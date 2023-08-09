Sebastians 3410 - 475 Kilvert
Specials
Deli Special
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Panini Special
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Salad Special
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Soup - Cup
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Soup - Bowl
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
New England Clam Chowder - Cup
Available on Fridays
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl
Available on Fridays
N.Y. Deli
Create Your Sandwich
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
Deli Special
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Panini Special
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island
Rachel
Roasted turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, thousand island
B.L.T.T.G.
Bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli
Devonshire
Roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream
Boston Italian
Mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, olive oil, red peppers
Spinach Caprese
Spinach, tomato, mozzarella, avocado, pesto
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, spicy buffalo, blue cheese crumbles, choice of wrap
Noshes
Coleslaw
Shredded cabbage, carrots tossed in a creamy dressing
Chicken Salad
Seasoned tender chicken tossed in a creamy mayo, celery, salt, pepper
Tuna Salad
White tuna tossed in a creamy mayo, salt, pepper
Egg Salad
Tender chopped poached eggs, creamy mayo, house chopped pickle, salt, pepper
Whole Sour Dill Pickle
Whole sour dill pickle
Whole Spicy Dill Pickle
Whole spicy dill pickle
Salads
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Chopped Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Chef Salad
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
Side Chopped Salad
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Drinks
Snacks
Chips - Sea Salt
Chips - BBQ
Chips - Salt and Vinegar
N.Y. Cheesecake
Classic N.Y. style cheesecake
Chocolate Chip Cookies
2 Freshly baked cookies
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
2 Freshly baked cookies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
2 Freshly baked cookies
Double Chocolate Cookies
2 Freshly baked cookies
Brownie
Great ending with any lunch!