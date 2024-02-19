Sebastians 3440 - 200 Nickerson Road
Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM
- Create Your Own Omelet$4.25
Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Breakfast Sandwich$3.25
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Bagel Sandwich$3.95
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Breakfast Wrap$4.75
Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)
- Egg$0.95
Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order
- Bacon Slice$1.25
Hickory smoked bacon slice
- Sausage Link$1.00
Griddled sausage link
- Sausage Patty$1.00
Griddled sausage patty
- Home Fries$2.25
Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes
- Bagel$1.00
Choice of bagel
Deli
- Create Your Sandwich$6.95
Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!
- Deli Special$8.25
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- B.L.T.T.G$8.50
bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette
- Devonshire$8.50
roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream - on sourdough
- Roaster$8.50
roasted turkey breast, roasted peppers, caramelized onions & herb cheese spread - on french roll
Grill
- Classic Beef Burger$5.95
Fresh beef burger, with your favorite toppings
- Herbed Turkey Burger$5.95
Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
- Southwestern Chicken$6.95
choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette
- Veggie Burger$5.95
Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings
- Grilled Chicken Breast$6.95
Freshly prepared chicken breast
- Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
- Chicken Tenders$5.25
Golden crispy chicken tenders
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.25
Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries
- Grill Special$6.95
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- French Fries$2.50
Great addition to any sandwich!
- Onion Rings$2.60
Great addition to any sandwich!
- Sweet Potato Fries$2.50
Great addition to any sandwich!
Salads
- Caesar Salad$5.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
- Chicken Caesar$7.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
- Garden Salad$5.95
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
- Chef Salad$7.95
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
- Cobb Salad$7.95
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
- Side Garden Salad$5.50
Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots
- Side Caesar Salad$6.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons
Drinks
Snacks
- Chips - Sea Salt$1.75
- Chips - BBQ$1.75
- Chips - Salt and Vinegar$1.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.75
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.75Out of stock
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.75
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Double Chocolate Cookies$1.50
2 Freshly baked cookies
- Brownie$1.95
Great ending with any lunch!
- Banana$1.50Out of stock
- Apple$1.50Out of stock
- Orange$1.50Out of stock
Specials
- Soup - Cup$2.75
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Soup - Bowl$3.45
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- New England Clam Chowder - Cup$3.60
Available on Fridays
- New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$4.60
Available on Fridays
- Premium Entrée Special$8.25
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
- Standard Entrée Special$7.25
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!