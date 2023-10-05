3 Pal's Pizza 206 East Hwy 31
Food
Build Your Own
Pal's Specialties
Sandwiches and Wraps
Nettie's Homemade Chicken Salad
$9.99
Chicken, Grapes, Pecans, and Creamy Dressing. Served on Texas Toast with Lettuce and Tomato.
Old Fashion BLT
$9.99
Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Classic Club
$9.99
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, and American Cheese. Served on sliced Texas Toast with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo
Chicken Bacon Wrap
$9.99
Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, and Ranch
Yardbird Wrap
$9.99
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Mayo
Chicken Porch Wrap
$9.99
Chicken, Red Onions, Grated Cheese, Jalapenos, Ranch, and BBQ Sauce
Wings
6-Piece Boneless Wings
$8.49
Oven baked and your choice of sauce
12-Piece Boneless Wings
$11.49
Oven baked and your choice of sauce
20-Piece Boneless Wings
$18.49
Oven baked and your choice of sauce
6-Piece Bone-in Wings
$9.49
Oven baked and your choice of sauce
12-Piece Bone-in Wings
$15.49
Oven baked and your choice of sauce
20-Piece Bone-in Wings
$22.49
Oven baked and your choice of sauce
Starters
Desserts
Dipping Sauces
3 Pal's Pizza 206 East Hwy 31 Location and Ordering Hours
(903) 515-2211
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM