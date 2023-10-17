35 North
Food
Appetizers
35 Nachos
$8.00
Burrata Bruschetta
$11.00
Burrata Cheese With Tomato, Cilantro, And Red Onion. Balsamic Drizzle. Served W/ Crostinis
Chicken Tenders
$8.00+
Chicken Wings
$9.00+
Fried Deviled Eggs
$9.00
W/ Pickle Relish, Jalapeno, Cayenne, And Candied Bacon
Fried Mushrooms
$10.00
Hot Honey Cheese Bites
$9.00
Hummus Trio
$10.00
Smashed Brussels
$10.00
Burgers
Flatbreads
Handhelds
Mains
Sides
Drink
*N/A Beverages
Beer
Bottle Ace Pear Cider
Out of stock
Bottle Ayinger Dunkel
Out of stock
Bottle Bud Light
$4.25
Bottle Budweiser
$4.25
Bottle Corona
$4.50
Bottle Duck Rabbit Milk Stout
Out of stock
Bottle High Noon
Out of stock
Bottle King Fisher
Out of stock
Bottle Linderman's Framboise
Out of stock
Bottle Mich Ultra
$4.25
Bottle Miller High Life
$4.25
Bottle PBR
$4.50Out of stock
Bottle Rodenbach Grand Cru
Bottle Stiegl Radler
Bottle Taj Mahal
Bottle White Claw
$5.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Creature Comforts Tropicalia IPA
$6.00Out of stock
Guinness
$5.50
Gypsy Circus Jack Tails Pumpkin Cider
$5.50
Gypsy Circus Vaudevillain
$5.50
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
$5.50
Mich Ultra
$3.50
Miller Lite
$3.50
Modelo
$5.00
Schulz Brau Munich Helles
$5.50
Sweetwater Blue
$5.50
Sweetwater Orange
$5.50
TN Brew Works Hippies and Cowboys IPA
$5.50
Twisted Tea
$5.00Out of stock
Wicked Weed Pernicious
$6.50
Wiseacre Gotta Get Up To Get Down
$5.50
Xul PB&J Mixtape
$6.50
Xul Rhymes Like Dimes Hazy IPA
$6.00
Yazoo Gerst Amber Ale
$5.50Out of stock
Yee Haw Dunkel
$5.50
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$8.00
Appletini
$8.00
Bahama Mama
$8.00
Bay Breeze
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Boulvardier
$9.00
Brandy Alexander
$8.00
Corpse Reviver No 2
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$9.00
Daiquiri
$8.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
French 75
$9.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Gin Fizz
$7.00
Greyhound
$7.00
Hot Toddy
$8.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Last Word
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Liquid Marijuana
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Manhattan
$9.00
Margarita
$7.00
Margarita Top Shelf
$12.00
Martini
$8.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Negroni
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Rusty Nail
$7.00
Sazerac
$10.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Sea Breeze
$7.00
Sex On The Beach
$8.00
Sidecar
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
Vodka Collins
$7.00
Washington Apple
$8.00
Whiskey Smash
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Russian
$8.00
Cocktails On Draft
Cocktails Specialty
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Watermelon
Absolut Raspberri
Absolut Peppar
Absolut Vanilla
Tito's
Ketel One Cucumber Mint
Ketel One
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Watermelon
DBL Absolut Raspberri
DBL Absolut Peppar
DBL Absolut Vanilla
DBL Tito's
DBL Ketel One Cucumber Mint
DBL Ketel One
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Hendricks
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Hendricks
Well Rum
Blue Chair Bay Coconut
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Cruzan Black Cherry
Malibu
DBL Well Rum
DBL Blue Chair Bay Coconut
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling'S
DBL Meyers
DBL Cruzan Black Cherry
DBL Malibu
Well Tequila
Don Julio Silver
Don Julio 1942
Jose Cuervo Reposado
Jose Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Reposado
Komos
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Don Julio Silver
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Jose Cuervo Reposado
DBL Jose Cuervo Silver
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Cincoro Blanco
DBL Cincoro Reposado
DBL Komos
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Double Oaked
Elijah Craig
Jameson
Jack Daniels Rye
Four Roses
Four Roses Small Batch
Rittenhouse Rye
Green Brier
Nelson's
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Woodford Double Oaked
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Jameson
DBL Jack Daniels Rye
DBL Four Roses
DBL Four Roses Small Batch
DBL Rittenhouse Rye
DBL Green Brier
DBL Nelson's
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Rumchata
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Luxardo
Bailey's Irish Cream
Rumpleminze
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Rumchata
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Licor 43
DBL Luxardo
DBL Bailey's Irish Cream
DBL Rumpleminze
35 North Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 617-8386
Closed