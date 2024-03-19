Sebastians 3330 - 300 Granite
Specials
- Deli Special$6.95
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Panini Special$6.95
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Salad Special$7.95
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Soup - Cup$3.45
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Soup - Bowl$4.25
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- New England Clam Chowder - Cup$4.25
Available on Fridays
- New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$5.25
Available on Fridays
N.Y. Deli
- Create Your Sandwich$6.25
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
- Reuben$6.95
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island
- Rachel$6.95
Roasted turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, thousand island
- B.L.T.T.G.$6.95
Bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli
- Devonshire$6.95
Roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream
- Boston Italian$6.95
Mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, olive oil, red peppers
- Spinach Caprese$6.95
Spinach, tomato, mozzarella, avocado, pesto
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.95
Grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, spicy buffalo, blue cheese crumbles, choice of wrap
Noshes
- Coleslaw$2.95+
Shredded cabbage, carrots tossed in a creamy dressing
- Chicken Salad$2.95+
Seasoned tender chicken tossed in a creamy mayo, celery, salt, pepper
- Tuna Salad$2.95+
White tuna tossed in a creamy mayo, salt, pepper
- Egg Salad$2.95+
Tender chopped poached eggs, creamy mayo, house chopped pickle, salt, pepper
- Whole Sour Dill Pickle$2.95
Whole sour dill pickle
- Whole Spicy Dill Pickle$2.95
Whole spicy dill pickle
Salads
- Caesar Salad$5.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
- Chopped Salad$5.95
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
- Chef Salad$7.95
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
- Cobb Salad$7.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
- Side Chopped Salad$3.50
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
- Side Caesar Salad$3.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Drinks
- Chips - Sea Salt$1.95
- Chips - BBQ$1.95
- Chips - Salt and Vinegar$1.95
- N.Y. Cheesecake$3.50
Classic N.Y. style cheesecake
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.25
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$2.25
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$2.25
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Double Chocolate Cookies$2.25
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Brownie$2.50
Great ending with any lunch!
- Apple$1.25
- Orange$1.25