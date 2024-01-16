3 Scoops Ice Cream Parlor & Deli LLC 158 E. Broad St.
Deli Menu
deli sandwiches
- The Italian$9.95
Authentic Italian Hoagie
- The Turkey$7.95
turkey hoagie
- classic reuben$7.95
classic corned beef reuben
- turkey reuben$7.95
smoked turkey reuben
- ham & cheese sandwich$7.95
- turkey & cheese sandwich$7.95
- chicken salad sandwich$7.95
- corn beef sandwich$6.95
- grilled cheese sandwich$4.95
- cheesy grilled cheese$6.95
4 types of cheese
- piemento cheese sandwich$5.95
- "build your own" sandwich$2.95
anything goes
- basic hot dog$2.95
mustard, ketchup, onions, relish
- cheese dog$3.50
mustard, ketchup, onions, american cheese
- chili cheese dog$3.95
mustard, ketchup, onions, american cheese, chili
- kraut dog$3.50
mustard, ketchup, onions. saurkraut
- reuben dog$4.95
swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut
savory treats
3 Scoops Ice Cream Parlor & Deli Location and Ordering Hours
(334) 443-1134
Closed • Opens Monday at 10AM