$6.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

$3.60

Available on Fridays


Breakfast - Open Until 10:00 AM

$4.25

Three cage free eggs, and choice of fillings (Only available during breakfast hours)

$3.25

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese, choice of bread (Only available during breakfast hours)

$3.95

Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)

$4.75

Cage free scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of wrap (Only available during breakfast hours)

$0.95

Freshly cracked cage free egg, cooked to order

$1.25

Hickory smoked bacon slice

$1.00

Griddled sausage link

$1.00

Griddled sausage patty

$2.25

Lightly seasoned breakfast potatoes

$1.00

Choice of bagel

Deli

$6.95

Build your own sandwich, with all of your favorite toppings!

$8.25

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

$8.50

bacon, lettuce, roasted turkey breast, vine-ripened tomatoes, avocado spread, red onions & roasted garlic sun-dried tomato aioli on french baguette

$8.50

roast beef, vermont cheddar cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, spinach, balsamic onions & horseradish cream - on sourdough

$8.50

roasted turkey breast, roasted peppers, caramelized onions & herb cheese spread - on french roll

Grill

$5.95

Fresh angus burger, with your favorite toppings

$5.95

Herbed turkey burger, with your favorite toppings

$6.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap

$6.95

choice of grilled or crispy chicken, chipotle aioli, choice of cheese, crisp lettuce & tomato on a baguette

$5.95

Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings

$6.95

Freshly prepared chicken breast

$6.95

Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings

$5.25

Golden crispy chicken tenders

$7.25

Golden crispy chicken tenders, with a side of fries

$6.95

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

$2.50

Great addition to any sandwich!

$2.60

Great addition to any sandwich!

$2.50

Great addition to any sandwich!

Salads

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

$7.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

$5.95

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

$7.95

Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots

$7.95

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs

$5.50

Freshly prepared greens , tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, carrots

$6.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons

Drinks

$2.25
$2.25
$2.25
$2.25
$1.40
$1.30
$2.30
$2.25
$2.25

Snacks

$1.75
$1.75
$1.75
$1.75

2 Freshly baked cookies

$1.75

2 Freshly baked cookies

$1.75

2 Freshly baked cookies

$1.50

2 Freshly baked cookies

$1.95

Great ending with any lunch!

$1.50
$1.50
$1.50

Specials

$2.75

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

$3.45

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

$3.60

Available on Fridays

$4.60

Available on Fridays

$8.25

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!

$7.25

Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!