Epicurean Feast 3400 - Raymond
Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM
- Create Your Own Omelet$4.00
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Breakfast Sandwich$3.00
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Bagel Sandwich$4.00
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Breakfast Wrap$4.25
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Egg$1.20
Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order
- Bacon Slice$0.75
Hickory smoked bacon slice
- Sausage Link$1.00Out of stock
Griddled sausage link
- Sausage Patty$1.50
Griddled sausage patty
- Home Fries$2.95
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
- Bagel$1.55
Choice of bagel
Deli
Grill
- Classic Beef Burger$6.00
Fresh beef burger, with your favorite toppings
- Herbed Turkey Burger$6.00
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.50
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
- Veggie Burger$6.00
Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings
- Grilled Chicken Breast$5.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
- Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
- Tuna Melt$6.25
Lightly toasted, choice of bread and cheese
- Classic Grilled Cheese$4.50
Choice of three cheeses and bread, lightly grilled
- Grilled Veggie Quesadilla$5.75
Fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, and choice of tortilla
- Chicken Quesadilla$7.75
Choice of marinated or crispy chicken, fresh tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, choice of tortilla
- Chicken Tenders$6.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$8.00
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
- Grill Special$8.95
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- French Fries$2.50
Great addition to any sandwich!
- Onion Rings$2.95
Great addition to any sandwich!
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
Great addition to any sandwich!
Salads
- Caesar Salad$5.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
- Chicken Caesar$8.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
- Garden Salad$5.00
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
- Chef Salad$8.95
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
- Cobb Salad$9.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
- Side Garden Salad$4.00
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Drinks
Snacks
- Chips - Sea Salt$1.62
- Chips - BBQ$1.62
- Chips - Salt and Vinegar$1.62
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.62
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.62
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.62
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Double Chocolate Cookies$1.62
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Brownie$1.62
Great ending with any lunch!
- Banana$1.25
- Apple$1.25
- Orange$1.25Out of stock
Specials
- Soup - Cup$2.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Soup - Bowl$3.50
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- New England Clam Chowder - Cup$3.50
Available on Fridays
- New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$4.50
Available on Fridays
- Premium Entrée Special$9.95Out of stock
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Standard Entrée Special$8.95
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!