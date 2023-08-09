Specials

Deli Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Panini Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Salad Special

$7.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Cup

$3.45

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Soup - Bowl

$4.25

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

New England Clam Chowder - Cup

$4.25

Available on Fridays

New England Clam Chowder - Bowl

$5.25

Available on Fridays

N.Y. Deli

Create Your Sandwich

$6.25

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

Deli Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Panini Special

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

Reuben

$6.95

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island

Rachel

$6.95

Roasted turkey, coleslaw, swiss cheese, thousand island

B.L.T.T.G.

$6.95

Bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli

Devonshire

$6.95

Roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream

Boston Italian

$6.95

Mortadella, capicola, salami, provolone, olive oil, red peppers

Spinach Caprese

$6.95

Spinach, tomato, mozzarella, avocado, pesto

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, spicy buffalo, blue cheese crumbles, choice of wrap

Noshes

Coleslaw

$2.95+

Shredded cabbage, carrots tossed in a creamy dressing

Chicken Salad

$2.95+

Seasoned tender chicken tossed in a creamy mayo, celery, salt, pepper

Tuna Salad

$2.95+

White tuna tossed in a creamy mayo, salt, pepper

Egg Salad

$2.95+

Tender chopped poached eggs, creamy mayo, house chopped pickle, salt, pepper

Whole Sour Dill Pickle

$2.95

Whole sour dill pickle

Whole Spicy Dill Pickle

$2.95

Whole spicy dill pickle

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Chopped Salad

$5.95

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Chef Salad

$7.95

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

Cobb Salad

$7.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

Side Chopped Salad

$3.50

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

Side Caesar Salad

$3.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

Classic Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

$2.25
Ginger Ale

$2.25
Spring Water

$1.95
Sparkling Water

$1.95
Orange Juice

$2.95
Iced Tea- Lemon

$2.50
Iced Tea- Unsweetened

$2.50

Snacks

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.95
Chips - BBQ

$1.95
Chips - Salt and Vinegar

$1.95
N.Y. Cheesecake

$3.50

Classic N.Y. style cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

$2.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$2.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Double Chocolate Cookies

$2.25

2 Freshly baked cookies

Brownie

$2.50

Great ending with any lunch!

Apple

$1.25
Orange

$1.25