 10" The Works Pizza (T)$10.00
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, sauteed onions, green peppers, cremini mushrooms, and tomato sauce
- Small 10" Traditional White Pizza (T)$9.00
Classic "New York" favorite covered with mozzarella topped with ricotta cheese, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese, and extra virgin olive oil
- Small 10" Veggie Lovers Pizza (T)$10.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan blend, spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms with pesto oil
Specialty Pizzas (MED)
- Medium 14" All Meat Lovers Pizza (T)$19.00
100% real mozzarella cheese, bacon, cup * crispy pepperoni, meatballs, and Italian sausage
- Medium 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (T)$19.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon with marinated tomato and grilled chicken. Topped with ranch
- Medium 14" Cup & Crisp Pepperoni Pizza (T)$17.00
Tom’s Neapolitan round crust with mozzarella and plum-style tomato sauce topped with a cup and crisp pepperoni
- Medium 14" Margherita Pizza (T)$17.00
Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
- Medium 14" Texas BBQ Chicken Pizza (T)$19.00
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions and mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Medium 14" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (T)$19.00
Buttermilk all-natural tender chicken. 100% whole milk mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley, ranch drizzle and more Frank's red hot®️ Buffalo sauce
- Medium 14" The Eggplant Pizza (T)$19.00
Mozzarella and Grana Padano with breaded eggplant, herb ricotta, and tomato sauce
- Medium 14" The Mac Pizza (T)$19.00
Four cheese macaroni and applewood smoked bacon. Topped with Buffalo sauce or truffle aioli
- Medium 14" The Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza (T)$19.00
Garlic and olive oil base. Perfectly cooked, fresh sautéed broccoli rabe. Hot and sweet sausage. Marinated tomatoes. Dollops of ricotta, covered in grande mozzarella and topped with our Parmesan blend
- Medium 14" The Spindip Pizza (T)$19.00
Mozzarella, creamy spinach, and artichokes
- Medium 14" The Storytime Pizza (T)$19.00
Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and traditional meatballs with tomato sauce, herb ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic and oil, and spinach
- Medium 14" The Tito's Special Pizza (T)$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, our Parmesan cheese blend, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Medium 14" The Truffle Shuffle Pizza (T)$17.00
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with cremini mushrooms, herb ricotta, white truffle oil
- Medium 14" The Works Pizza (T)$19.00
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, sauteed onions, green peppers, cremini mushrooms, and tomato sauce
- Medium 14" Traditional White Pizza (T)$17.00
Classic "New York" favorite covered with mozzarella topped with ricotta cheese, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese, and extra virgin olive oil
- Medium 14" Veggie Lovers Pizza (T)$19.00
Mozzarella, Parmesan blend, spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms with pesto oil
Specialty Pizzas (LG)
- Large 18" All Meat Lovers Pizza (T)$27.60
100% real mozzarella cheese, bacon, cup * crispy pepperoni, meatballs, and Italian sausage
- Large 18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (T)$27.60
Mozzarella, Cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon with marinated tomato and grilled chicken. Topped with ranch
- Large 18" Cup & Crisp Pepperoni Pizza (T)$25.00
Tom’s Neapolitan round crust with mozzarella and plum-style tomato sauce topped with a cup and crisp pepperoni
- Large 18" Margherita Pizza (T)$24.00
Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
- Large 18" Texas BBQ Chicken Pizza (T)$27.60
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken breast, red onions and mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Large 18" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (T)$27.60
Buttermilk all-natural tender chicken. 100% whole milk mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley, ranch drizzle and more Frank's red hot®️ Buffalo sauce
- Large 18" The Eggplant Pizza (T)$27.60
Mozzarella and Grana Padano with breaded eggplant, herb ricotta, and tomato sauce
- Large 18" The Mac Pizza (T)$27.60
Four cheese macaroni and applewood smoked bacon. Topped with Buffalo sauce or truffle aioli
- Large 18" The Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza (T)$27.60
Garlic and olive oil base. Perfectly cooked, fresh sautéed broccoli rabe. Hot and sweet sausage. Marinated tomatoes. Dollops of ricotta, covered in grande mozzarella and topped with our Parmesan blend
- Large 18" The Spindip Pizza (T)$27.60
Mozzarella, creamy spinach, and artichokes
- Large 18" The Storytime Pizza (T)$27.60
Mozzarella, Grana Padano, and traditional meatballs with tomato sauce, herb ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic and oil, and spinach
- Large 18" The Tito's Special Pizza (T)$24.00
Fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, our Parmesan cheese blend, fresh basil, and extra virgin olive oil
- Large 18" The Truffle Shuffle Pizza (T)$24.00
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with cremini mushrooms, herb ricotta, white truffle oil
- Large 18" The Works Pizza (T)$27.60
Mozzarella and Parmesan blend with meatballs, pepperoni, sausage, sauteed onions, green peppers, cremini mushrooms, and tomato sauce
- Large 18" Traditional White Pizza (T)$24.00
Classic "New York" favorite covered with mozzarella topped with ricotta cheese, fresh chopped garlic, Romano cheese, and extra virgin olive oil
- Large 18" Veggie Lovers Pizza (T)$27.60
Mozzarella, Parmesan blend, spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms with pesto oil
- T Grandma Pizza$20.00
Large. Fior di latte and Parmesan blend with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
Pizza By The Slice
- T Buffalo Chicken Pizza Slice$5.06
Classic buttermilk soaked Buffalo chicken, mozzarella topped with ranch
- T Plain Cheese Slice$3.36
Our traditional 3 cheese plain slice
- T Grandma Pizza Slice$3.20
Traditional square slice with fresh mozzarella and san marzano tomato sauce topped with Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano cheese
- T Sicilian Pizza Slice$3.20
Crispy, fluffy, thick crust. Two sauces, three cheeses
- T White Pizza Slice$3.68
Starters
- T Rambo’s Mozzarella Sticks$9.85
With grande mozzarella. Served with tomato sauce and lots of love. Starters
- T Fried Calamari$13.45
Fresh marinated squid, fried crispy. Served with our marinara sauce and tartare sauce. Starters
- T Macaroni & Cheese Balls$10.75
Crispy four cheese macaroni and cheese bites. Served with truffle aioli and bacon. Starters
- T Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer$11.65
Breaded eggplant stuffed with spinach ricotta topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Starters
- T Side of Beef Meatballs$10.75
Our famous beef meatballs braised in our house marinara sauce topped with a dollop of creamy ricotta and our Parmesan blend. Starters
- T Chicken Fingers & French Fries$10.75
Buttermilk battered boneless chicken. Served with choice of plain, seasoned, or truffle fries. Served with house-made honey mustard and ketchup
- 8 Pieces Chicken Wings$10.75
Buttermilk soaked fresh chicken wings, fried to golden perfection. Always made to order with your choice of sticky sauce and dip
- 12 Pieces Chicken Wings$14.35
Buttermilk soaked fresh chicken wings, fried to golden perfection. Always made to order with your choice of sticky sauce and dip
- T Boneless Chicken Tenders$9.85
Buttermilk marinated boneless chicken tenders. Choice of Buffalo or Elaine’s spicy BBQ. Served with a side of ranch. Appetizer
- T Side of Italian Sausage & Peppers$10.75
Hot and sweet sausage with sautéed green peppers, roasted peppers, and caramelized onions in a bold wine tomato sauce. Appetizer
- T Pesto Knots$3.15
Garlic, butter, extra virgin olive oil, pesto sauce, and Parmesan blend. And 4 knots per order, served with a side of our marinara sauce. Appetizer
Salads
- Small Classic Caesar Salad (T)$8.95
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan blend, and croutons with our homemade Caesar dressing
- Large Classic Caesar Salad (T)$11.65
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, Parmesan blend, and croutons with our homemade Caesar dressing
- Small Traditional Italian Salad (T)$9.85
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrot, olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, balsamic glazed portabello mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella served with our homemade Italian dressing
- Large Traditional Italian Salad (T)$12.55
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrot, olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, balsamic glazed portabello mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella served with our homemade Italian dressing
- Small Arugula & Pomegranate Poached Pear Salad (T)$9.85
Arugula, fresh pomegranate poached pears, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, cranberries, and choice of cashew mozzarella with blueberry pomegranate dressing
- Large Arugula & Pomegranate Poached Pear Salad (T)$12.55
Arugula, fresh pomegranate poached pears, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, cranberries, and choice of cashew mozzarella with blueberry pomegranate dressing
- Small Classic Greek Salad (T)$9.85
Mixed greens, choice of feta , tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, stuffed grape leaves, shredded carrots, olives, green peppers, and with lemon vinaigrette
- Large Classic Greek Salad (T)$12.55
Mixed greens, choice of feta , tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, stuffed grape leaves, shredded carrots, olives, green peppers, and with lemon vinaigrette
- T Caprese Salad$10.75
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted peppers, balsamic glazed portabellas fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze
- Small Baby Spinach Salad (T)$9.85
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, balsamic glazed portabello mushrooms, and choice of cashew mozzarella with honey mustard dressing
- Large Baby Spinach Salad (T)$12.55
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, balsamic glazed portabello mushrooms, and choice of cashew mozzarella with honey mustard dressing
Sides
- Sauteed Broccoli Rabe$9.00
Fresh broccoli rabe sautéed with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil
- Sauteed Broccoli$8.00
Fresh broccoli sautéed with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil
- T Creamed Spinach$9.00
- Marinated Grilled Chicken$7.00
Super tender and juicy grilled chicken
- Marinated Grilled Shrimp$9.00
- T Pasta with Tomato Sauce$8.00
Choice of penne, spaghetti, fettucine, and macaroni
- Small 10'' French Fries (T)$4.00
Plain, cajun seasoned, or truffle Parmesan
- Large French Fries (T)$6.00
Plain, cajun seasoned, or truffle Parmesan
- Sauteed Spinach$8.00
Heroes
- T Meatball Parm Hero$11.00
Our house slowed braised beef meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan blend... Served on homemade hero bread!
- T Chicken Vodka Parm Hero$12.00
Golden fried chicken cutlets in vodka sauce with melted mozzarella on housemade hero bread!
- T Chicken Parm Hero$11.00
Golden fried chicken cutlets in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella on housemade hero bread!
- T Sausage & Pepper Hero$11.00
Hot and sweet sausage, peppers, onions, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese on housemade hero bread!
- T Traditional Eggplant Parm Hero$11.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese on housemade hero bread!
- T [Not Your Average] Chicken Roll$8.00
Our tender chicken cutlets, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, and rolled in our delectable pizza dough. Brushed with garlic pesto oil and Parmesan blend. Served with marinara sauce on the side.. Of course..
- T Buttermilk Battered Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayonnaise. Served with fries
Entrees
- T Traditional Eggplant Parmesan Dinner$18.00
Layers of breaded eggplant and our house marinara sauce topped with grande mozzarella. Served with your choice of side
- T Eggplant Rollatini Entree$18.00
Breaded eggplant stuffed with spinach ricotta topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Served with your choice of side
- T Chicken Parmesan Dinner$18.00
Parmesan infused seasoned breadcrumbs. Buttermilk marinated chicken breasts. Topped with our house marinara sauce and grande mozzarella. Served with your choice of side
- T Chicken Piccata$18.00
Pan seared chicken, artichokes, and capers braised in a lemon, butter, and white wine pan sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and creamed spinach
- T Chicken Marsala$18.00
Pan seared chicken, earthy cremini mushrooms braised in a rich marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach.
- T Chicken Scarpariello Pasta$18.00
Pan seared chicken, hot and sweet sausage, caramelized onions, green peppers, roasted Red Peppers, spicy pepperoncini peppers, cremini mushrooms, and roasted potatoes slow braised in a white wine pan reduction. Served with pasta or salad.
- T Chicken Florentine Dinner$18.00
Pan seared chicken and cremini mushrooms in a creamy white wine pan sauce. Served over a bed of spinach and with a side of pasta or salad.
- T Chicken Saltimbocca$18.00
Pan seared chicken breast layered with prosciutto di Parma and fresh mozzarella braised in a rich white wine pan sauce. Served over a bed of sautéed garlic spinach and with a side of pasta or salad.
- T Chicken Parm Vodka Sauce Dinner$18.00
Parmesan infused seasoned breadcrumbs. Buttermilk marinated chicken breasts. Topped with our house marinara sauce and grande mozzarella. Served with broccoli and a side of pasta or salad.
- Chicken Francaise$18.00
Classic… thinly sliced egg battered chicken braised in a zesty, rich.. Yet light.. Lemon, butter, and white wine sauce. Served with a choice of side.
Pastas
- Traditional Penne Alla Vodka$14.00
Rich and creamy vodka infused tomato sauce. Tossed with our blend of pecorino and Grana Padano cheese
- T Traditional Fettucine Alfredo$14.00
A classic with light cream and Parmesan cheese
- T Spaghetti & Beef Meatballs Pasta$15.00
Our famous beef meatballs braised in our marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti and tomato sauce topped with ricotta and Parmesan blend
- Traditional Baked Ziti$14.00
Creamy ricotta, tomato sauce. Topped with grande mozzarella and a Parmesan blend
- T Meat Lasagna$14.00
Our homemade lasagna features layers of slow braised beef, creamy ricotta, al dente pasta sheets, our marinara sauce, our Parmesan blend, and stretchy mozzarella
- T Shrimp with Spaghetti Pasta$18.00
Shrimp with choice of marinara sauce or garlic, lemon, and white wine sauce
- T Spinach Gnocchi Pesto Pasta$16.00
Fresh gnocchi with classic pine nut-basil pesto and sautéed spinach. Topped with our Parmesan blend
- T Spaghetti Carbonara Pasta$16.00
Pancetta in a rich egg and Parmesan blend sauce
- T Spaghetti Bolognese$15.00
Slow braised ground beef, our marinara sauce, tossed with al dente spaghetti pasta and topped with a dollop of creamy ricotta and our Parmesan blend
- T Penne Fiorentina Pasta$17.00
Pan seared chicken and spinach in a creamy pink white wine sauce tossed with mozzarella and our Parmesan blend
- T Orecchiette with Italian Sausage & Broccoli Rabe$16.00
Ibf sausage, broccoli rabe, fresh tomatoes with a garlic, white wine sauce, and parmesan blend
- T Macaroni & Cheese$14.00
Four cheese sauce topped with seasoned panko breadcrumbs
- T Ravioli Pasta$16.00
Ricotta and mozzarella, stuffed with spinach and served with creamy white wine sauce and cremini mushrooms topped with white truffle oil and Parmesan blend
Desserts
- 3 Pieces Oreo Zeppoles$3.50
Deep fried, fluffy, Oreo zeppoles coated in confectioners sugar. 3 count
- 6 Pieces Oreo Zeppoles$6.00
Deep fried, fluffy, Oreo zeppoles coated in confectioners sugar. 3 count
- Peanut Butter Mousse Bomb$8.29
Peanut Butter Mousse Bomb$8.29
Double layer chocolate cake, peanut butter mousse, encased in chocolate, peanut butter drizzle
- Caramel Apple Crumb Cheesecake$8.29
Vanilla cheesecake base, caramelized apples, and crumb topping
- Confetti Cake$8.29
Triple layer vanilla birthday style cake
- Cookies & Creme Cake$8.29
Chocolate cake with cookies and creme frosting
- Death by Chocolate$8.29
Death by Chocolate$8.29
Triple layer chocolate cake, chocolate fudge, chocolate mousse, chocolate encased
- Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$8.29
White chocolate base, raspberry preserve, and white chocolate icing
- Tiramisu$8.29
Lady fingers, espresso, and fluffy soy marscapone
- Carrot Cake$8.29
Hearty carrot cake base, soy cream cheese frosting
- Glazed Donut$3.00
- 2ct Glazed Donuts$5.00
- 12ct Glazed Donuts$24.00
Extras
- 2oz Bluberry Pom Dressing$1.50
- 2oz Blue Cheese$1.00
- 2oz Caesar Dressing$2.00
- 2oz Honey Mustard$1.50
- 2oz Italian Dressing$1.50
- 2oz Lemon Vinegrette$1.50
- 2oz Ranch Dressing$1.50
- 2oz Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- 2oz Cashew Alfredo$1.50
- 2oz Cashew Vodka Sauce$1.50
- 2oz Chipotle Aioli$1.50
- 2oz Extra Virgin OliveOil$2.00
- 2oz Garlic Aioli$1.50
- 2oz Garlic Parm Sauce$1.00
- 2oz Ketchup$0.50
- 2oz Oregano$1.00
- 2oz Pecorino Romano$2.00
- 2oz Red Chili Flakes$1.00
- 2oz Seasalt$1.00
- 2oz Vegan Parmesan$2.00
- 2oz Marinara Sauce$1.00
- 2oz Pesto Sauce$3.00
- 2oz Spicy BBQ$1.00
- 2oz Sweet BBQ Sauce$1.00
- 2oz Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- 2oz Truffle Aioli$1.50
- 2oz Vodka Sauce$1.50
- 2oz White Wine Sauce$1.50
- 2oz Black Pepper$1.00
- 2oz Garlic Powder$1.00
- 2oz Balsamic Vinegrette$1.50
Vegan
Create Your Vegan Pizza & Calzone
- Small 10" Vegan Pizza$10.00
Neapolitan small round with mooliss™ vegan cheese with basil and olive oil
- Medium 14" Vegan Pizza$15.00
Neapolitan small round with mooliss™ vegan cheese with basil and olive oil
- Vegan Pizza (Large 18")$22.00
Neapolitan small round with mooliss™ vegan cheese with basil and olive oil
- Sicilian Square Pizza$24.00
12''x18''. Neapolitan square with mooliss™ vegan cheese with basil and olive oil
- Calzone Plain V$11.00
10"
- Calzone Speciality V$13.00
10''
- Gluten Free Plain Pizza V$15.00
12'' Vegan and gluten Free
- Gluten Free Specialty Pizza V$19.00
12'' Vegan and gluten Free
Vegan Specialty Pizza (SM)
- Small 10" The Backyard BBQ Pizza (V)$13.00
Daiya mozzarella and Cheddar with red onion and buttermilk soaked BBQ seitan
- Small 10" Margherita Pizza (V)$12.00
Cashew mozzarella and cashew Parmesan with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
- Small 10" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (V)$13.00
Small 10" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (V)$13.00
Peta 2009 award winning pizza. Our famous Buffalo sauce tossed with marinated seitan pieces. Topped with Daiya mozzarella. Garnished with Buffalo and ranch drizzle.
- Small 10" The Bacon Ranch Pizza (V)$13.00
Daiya mozzarella, Cheddar, and tempeh bacon with marinated tomato and grilled seitan. Topped with ranch
- Small 10" The Crispy Cauliflower Pizza (V)$13.00
Breaded and marinated crispy cauliflower, red onions, scallions, cashew mozzarella, and Daiya Cheddar. Topped with Buffalo, BBQ, and ranch sauce
- Small 10" The Eggplant Pizza (V)$13.00
Cashew mozzarella and cashew Parmesan with breaded eggplant, herb ricotta, and tomato sauce
- Small 10" The Mac Pizza (V)$13.00
Small 10" The Mac Pizza (V)$13.00
Daiya Cheddar macaroni and tempeh bacon. Topped with Buffalo sauce or truffle aioli.
- Small 10" The Oyster Mushroom Pizza (V)$13.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and fried oyster mushroom calamari with tomato sauce, tartare sauce, and fresh basil
- Small 10" The Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza (V)$13.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and seitan sausage with broccoli rabe, marinated tomatoes, white wine sauce, and herb ricotta
- Small 10" The Spin Dip Pizza (V)$13.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew alfredo, and cashew Parmesan with caramelized onions, spinach, and artichokes
- Small 10" The Storytime Pizza (V)$13.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and seitan meatballs with tomato sauce, herb ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic and oil, and spinach
- Small 10" The Taco Pizza (V)$13.00
Soy based taco meat, housemade pico de gallo, Daiya mozzarella, and Cheddar, topped with shredded lettuce and chipotle aioli
- Small 10" The Tito's Special Pizza (V)$12.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and cashew vodka sauce topped with fresh basil
- Small 10" The Truffle Shuffle Pizza (V)$12.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan with cremini mushrooms, herb ricotta, and white truffle oil
- Small 10" The Veggie Pizza (V)$13.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms with pesto oil
- Small 10" The Works Pizza (V)$13.00
Daiya mozzarella cashew Parmesan, with meatball, pepperoni, sausage, sauteed onions, green peppers, cremini mushrooms, and tomato sauce
Vegan Specialty Pizza (MED)
- Medium 14" The Backyard BBQ Pizza (V)$20.00
Daiya mozzarella and Cheddar with red onion and buttermilk soaked BBQ seitan
- Medium 14" Margherita Pizza (V)$17.50
Cashew mozzarella and cashew Parmesan with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
- Medium 14" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (V)$20.00
Medium 14" The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (V)$20.00
Peta 2009 award winning pizza. Our famous Buffalo sauce tossed with marinated seitan pieces. Topped with Daiya mozzarella. Garnished with Buffalo and ranch drizzle.
- Medium 14" The Bacon Ranch Pizza (V)$20.00
Daiya mozzarella, Cheddar, and tempeh bacon with marinated tomato and grilled seitan. Topped with ranch
- Medium 14" The Crispy Cauliflower Pizza (V)$20.00
Breaded and marinated crispy cauliflower, red onions, scallions, cashew mozzarella, and Daiya Cheddar. Topped with Buffalo, BBQ, and ranch sauce
- Medium 14" The Eggplant Pizza (V)$20.00
Cashew mozzarella and cashew Parmesan with breaded eggplant, herb ricotta, and tomato sauce
- Medium 14" The Mac Pizza (V)$20.00
Medium 14" The Mac Pizza (V)$20.00
Daiya Cheddar macaroni and tempeh bacon. Topped with Buffalo sauce or truffle aioli.
- Medium 14" The Oyster Mushroom Pizza (V)$20.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and fried oyster mushroom calamari with tomato sauce, tartare sauce, and fresh basil
- Medium 14" The Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza (V)$20.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and seitan sausage with broccoli rabe, marinated tomatoes, white wine sauce, and herb ricotta
- Medium 14" The Spin Dip Pizza (V)$20.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew alfredo, and cashew Parmesan with caramelized onions, spinach, and artichokes
- Medium 14" The Storytime Pizza (V)$20.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and seitan meatballs with tomato sauce, herb ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic and oil, and spinach
- Medium 14" The Taco Pizza (V)$20.00
Soy based taco meat, housemade pico de gallo, Daiya mozzarella, and Cheddar, topped with shredded lettuce and chipotle aioli
- Medium 14" The Tito's Special Pizza (V)$17.50
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and cashew vodka sauce topped with fresh basil
- Medium 14" The Truffle Shuffle Pizza (V)$17.50
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan with cremini mushrooms, herb ricotta, and white truffle oil
- Medium 14" The Veggie Pizza (V)$20.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms with pesto oil
- Medium 14" The Works Pizza (V)$20.00
Daiya mozzarella cashew Parmesan, with meatball, pepperoni, sausage, sauteed onions, green peppers, cremini mushrooms, and tomato sauce
Vegan Specialty Pizza (LG)
- Large 18'' The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (V)$30.00
Large 18'' The Award Winning Buffalo Pizza (V)$30.00
Peta 2009 award winning pizza. Our famous Buffalo sauce tossed with marinated seitan pieces. Topped with Daiya mozzarella. Garnished with Buffalo and ranch drizzle.
- Large 18'' The Bacon Ranch Pizza (V)$30.00
Daiya mozzarella, Cheddar, and tempeh bacon with marinated tomato and grilled seitan. Topped with ranch
- Large 18'' The Crispy Cauliflower Pizza (V)$30.00
Breaded and marinated crispy cauliflower, red onions, scallions, cashew mozzarella, and Daiya Cheddar. Topped with Buffalo, BBQ, and ranch sauce
- Large 18'' The Eggplant Pizza (V)$30.00
Cashew mozzarella and cashew Parmesan with breaded eggplant, herb ricotta, and tomato sauce
- Large 18'' The Mac Pizza (V)$30.00
Large 18'' The Mac Pizza (V)$30.00
Daiya Cheddar macaroni and tempeh bacon. Topped with Buffalo sauce or truffle aioli.
- Large 18'' The Oyster Mushroom Pizza (V)$30.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and fried oyster mushroom calamari with tomato sauce, tartare sauce, and fresh basil
- Large 18'' The Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza (V)$30.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and seitan sausage with broccoli rabe, marinated tomatoes, white wine sauce, and herb ricotta
- Large 18'' The Spin Dip Pizza (V)$30.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew alfredo, and cashew Parmesan with caramelized onions, spinach, and artichokes
- Large 18'' The Storytime Pizza (V)$30.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and seitan meatballs with tomato sauce, herb ricotta, caramelized onions, garlic and oil, and spinach
- Large 18'' The Taco Pizza (V)$30.00
Soy based taco meat, housemade pico de gallo, Daiya mozzarella, and Cheddar, topped with shredded lettuce and chipotle aioli
- Large 18'' The Tito's Special Pizza (V)$27.60
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, and cashew vodka sauce topped with fresh basil
- Large 18'' The Truffle Shuffle Pizza (V)$27.60
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan with cremini mushrooms, herb ricotta, and white truffle oil
- Large 18'' The Veggie Pizza (V)$30.00
Cashew mozzarella, cashew Parmesan, spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, and mushrooms with pesto oil
- Large 18'' The Works Pizza (V)$30.00
Daiya mozzarella cashew Parmesan, with meatball, pepperoni, sausage, sauteed onions, green peppers, cremini mushrooms, and tomato sauce
- Large 18'' The Backyard BBQ Pizza (V)$30.00
Daiya mozzarella and Cheddar with red onion and buttermilk soaked BBQ seitan
- Large 18" Margherita Pizza Large 18" (V)$27.60
Cashew mozzarella and cashew Parmesan with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
- Grandma Pizza (V)$24.00
Cashew mozzarella and cashew Parmesan with chunky san marzano tomato sauce, extra virgin olive oil, and fresh basil
Vegan Pizza Slice
- V Plain Pizza Slice$4.25
- V Grandma Slice$4.25
Crispy square slice with cashew mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, and soy Parmesan topped with extra virgin olive oil and basil
- V Sicilian Slice$4.25
Crispy, fluffy, and thick square crust. Two sauces, three cheeses
- V Baked Ziti Pizza Slice$5.52
- V Tofu Stir Fry Pizza Slice$5.52
- V Taco Pizza Slice$5.52
- V Crispy Cauliflower Slice$5.52
- V Award Wining Buffalo Slice$5.52
- V Backyard BBQ Slice$5.52
- V Bacon Ranch Slice$5.52
- V Eggplant Slice$5.52
- V The Mac Slice$5.52
- V Margherita Slice$5.52
- V Oyster Mushroom Slice$5.52
- V Sausage Brov Rabe Slice$5.52
- V Spin Dip Slice$5.52
- V Storytime Slice$5.52
- V The Works Slice$5.52
- V Titos Special Slice$5.06
- V Truffle Shuffle Slice$5.06
- V Veggie Slice$5.52
Vegan Appetizers
- Oyster Mushroom Calamari$12.00
Crispy fried oyster mushrooms. Served with our marinara sauce and tartar sauce
- Fried Cauliflower Bites$11.00
Crispy fried, marinated cauliflower with a choice of Buffalo or Elaine's spicy BBQ. Served with a side of ranch
- Macaroni and Cheese Balls (V)$12.00
Mooliss™ Cheddar macaroni and cheese bites. Served with truffle aioli or tempeh bacon
- Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer (V)$11.00
Breaded eggplant stuffed with cashew tofu ricotta. Topped with tomato sauce and cashew mozzarella
- Meatballs (V)$11.00
Braised in a tomato sauce or classic seitan meatballs. Topped with tomato sauce and ricotta
- 4 Vegan Drumsticks$13.00
4 classic drumsticks served with vegan ranch and choice of Buffalo or spicy BBQ
- Tofu Crab Cakes$11.00
Classic seaweed laced tofu crab cakes. Served with tartare sauce
- Side of Sausage & Peppers (V)$11.00
Seitan sausage with sauteed peppers and onions in a bold wine tomato sauce
- Chicken Fingers & French Fries (V)$12.00
Buttermilk battered soy protein. Served with choice of plain, seasoned, or truffle fries
- Mozzarella Sticks (V)$11.97
- Fish and Chips (V)$12.97
Vegan Salads
- Small Vegan Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, choice of cashew Parmesan and croutons with Caesar dressing
- Large Vegan Caesar Salad$11.65
Romaine lettuce, choice of cashew Parmesan and croutons with Caesar dressing
- Small Vegan Italian Salad$9.85
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrot, olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, balsamic glazed portabello mushrooms, and choice of cashew Parmesan with Italian dressing
- Large Vegan Italian Salad$12.55
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, shredded carrot, olives, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, balsamic glazed portabello mushrooms, and choice of cashew Parmesan with Italian dressing
- Small Vegan Arugula & Pomegranate Poached Pear Salad$9.85
Arugula, fresh pomegranate poached pears, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, cranberries, and choice of cashew mozzarella with blueberry pomegranate dressing
- Large Vegan Arugula & Pomegranate Poached Pear Salad$12.55
Arugula, fresh pomegranate poached pears, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts, cranberries, and choice of cashew mozzarella with blueberry pomegranate dressing
- Small Vegan Baby Spinach Salad (V)$9.85
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, balsamic glazed portabello mushrooms, and choice of cashew mozzarella with honey mustard dressing
- Large Vegan Baby Spinach Salad (V)$12.55
Baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, balsamic glazed portabello mushrooms, and choice of cashew mozzarella with honey mustard dressing
- Small Vegan Greek Salad$9.85
Mixed greens, choice of cashew mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, stuffed grape leaves, shredded carrots, olives, green peppers, and with lemon vinaigrette
- Large Vegan Greek Salad$12.55
Mixed greens, choice of cashew mozzarella, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, stuffed grape leaves, shredded carrots, olives, green peppers, and with lemon vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$10.75
Cashew mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted peppers, balsamic glazed portabellos fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze
Vegan Sides
- Creamed Spinach$9.00
- Marinated Grilled Seitan$9.00
- Pasta with Tomato Sauce$8.00
Choice of penne, spaghetti, fettucine, or macaroni
- Small French Fries$4.00
Plain, cajun seasoned, or truffle Parmesan
- Large French Fries$6.00
Plain, cajun seasoned, or truffle Parmesan
- Sauteed Broccoli Rabe$9.00
Fresh broccoli rabe sautéed with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil
- Sauteed Broccoli$8.00
Fresh broccoli sautéed with fresh garlic and extra virgin olive oil
- Sauteed Spinach$8.00
Vegan Sandwiches, Heroes, & Rolls
- Eggplant Parm Hero (V)$12.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce, and cashew mozzarella
- Buttermilk Battered Chicken Sandwich (V)$15.00
Seitan, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayonnaise. Served with fries
- Alban’s Impossible Burger$15.00
Foods patty, Daiya Cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayonnaise. Served with fries
- Mary’s Impossible Burger$15.00
Foods patty, Daiya cheddar, caramelized onion, mushrooms, and spicy BBQ. Served with fries
- Meatball Parm Hero (V)$12.00
Seitan meatballs, tomato sauce, and cashew mozzarella
- Seitan Parm Hero$12.00
Breaded seitan, tomato sauce, or cashew mozzarella
- Sausage & Pepper Hero (V)$12.00
Seitan sausage, peppers, onions, tomato sauce, and cashew mozzarella
- Seitan Roll$12.00
Daiya and cashew mozzarella with buttermilk soaked crispy seitan. Served with side of our tomato sauce
Vegan Entrees
- Seitan Marsala$20.00
Pan seared seitan, earthy cremini mushrooms braised in a rich marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach
- Seitan Scarpariello$20.00
Pan seared seitan, homemade seitan sausage, caramelized onions, green peppers, roasted Red Peppers, spicy pepperoncini peppers, cremini mushrooms, and roasted potatoes slow braised in a white wine pan reduction. Served with pasta or salad
- Vegan Eggplant Rollatini Entree$20.00
Breaded eggplant stuffed with cashew tofu ricotta. Topped with marinara sauce and cashew mozzarella. Served with your choice of side
- Vegan Eggplant Parmesan Dinner$20.00
Breaded eggplant layered with marinara sauce topped with cashew mozzarella. Served with your choice of side
- Vegan Seitan Parmesan Dinner$20.00
Breaded and marinated seitan cutlet. Topped with our house marinara sauce and cashew mozzarella. Served with your choice of side
- Seitan Piccata$20.00
Pan seared seitan, artichokes and capers braised in a lemon, butter, and white wine pan sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and creamed spinach
- Seitan Florentine$20.00
Pan seared seitan and cremini mushrooms in a creamy white wine pan sauce. Served over a bed of spinach and with a side of pasta or salad
- Seitan Saltimbocca$20.00
Pan seared seitan, tempeh bacon, cashew mozzarella braised in a white wine pan sauce. Served on a bed of spinach with a side of pasta or salad
- Roasted Cauliflower Steak$20.00
Salsa Verde marinated cauliflower, sauteed spinach, and mashed potatoes
Vegan Pasta
- Vegan Penne Alla Vodka$16.00
Shallots, prosciutto, and vodka infused traditional cashew cream sauce
- Vegan Spaghetti & Meatballs Pasta$17.00
Classic seitan meatballs. Served with spaghetti and tomato sauce. Topped with ricotta and cashew Parmesan
- Vegan Fettucine Alfredo Pasta$16.00
A rich vegan Parmesan infused cashew cream sauce. Always prepared to perfection. Share it with friends or have it all to yourself—you’ll enjoy it till the very last bite.(limited time offer)
- Vegan Baked Ziti$16.00
Housemade cashew ricotta, tomato sauce, cashew Parmesan. Topped with cashew mozzarella
- Vegan Macaroni & Cheese$16.00
Four cheese and cheese sauce topped with seasoned panko breadcrumbs
- Pesto Pasta$18.95
Classic pine nut-basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, and choice of pasta served with cashew Parmesan
- Penne Fiorentina Pasta$19.00
Pan seared seitan and spinach in a creamy pink wine sauce. Tossed with cashew mozzarella and Parmesan
- V Orecchiette with Italian Sausage & Broccoli Rabe$18.00
Seitan sausage, broccoli rabe, fresh tomatoes with a garlic, white wine sauce, and cashew Parmesan
- Seitan Spinach & Artichoke Fettucine Pasta$19.00
Pan seared seitan, spinach, and artichokes in a creamy wine sauce
- V Spinach Gnocchi Pesto Pasta$18.00
Fresh gnocchi with classic pine nut-basil pesto and sautéed spinach. Topped with cashew Parmesan. Vegan and gluten Free
- V Spaghetti Carbonara Pasta$18.00
Tempeh bacon in a cashew Parmesan and egg cream sauce. Vegan and gluten Free
- V Lasagna Pasta$16.00
Spinach, broccoli, roasted peppers, cashew mozzarella, and ricotta with tomato sauce
- V Spaghetti Bolognese$17.00
Ground soy beef with a cashew tomato cream sauce. Vegan and gluten Free
- Italian Japanese Stir-fry Fusion Pasta$19.00
Crispy soy protein, broccoli, and mushrooms in a garlic and olive oil, spicy teriyaki sauce. Served with spaghetti. Vegan and gluten Free
- Oyster Mushroom Scampi w/ Spaghetti (V)$18.00
Beverages
- Calypso$3.00
- Calypso Coral Blast Lemonade$3.00
- Calypso Island Wave Lemonade$3.00
- Caylpso Triple Melon Lemonade$3.00
- Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade$3.00
- Calypso Strawberry Lemonade$3.00
- Can Soda$1.84
Can 12 oz
- Water$1.84
16 oz bottled
- Snapple Iced Tea$2.53
20 oz
- Gatorade$2.53
20 oz
- Hal's New York Seltzer$2.30
Variety of flavored, 0 calorie, and sparkling water. Beverage
- MABI Artisanal Iced Tea$4.00
- Boylan's Cane Soda$3.00