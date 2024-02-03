3 Eyed Fish Kitchen + Bar 1970 Keene Rd
Starters
- Charcuterie Board$25.90
italian salami, prosciutto, parmesan crisp, rotating cheese, candied pecans, apples, seasonal fruit, crostini
- Crusty Bread$7.90
- Epic Pretzel & Cheese$16.90
butter, salt, queso blanco
- Fried Pickles$10.90
pickle slices, beer batter, ranch
- House Tots$10.90
handmade tots served with our signature love sauce & tartar
- Kung Pao Lettuce Wraps$16.90
chicken, water chestnuts, celery, green onion, chili flakes, peanut sauce, iceberg lettuce
- Pig Candy$10.90
bacon, brown sugar, cayenne
- Queso Blanco + Chips$9.90
housemade queso blanco, pico de gallo, tortilla chips
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$16.90
spinach & artichoke dip, house pickled, jalapeño, mozzarella, crostini
Soup & Salad
- Caesar Salad$12.90
heart of romaine, parmesan, croutons, parmesan crisp, caesar dressing
- Chop Chop$17.90
heart of romaine, italian salami, chicken breast, basil, provolone, parmesan, tomato, chickpeas, balsamic vinaigrette, crostini
- Gingham Salad$17.90
arcadian mix, candied pecans, seasonal fruit, orange segments, red onion, bleu cheese, chicken breast, mango honey mustard, crostini
- Cup of French Onion$7.90
caramelized onions, dry vermouth, brandy, beef stock, thyme, crostini, melted provolone
- Bowl of French Onion$9.90
caramelized onions, dry vermouth, brandy, beef stock, thyme, crostini, melted provolone
- Cup of Tomato Basil$7.90
diced tomatoes, butter, onion, basil, cream, parmesan crisp
- Bowl of Tomato Basil$9.90
diced tomatoes, butter, onion, basil, cream, parmesan crisp
Burgers & Sandwiches
- The Cure$19.90
fresh ground beef, fried egg, candied bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, love sauce, brioche bun, crinkle cut fries
- CBC$16.90
grilled chicken breast, candied bacon, roasted tomato, provolone cheese, mango honey mustard, brioche bun, crinkle-cut fries
- Cheeseburger$15.90
fresh ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, love sauce, brioche bun, crinkle-cut fries
- Fried Pickle Burger$18.90
fresh ground beef, 2 fried pickle slices, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, love sauce, brioche bun, crinkle-cut fries
- Hoosier Pork$18.90
panko crusted center cut pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, love sauce, brioche bun, crinkle-cut fries
- 3EF Signature Tacos$16.90
three corn tortillas, slaw, cilantro mango vinaigrette, pickled red, onion, lime crema, jalapeño, lime
- Turn Up The Heat Tacos$16.90
three corn tortillas, slaw, cilantro mango vinaigrette, pickled red onion, lime crema, jalapeño, lime
Entrees
- 3 pc. Fish & Chips$20.90
hand cut, beer-battered cod, crinkle cut fries, tartar
- Lemon Cod$26.90
parmesan-crusted cod, lemon burre blanc, capers, artichoke hearts, seasonal vegetables, angel hair pasta
- 6 oz. Top Sirloin & Frites$27.90
21 day aged, hand cut sirloin, prepared with our special seasoning, steak house butter, crinkle cut fries, seasonal vegetable
- 12 oz. Top Sirloin & Frites$31.90
21 day aged, hand cut sirloin, prepared with our special seasoning, steak house butter, crinkle cut fries, seasonal vegetable
- Fried Rice Bowl$16.90
our signature bowl with fried rice, seasonal vegetables, fried egg, salad
- Chicken Piccata$26.90
parmesan-crusted chicken breast, lemon beurre blanc, capers, seasonal vegetables, angel hair pasta
- Cozy Pot Pie$22.90
savory blend of chicken, potatoes, carrots, peas, celery, onion, puff pastry, house salad
- Tortellini Florentyna$21.90
tri-colored cheese tortellini, prosciutto, artichoke hearts, peas, red onion, garlic, alfredo, parmesan, crostini