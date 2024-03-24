Mee Dee Thai Kitchen Los Angeles
Food
Starters
- Crying Tiger$22.95
Grilled Steak serves with Jeaw sauce.
- Crispy Pork$24.95
Crispy pork, comes with dipping sauce.
- Curry Puff$5.75
Chicken, caramelized onions and potatoes, hand-wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. 1 piece.
- Crab Rangoons (4pcs)$9.95
Deep fried wonton skin, cream cheese, imitation crab. Comes with made in house, cranberries and habanero sauce. (4Pcs)
- Tom Yum Fries$7.95
Crispy fries tossed in a spicy and sour tom yum seasoning.
- Hat Yai Chicken Wings (4pcs)$12.95
Hat-Yai-style fried chicken wings tossed in habanero-cranberry sauce. Topped with crispy fried and cilantro. 4 pieces.
- Orange Chicken Wings (4pcs)$12.95
Lightly-battered fried chicken wings tossed in a house-made tangy and sweet orange sauce. 4 pieces.
- Tom Yum Chicken Wings (4pcs)$12.95
Lightly-battered fried chicken wings tossed in dry Tom Yum seasoning, this chicken is spicy, sour, and addictive. 4 Pieces.
- Thai-Style Shumai (4pcs)$9.95
Ground chicken, shrimp and water chestnuts. Topped with fried garlic. Served with spicy dumpling sauce.
- BBQ Pork Skewer (4pcs)$14.95
Marinated pork – skewered and grilled. Served with jaow sauce, a spicy chili dipping sauce. 4 pieces.
- Chicken Satay (4pcs)$14.95
Marinated chicken breast – skewered and grilled. Served with peanut sauce and sweet pickles. 4 pieces.
- Green Curry Hot Chicken Slider$6.95
Fried chicken breast, fresh greens, green curry Aoili. Served in a toasted brioche bun.
- Veg Rolls (4 Pcs) (GF, V)$8.95
Deep fried marinated vegetables, Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Soup and Salad
- Tom Yum Gai$9.95
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, makrut lime leaves and galagal. Served with chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions.
- Tom Yum Goong (GF)$11.95
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, makrut lime leaves and galagal. Served with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions.
- Tom Kha Gai$10.95
Hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, makrut lime leaves and galagal. Served with chicken, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions.
- Tom Kha Goong (GF)$12.95
Hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, makrut lime leaves and galagal. Served with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes and red onions.
- Papaya Salad (GF)$14.95
Shredded green papaya, long beans, peanuts, tomatoes
- Grilled Steak Salad (GF)$24.95
Grilled Steak, basil, cilantro, green onions, red onions, tomatoes, chili-jam lime dressing.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad (GF)$22.95
Grilled shrimp, basil, cilantro, green onions, red onions, tomatoes, chili-jam lime dressing.
- Larb (GF)$16.95
Ground chicken, toasted rice powder, shallots, scallions, cilantro, mint, Northern Thai spice blend.
- Tom Yum Seafood$14.95
Curry
- Hung Lay Curry$18.95
(Thai: แกงฮังเล, pronounced [kɛ̄ːŋ hāŋ lēː]) is a rich Northern Thai pork curry. Kaeng hang le is very popular in Northern Thailand, well-known as a specialty of the region. Braised Pork, Cashew nuts, Ginger.
- Lamp Shank Mussaman Curry$26.95
- Yellow Curry (GF)$17.95
Potatoes, onions, carrots, Your choice of proteins. Comes with blue rice.
- Green Curry (GF)$17.95
Bamboo shoots, bell pepper, basil and your choice of proteins. Comes with blue rice.
- Panang Curry (GF)$18.95
Bell peppers, Makrut lime leaves and your choice of proteins in spicy red curry sauce. Comes with blue rice.
Noodles and Rice
- Cry Baby Noodles$18.95
Our own version of famous noodles from the Hunger movie. Flat rice noodles, XO sauce, beancurd sauce, Chinese sausage, chicken, shrimps, and topped with green onion.
- Khao Soi Chicken$18.95
Thai style curry ramen. Curry egg noodle soup, whole braised chicken , onion, green mustard, cilantro, lime.
- Orange Chicken$15.95
Lightly-battered fried chicken tossed in a house-made tangy and sweet orange sauce. Served with rice.
- Krapow Moo Krob with Fried Egg$20.95
Crispy pork, onion, bell pepper and long beans, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Served with rice and a crispy fried egg.
- Krapow Chicken with Fried Egg$17.95
Ground chicken, onion, bell pepper and long beans, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Served with rice and a crispy fried egg.
- Krapow Beef with Fried Egg$18.95
Ground beef, onion, bell pepper and long beans, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Served with rice and a crispy fried egg.
- Crab Fried Rice$24.95
Crab meat, egg, garlic, green onions
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$17.95
Egg, tomato, red onion, cilantro, green onion, tom yum seasoning and your choice of proteins.
- Fried Rice$15.95
Egg, onion, garlic, tomato, green onion and your choice of proteins.
- Drunken Noodles$15.95
Flat wide rice noodles, bell peppers, basil, garlic, Thai chili and your choice of proteins.
- Pad See Ew$15.95
Flat wide rice noodles, Chinese broccoli, egg and your choice of proteins.
- Pad Thai (GF)$15.95
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, chives, peanuts and your choice of proteins.